 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   I got 99 problems, now driving won't be one   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Suffolk County, New York, New York City, Nassau County, New York, New York, Long Island, police department, minor traffic violation, Gilbert Cantres  
•       •       •

1525 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2021 at 8:27 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"After further investigation, the officers found that Cantres had numerous suspensions on his driver license."

Minyvonne Burke here has just won a medal in understatement.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do you even find 99 things that would lead to drivers license suspension, that would not put you in jail for enough time to not have time to find 99 things that would lead to drivers license suspension?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Fewer people need to drive and need to mode shift to public transit.

Does it really matter how they make the change?

/fund a shiat load of buses and trams
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Good.  Fewer people need to drive and need to mode shift to public transit.

Does it really matter how they make the change?

/fund a shiat load of buses and trams


I agree but people don't want public transportation in rural areas. And for the usual reasons, it brings in the wrong kind of people. Yet another example of preferring to do without rather than have to share.

(I'm amazed in my rural county how many adults get busted for some sort of traffic offense without a license and without ever having one.)
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you even get to 99 suspensions without having long since had your licence permanently revoked and vehicle impounded to be sold at the next police auction?  Was it not abundantly clear by, say, suspension #50 that maybe this guy is just terminally incapable of wrapping his head around this whole "driving" thing, and perhaps public transit should be more his speed?  Or maybe the cops just had a pool going to see what his ultimate high score would be?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't give a shiat if my license is very suspended. I am driving and you can't stop me!"
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: I agree but people don't want public transportation in rural areas. And for the usual reasons, it brings in the wrong kind of people. Yet another example of preferring to do without rather than have to share.

(I'm amazed in my rural county how many adults get busted for some sort of traffic offense without a license and without ever having one.)


*shrugs* In St. Louis it's the suburban areas that don't want public transportation for the reasons you stated.  When you get to the rural areas there just aren't enough people that would ride the bus for it to break even and they wouldn't support taxes to pay for it.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimjays: kyleaugustus: Good.  Fewer people need to drive and need to mode shift to public transit.

Does it really matter how they make the change?

/fund a shiat load of buses and trams

I agree but people don't want public transportation in rural areas. And for the usual reasons, it brings in the wrong kind of people. Yet another example of preferring to do without rather than have to share.

(I'm amazed in my rural county how many adults get busted for some sort of traffic offense without a license and without ever having one.)


Right, we've left public transport to only be the venue of those that can't afford any other means.  Since the 1950s, it's become viewed as the environment of the poor, homeless, and those incapable of driving.  That wouldn't be the case as the weirdo in his chic brown shoes and lady with her fancy bag use it because they can just sit and text as they go.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: jimjays: kyleaugustus: Good.  Fewer people need to drive and need to mode shift to public transit.

Does it really matter how they make the change?

/fund a shiat load of buses and trams

I agree but people don't want public transportation in rural areas. And for the usual reasons, it brings in the wrong kind of people. Yet another example of preferring to do without rather than have to share.

(I'm amazed in my rural county how many adults get busted for some sort of traffic offense without a license and without ever having one.)

Right, we've left public transport to only be the venue of those that can't afford any other means.  Since the 1950s, it's become viewed as the environment of the poor, homeless, and those incapable of driving.  That wouldn't be the case as the weirdo in his chic brown shoes and lady with her fancy bag use it because they can just sit and text as they go.


Why would they switch to doing that in a public bus instead of their private cars?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

downstairs: How do you even find 99 things that would lead to drivers license suspension, that would not put you in jail for enough time to not have time to find 99 things that would lead to drivers license suspension?


Back around the late '80s-early '90s "License suspension" became an all-purpose punishment that got imposed for lots of things that had nothing to do with improper operation of a motor vehicle.  Drug possession, minor in possession of alcohol, other low-level "civil infraction" type criminal offenses.  More importantly, it became an all-purpose penalty imposed on people who failed to pay any money owed the state/county/city, not just traffic fines.  (In some ludicrous cases you could theoretically lose your license for overdue library books, although I don't know if that was ever imposed.)

The nice thing from the state's point of view is that since "driving is a privilege" it can be imposed arbitrarily and at whim, administratively, without anything like that pesky "due process".

One of the downsides is that among the poors it often leads to the so-called "license suspension spiral" (you can google that phrase) where you get your license suspended because you're too poor to pay fines, but you have no choice but to commute to your shiatty job but by driving, so you get caught driving with a suspended license, further fines get imposed that you can't afford to pay, but again, you have no choice to keep driving, and you get popped again for driving on a suspended license.  Lather, rinse, repeat.  Eventually you get nailed with so many fines and suspensions that no honest person could ever work their way out from under.  Or you stop driving and lose your job, but then you're never able to pay the fines that led to suspension in the first place.  It doesn't help that poor people, and black/brown people, are disproportionately targeted for traffic stops and heavy-handed enforcement and fines.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

downstairs: How do you even find 99 things that would lead to drivers license suspension


Probably noting other than unpaid fines, fees, court costs, and other miscellaneous revenue generating things in all kinds of municipal budgets.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now he has 100 suspensions.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: "License suspension" became an all-purpose punishment that got imposed for lots of things that had nothing to do with improper operation of a motor vehicle


The infuriating thing done in Illinois (that we've fixed this year) was license suspensions for municipal revenue generation.

Cities like Chicago set up automated camera traps (red lights & speed cameras) but in this state the only people that can initiate a criminal prosecution with information are law enforcement officers. You can't have camera traps that do anything with criminal charges and it can't be points on your license, so the enforcement mechanism was two things: 1) The city might boot your car if they find it and the registered owner has outstanding fines, and 2) the state started allowing the Secretary of State to suspend driver license for unpaid municipal fines.

The result was a kangaroo court type process where you get handed a ticket, there is no process to appeal or dispute it (or the process is so incredibly time consuming, convoluted, difficult, or rigged against you), and they'll just suspend your license if you don't pay.

Thankfully the state just revamped the criminal justice system a little bit. Unpaid traffic tickets, parking tickets, tollway tickets, and municipal tickets cannot result in a driver license suspension (and the secretary of state has to go clear the backlog of those suspension to eliminate them without any paperwork having to be filed or reinstatement fees paid!). Now we are free to drive and no one can have their license suspended for nonpayment of bullshiat fines.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

electricjebus: jimjays: I agree but people don't want public transportation in rural areas. And for the usual reasons, it brings in the wrong kind of people. Yet another example of preferring to do without rather than have to share.

(I'm amazed in my rural county how many adults get busted for some sort of traffic offense without a license and without ever having one.)

*shrugs* In St. Louis it's the suburban areas that don't want public transportation for the reasons you stated.  When you get to the rural areas there just aren't enough people that would ride the bus for it to break even and they wouldn't support taxes to pay for it.


The original Metro Link connected East St Louis to Lambert Field. It certainly was convenient to get downtown, but when 80% of it goes through areas of town that you really don't want to be, it's understandable why people would drive, especially women.

Just driving on I-70 between downtown and the airport looks like you are driving through post war Beirut.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So at the 100 suspension level, do you get a free tote bag, or what?
 
groverpm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Now he has 100 suspensions.


but only 98 problems.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In Baltimore you can tell the people that have lost their license because they drive scooters with milk crates on the back. The milk crates are to hold their booze.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.