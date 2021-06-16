 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Why are so many Covid variants appearing now?   (vox.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Mutation, Natural selection, Evolution, DNA, countless random mutations, alarming change, only real way, original article  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2021 at 3:25 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because some people encouraged it to propagate?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Masks left at home shoulda told ya.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because viruses + replication + vectors + time always change and this one has been super successful spreading. This virus isn't done with us. Most of the world isn't vaccinated for it and even then, very likely we'll be dealing with variants of this biatch like the flu every year from now on.
Really we were super lucky that the virus that took off wasn't worse, like a calcivirus. Good luck getting rid of that shiat.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, it's kinda like "Hair Bands" first there was Led Zep...and then there was Bay City Rollers...and eventually we got around to WASP and SCORPIONS, WHITE SNAKE, and weaponized VAN HALEN.

weaponized VAN HALEN. : The CIA PUT Speakers up around the Dictator Noriega 'compound' and played PANAMA at full volume 24/7 until he gave up just to make it stop.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because Karen's right to berate the barista that her latte got cold because she had to go all the way back to her car to get her stupid mask and she needs that latte because little Crystal is such a handful since the schools are closed and she can only spend so much time playing with the neighborhood kids while Dave her husband is on stupid zoom calls all day and she had to pay her hairdresser twice the going rate to come to her house to do her hair which was an absolute mess which wouldn't do at all to go to grandma's 75th birthday party which is totally safe because we all took zinc and washed our hands with bleach is more important than some stupid democratic governor trying to impinge on our god-given freedoms.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because you touch yourself at night.

/ And also because unvaccinated people are not wearing masks.
// And people are disgusting.
/// And because you don't wash your hands for 20 seconds after you touch yourself at night.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's simple math. A one in a thousand chance is a long shot if you only roll the dice 10 times. If you roll 10 million times, it's a near certainty.

If there had only been a few hundred thousand cases, there wouldn't be many variants. We shouldn't have let the virus get into 177 million people.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How many times has this virus made copies of itself?
Is 10^18 a reasonable number? Maybe 10^20?
Then yeah, that's why. Maybe if we didn't let it do that so much there wouldn't be so many variants.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because evolution works when an organism is given a chance to replicate on a large scale?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tomorrow will be exactly two weeks since getting my second Pfizer shot... and I still plan to wear my mask when I'm indoors in public.  I just want to do everything possible to not catch this virus.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm in Redmond, Washington where we have over 85% vaccination. We have an open air mall and everybody still wears masks...

... except those white people at the Starbucks.

Attempted Racial Genocide is real -- but it's not the non-white races they're after, it's the human race.
 
MyrtleT [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Because of the Loki series?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's the Eevee of the virus world.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Because they have the tools now to look for them.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Intelligent Design.

No wait, the other one. Evolution. That's it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Answer:  because the government didn't have military enforced martial law lockdowns.  Including nuking cities that didn't submit to the power of the government, and A10s taking out anti mask protests, and military snipers taking out people outside of their homes without papers and authorization being an essential person to the government.

Because we weren't willing to make people fear the government, we instead get to fear the bioterrorists and their home grown bioterrorism factories called "people of Walmart".

Welcome to the new world where the ultra rich control us, and the people of Walmart dominate us, in our butts without lube.  They are going in dry, and they are laughing at us while violating our holes with their terror particles.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
After eating bats in China, dogs are eating coronavirus infected corpses in India. Both the Chinese and Indians have been traveling a lot despite being carriers, and that's why we now have the Indian virus.

I wonder what's the next country the coronavirus will level up from. Zimbabwe virus? Oh please no, coronavirus might have sex with ebola and create the eborona virus!
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pandemic Exhaustion:  Either Fark off and fade to memory, or go full Capt Tripps.  Beyond that, you are being the Kardashian of plagues.  We are tired of hearing about you.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
it is called 'serial passage'. it greatly increases the virulence of a virus the more people it goes through.

google it and be horrified.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because that"s what viruses do.
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Intelligent Design.

No wait, the other one. Evolution. That's it.



Intelligent design could be interpreted as god is displeased and diseases, war, and famine are to come. Nah.

Lets ignore the actual possibility of life spontaneously happening in the literal billions. Something wants there to be life. Most people aren't aware that a mile closer or a mile further from the sun would have a drastic impact on the livability of this planet.

Things don't just farking happen. There's usually farking reason. FFS.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The media has been trumpeting for months now that the pandemic is Over and we can go back to normal, so tons of people have dropped all precautions, even in places where the vaccination numbers are still pitifully low, so it's spreading again and in a much wider field.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Because more people are looking for variants all over the globe?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.