 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Comments: Instead of bobcat, zoo contained nothing. Would not visit again   (cbc.ca) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, Ontario, 400-series highways, Ottawa, Ontario Provincial Police, Country CritterZoo, Weekend, Saunders Country Zoo, Member of Parliament  
•       •       •

312 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2021 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame the octopus?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moose out front should have told ya!
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one, subby.

Reference: https://xkcd.com/325/
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was caught smoking doobies with Steve French.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Poor kitty, seriously, I hate people who do this thinking they are "saving" the animals
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hell, when I was a kid our local zoo only contained one dog.  It was a shiat zoo...
 
bluewave69
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
they sure they got the same one?  cuz they are all over the place around here.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.