(Komo)   Battle Ground man loses war to freely rev his engines no matter what next-door neighbor thinks   (komonews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I won't get in that jury
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not saying it's right but as someone who works 3rd shift I understand.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noise ordinances are serious business.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having multiple shiat-box cars/motorcycles around our neighborhood, I have a small amount of sympathy.
 
vgss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Died as he lived. Doing dumb hick shiat.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOUD PIPES SAVE LIVES!!
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB;  I woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of an engine constantly revving. It kept going and going for like 5 minutes, until eventually I heard a loud pop.  Then a minute or so later the sound of the fire truck coming down the street (the station was nearby).  The next morning I saw that the rental house two doors down had scorch marks all over the side of it and an immolated truck in the driveway.  Neighbors told me that when the fire fighters got there, the guy was arguing/fighting with them, so he ended up getting arrested.  Not long after it appeared that the family living there had moved out.  I felt a little bad that the last living there noticed me taking pictures of the whole thing, she looked pretty unhappy.

But still, I was happy that farker was gone.  He enjoyed blowing up these massive bombs during the 4th of July that shook my house in such a way that I could feel the blast wave while inside and was convinced it was going to crack windows.  Apparently he was throwing them in the roof of the house between us.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the sound engine was louder than the sound of the gunshot, he walks
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revving engine asshole, and itchy trigger finger asshole both removed from society.

I'd call that a good day.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and also I had two assholes with Harleys that loved to sit outside and rev their engines while they "tuned" them for extended amounts of time.  So yeah, Chris Rock jpg.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: LOUD PIPES SAVE LIVES!!


My pipes aren't so loud, because I wrapped some gorilla tape on them. I get a better grip, but the ping when they bounce off of skulls is somewhat diminished.
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hej: Apparently he was throwing them in the roof of the house between us.


Wait, what? Do you live in Syria or something?

Was the house between you two already destroyed to the point where no one noticed giant firecrackers going off inside their roof?
 
debug
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's an idiot in my neighborhood with a huge diesel pickup truck.  For some reason he feels the need to let it idle for 20 minutes (pretty sure you don't need to do this with modern diesel engines) and then drive as fast as possible in low gear to the stop sign that's 30 yards away.  I don't understand the fascination that these supposed adults get from making as much noise as possible with their vehicles.  Is it a stunted maturity level thing?
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTFA: Judge Daniel Stahnke set Mileck's bail at $1 million.

I'll donate $20 to that guy's defense fund if, when entering his plea, he says, "Not guilty, Judge Stanky."
 
aagrajag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: [memegenerator.net image 468x400]


Came here for Mr. Rock's valid observations; leaving satisfied.

Seriously: When someone is pointlessly interfering with another's quiet enjoyment of his home, well, murder may be a bit much, but at least a savage beating seems in good order.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Game Grumps made a reference to this recently. That was a name I have not heard in a long time.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

debug: There's an idiot in my neighborhood with a huge diesel pickup truck.  For some reason he feels the need to let it idle for 20 minutes (pretty sure you don't need to do this with modern diesel engines) and then drive as fast as possible in low gear to the stop sign that's 30 yards away.  I don't understand the fascination that these supposed adults get from making as much noise as possible with their vehicles.  Is it a stunted maturity level thing?


I think it's mostly just obnoxious, look-at-me attention whoring, as well as trying to pick a fight with anyone who might call them out on their antisocial conduct.

Does your idiot also roll coal? Seems like the type.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

andrewagill: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

Game Grumps made a reference to this recently. That was a name I have not heard in a long time.


Ooh, I remember that asshole...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I see Chris Rock is covered.

Honestly this feels like a win-win for the neighbors. Two assholes permanently removed from the neighborhood.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

khatores: hej: Apparently he was throwing them in the roof of the house between us.

Wait, what? Do you live in Syria or something?

Was the house between you two already destroyed to the point where no one noticed giant firecrackers going off inside their roof?


