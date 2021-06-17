 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   This story has it all: Nuns, two priests named Father Ax and Father Santa, roofies, The Incredible Hulk, R-rated T-shirts, Frank Zappa, Jethro Tull, and beer (mildly NSFW)   (words.livedogproductions.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember getting a "Nuke the gay baby whales for Jesus" one
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
....Dan Cortese.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a Jethro Tull t-shirt that I got at the Arizona state fair in about 1999, until my kid stole it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/old
//not near as old as the guy in TFA
 
Snort
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Grammy Award winning Hard Rock act Jethro Tull?  Count me IN!!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JesseL: I had a Jethro Tull t-shirt that I got at the Arizona state fair in about 1999, until my kid stole it.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

/old
//not near as old as the guy in TFA


I don't get it. Those kids aren't wearing shirts.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That was quite entertaining. I am pretty sure I've seen that "horney" shirt before, in that era. (It was David Banner in the tv show, though.)
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"New York's hottest new nightspot is 'Dental Floss Tycoon'..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: JesseL: I had a Jethro Tull t-shirt that I got at the Arizona state fair in about 1999, until my kid stole it.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

/old
//not near as old as the guy in TFA

I don't get it. Those kids aren't wearing shirts.


Those aren't kids, they're full grown Nigerian dwarves.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Your blog sucks, subby
 
AVDev
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Your blog sucks, subby


enh - it was an entertaining read.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Your blog sucks.

And I'm definitely not joining your corny religion.
 
