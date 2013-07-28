 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Om nom nom mom   (usatoday.com) divider line
ltdanman44
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gomez later cut up his mother's body and ate her over a period of at least 15 days

And we wonder why aliens don't stop by and say "hello"
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just 15 years, huh?

Kinda wish I had figured out this plan a long time ago. Probably out in 5 for good behaviour.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"He sounds charming."

img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Warren Zevon - Excitable Boy
Youtube Z4-pexSVWzM
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Gomez later cut up his mother's body and ate her over a period of at least 15 days

And we wonder why aliens don't stop by and say "hello"


Would you feel better if we dug a grave and had him throw up in it?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
FilmKitty
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And so the circle of life is complete.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I saw this one video on pornhub about a guy eating his stepmother. I wonder if that's related.

/well more than one...
 
AbortionsForAll
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: [pics.me.me image 500x761]


🤮
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
GOT MILK?
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hate eating the same thing every day.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess this isn't about the new Parry Grip video.
 