Yeah, this.  Holy crap.  Did people live in that house?  That sounds like a serious fire hazard.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TAOCHOW: Not saying it's right but as someone who works 3rd shift I understand.


I also have someone who lives a couple of houses down behind me who has some souped up engine that he loves to rev because he really enjoys hearing the sound of back firing.

Or in my last place there was a guy in a jacked up F250 with straight pipes that liked to roll coal through my neighborhood (from another neighborhood) at 10pm. He would do farking laps.

I'm not saying it's right to end a person's life over this, but I'm having a hard time caring.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I see Chris Rock is covered.

Honestly this feels like a win-win for the neighbors. Two assholes permanently removed from the neighborhood.


And a valuable object lesson for the next prick whom pointlessly disturbs the peace.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: FTFA: Judge Daniel Stahnke set Mileck's bail at $1 million.

I'll donate $20 to that guy's defense fund if, when entering his plea, he says, "Not guilty, Judge Stanky."


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If it was a straight piped rotary engine then I totally understand.
 
kindms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
we have a teenager with a jacked truck a few doors down who does this. I just assumed he was working on it. Its farking annoying but whatever if thats the worst thing i have to deal with in the neighborhood
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

debug: There's an idiot in my neighborhood with a huge diesel pickup truck.  For some reason he feels the need to let it idle for 20 minutes (pretty sure you don't need to do this with modern diesel engines) and then drive as fast as possible in low gear to the stop sign that's 30 yards away.  I don't understand the fascination that these supposed adults get from making as much noise as possible with their vehicles.  Is it a stunted maturity level thing?


Letting diesels idle for pointlessly long times is the grown man's version of pumping the steering wheel while making motor noises with your lips. Waiting for my mother outside her doctor's office I sat next to a guy who idled his for the entire 30 minutes I was there and had already been there for awhile. Needless to say the truck was new, loaded and bore no signs of actual truck usage.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

debug: I don't understand the fascination that these supposed adults get from making as much noise as possible with their vehicles.  Is it a stunted maturity level thing?


You only now realized this???
 
hej
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

khatores: hej:

Wait, what? Do you live in Syria or something?

Was the house between you two already destroyed to the point where no one noticed giant firecrackers going off inside their roof?


No, but Kansas City, KS isn't much better.  And I assure you that my neighbors noticed the bombs.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yesh those little dicked rev engine/chopper assholes are a pain in the ass. Good thing theres one less of em in this world. Nothing of value was lost
 
khatores
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aagrajag: debug: There's an idiot in my neighborhood with a huge diesel pickup truck.  For some reason he feels the need to let it idle for 20 minutes (pretty sure you don't need to do this with modern diesel engines) and then drive as fast as possible in low gear to the stop sign that's 30 yards away.  I don't understand the fascination that these supposed adults get from making as much noise as possible with their vehicles.  Is it a stunted maturity level thing?

I think it's mostly just obnoxious, look-at-me attention whoring, as well as trying to pick a fight with anyone who might call them out on their antisocial conduct.

Does your idiot also roll coal? Seems like the type.


I was getting gas yesterday and this dude rolls up in his F350 coal roller, of course jacked up an extra 5 feet into the air. He never turned off his incredibly loud diesel engine with straights the whole time he was pumping fuel. To make it better, he had Trump flags. When he was done, of course he tore off sounding like an entire motorcycle club.

I don't really get what makes someone want to be a constant jerkoff 24/7. How does someone normalize this as part of their personality? If you've invested the money, time and energy into a huge jackmonkey truck, that's a serious commitment to showing everyone who isn't living under a rock that you're a serious moron. Well, that the Trump shiat.
 
hej
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: khatores: hej: Apparently he was throwing them in the roof of the house between us.

Wait, what? Do you live in Syria or something?

Was the house between you two already destroyed to the point where no one noticed giant firecrackers going off inside their roof?

