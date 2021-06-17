 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Botswanan diamond company finds a 1,098 carat (0.48 pound, or 220 gram) diamond, the 3rd largest ever found   (artdaily.cc) divider line
29
    More: Cool, Botswana, De Beers, El Museo del Barrio, Gaborone, Auction, 1,098-carat stone gem diamond, Debswana, Museum of the City of New York  
•       •       •

559 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jun 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yakko's World But Every Nation That Does Not Exist Is Botswana
Youtube Y-hS7c6NFzI
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sum buddy get da beers lets selebreight!
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it was a dude with a shovel that found it and not the company.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the dude that found it will be fairly compensated $20 (USA).
 
quo vadimus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I bet it was a dude with a shovel that found it and not the company.

[Fark user image image 850x510]


Don't worry, I'm sure he got a huge bonus of like a whole extra year's pay (US equiv thirty cents)
 
quo vadimus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm sure the dude that found it will be fairly compensated $20 (USA).


DAMN YOU OPTIMIST!
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the stones on these people!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm sure the dude that found it will be fairly compensated $20 (USA).


He only had to work nine hours that day, and he'll get an extra half portion of food on his tenth birthday.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. That'll give Botswana's government about $25 million extra revenue this year, and they could use it since their deficit is around $1 billion.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I bet it was a dude with a shovel that found it and not the company.

[Fark user image 850x510]


Uh, mining operations in Botswana look more like this:

d3gvybjp3zjp3i.cloudfront.netView Full Size


It is a fairly developed country.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it really a diamond?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
De Beers! Thank God, they're really struggling
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I'm sure the dude that found it will be fairly compensated $20 (USA).


I highly doubt any individual could be credited with finding it. They pull up massive amounts of rock and dirty with heavy machinery which is then processed with more heavy machinery to crush and abrade the rocks, separate materials, and clean it all, after which they check and see if there were any usable diamonds in that batch.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: De Beers! Thank God, they're really struggling


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
De Beers? Da Bears!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I bet it was a dude with a shovel that found it and not the company.

[Fark user image 850x510]

Uh, mining operations in Botswana look more like this:

[d3gvybjp3zjp3i.cloudfront.net image 604x453]

It is a fairly developed country.


Impressive!
Odd choice for the clitoris though...
 
Mindlock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NobleHam: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I bet it was a dude with a shovel that found it and not the company.

[Fark user image 850x510]

Uh, mining operations in Botswana look more like this:

[d3gvybjp3zjp3i.cloudfront.net image 604x453]

It is a fairly developed country.


Also the oldest democracy on the continent and ranks well in terms of corruption.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Redh8t: NobleHam: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I bet it was a dude with a shovel that found it and not the company.

[Fark user image 850x510]

Uh, mining operations in Botswana look more like this:

[d3gvybjp3zjp3i.cloudfront.net image 604x453]

It is a fairly developed country.

Impressive!
Odd choice for the clitoris though...


It's just a tease. With that kind of strip mining, nobody gets the shaft.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NobleHam: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I bet it was a dude with a shovel that found it and not the company.

[Fark user image 850x510]

Uh, mining operations in Botswana look more like this:

[d3gvybjp3zjp3i.cloudfront.net image 604x453]

It is a fairly developed country.


It's one of the few stable democracies with a properly functioning economy in Africa.  Largely because they never had much worth looting.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"It brings hope to the nation that is struggling."

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Cool. That'll give Botswana's government about $25 million extra revenue this year, and they could use it since their deficit is around $1 billion.


You take think the 3rd largest diamond in history will only bring $25M? Given the prices NFTs, art, and classic cars have been bringing for the last 2 years I'm better you're missing a zero.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Holy smokes! That will make like 500 grinding wheels!
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...and it's still inferior in quality to basically ANY diamond created in a lab.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Family guy Advert for Diamonds
Youtube gpcW-4RbD7Y
 
robodog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: ...and it's still inferior in quality to basically ANY diamond created in a lab.


To be fair there's no way you're making anything even 1% that size in a lab.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Third largest gem quality, I wonder how many ugly yellow diamonds they've pulled up
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mindlock: NobleHam: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: I bet it was a dude with a shovel that found it and not the company.

[Fark user image 850x510]

Uh, mining operations in Botswana look more like this:

[d3gvybjp3zjp3i.cloudfront.net image 604x453]

It is a fairly developed country.

Also the oldest democracy on the continent and ranks well in terms of corruption.


Like they are really good at corruption or they have only a tolerable amount of corruption?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.