Yeah, this.  Holy crap.  Did people live in that house?  That sounds like a serious fire hazard.


Yes, there was a nice retired couple living there.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I'm not saying it's right to end a person's life over this, but I'm having a hard time caring.


Lots of people saying this or similar.

I'm glad the coont is dead and I wished ever coal-rolling, pipe-rattling, stereo-blasting truck, car, motorcycle, and boat driver joined him. And I hope they all burn in hell.

/username couldn't check out any better unless it was a library book
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My sure fire way of dealing with people with loud cars: introduce myself. Once I know someone, I hate them less.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hej: Doctor Funkenstein: khatores: hej: Apparently he was throwing them in the roof of the house between us.

Wait, what? Do you live in Syria or something?

Was the house between you two already destroyed to the point where no one noticed giant firecrackers going off inside their roof?

Yeah, this.  Holy crap.  Did people live in that house?  That sounds like a serious fire hazard.

Yes, there was a nice retired couple living there.


Damn.  That's horrible.
 
debug
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aagrajag: debug: There's an idiot in my neighborhood with a huge diesel pickup truck.  For some reason he feels the need to let it idle for 20 minutes (pretty sure you don't need to do this with modern diesel engines) and then drive as fast as possible in low gear to the stop sign that's 30 yards away.  I don't understand the fascination that these supposed adults get from making as much noise as possible with their vehicles.  Is it a stunted maturity level thing?

I think it's mostly just obnoxious, look-at-me attention whoring, as well as trying to pick a fight with anyone who might call them out on their antisocial conduct.

Does your idiot also roll coal? Seems like the type.


Not in the neighborhood, so far.  I'm sure it's one of his masturbatory fantasies though.

It's seems to be a thing with any kind of truck driver.  The neighborhood is fairly close to the PA Turnpike and truckers will hit their engine brakes any time they go by if it's a time of day when they think people will be sleeping.  I just don't get the enjoyment of doing that.  I'm sure these are the same people that honk their horn when they drive past a golf course and think they are the pinnacle of high comedy.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hej: CSB;  I woke up in the middle of the night to the sound of an engine constantly revving. It kept going and going for like 5 minutes, until eventually I heard a loud pop.  Then a minute or so later the sound of the fire truck coming down the street (the station was nearby).  The next morning I saw that the rental house two doors down had scorch marks all over the side of it and an immolated truck in the driveway.  Neighbors told me that when the fire fighters got there, the guy was arguing/fighting with them, so he ended up getting arrested.  Not long after it appeared that the family living there had moved out.  I felt a little bad that the last living there noticed me taking pictures of the whole thing, she looked pretty unhappy.

But still, I was happy that farker was gone.  He enjoyed blowing up these massive bombs during the 4th of July that shook my house in such a way that I could feel the blast wave while inside and was convinced it was going to crack windows.  Apparently he was throwing them in the roof of the house between us.


Was it this guy?
Man revving a car until fire catches up...
Youtube lHvyjsuLvpM


I like how some cars sound, but not when sitting still, revving the engine just to be an asshole.
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hej: khatores: hej:

Wait, what? Do you live in Syria or something?

Was the house between you two already destroyed to the point where no one noticed giant firecrackers going off inside their roof?

No, but Kansas City, KS isn't much better.  And I assure you that my neighbors noticed the bombs.


I think having "City" in the name might be overselling it a bit.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a neighbor that decided to put a shiatty late 90s fart can on his beat to shiat old civic. Fine. But then he floors it down the driveway, that is between our buildings. Then onto the street, floors it to the stop sign, turns into the main road and floors it all the way down there.

I've had plenty of loud vehicles over the years, but I never revved them or used tons of throttle near my home. You don't shiat where you eat.

One of these days, some neighbor is going to get sick of it and fill his tailpipe with expanding foam. Some random neighbor... Could be anyone.
 
