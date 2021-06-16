 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   ITT's happening   (npr.org) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
last time i heard that there was a goofy scooter involved
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The history of ITT is fascinating. ITT The Sovereign State is a account of the company's founding and involvement in WWII. The played both sides, and American company ITT owned 25% of Focke Wulf throughout the war, as well as making radios etc for the Germany military. As the Nazis conquered Europe ITT operations in those countries happily switched to serving them, and then as the Allies took those countries they then switched to serving the allies. Now it would be more or less impossible to prevent that, but ITT went along with it almost gleefully.
Post war the new CEO built up a vast conglomerate. Fun fact, the Sheraton hotel chain they owned was started by two brothers who bought some cheap hotels. The chain was called Sheraton because the fifth hotel they bought was called Sheraton, and that name was painted on the wall of the hotel in twenty foot high letters and the brothers found out it would cost more to repaint it than they paid for the hotel itself, so they changed the name of the entire chain to Sheraton.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a really big step. We've got clients out there who really were in limbo credit-wise because of that evil witch, DeVos.

They had to go to court just to force the department to consider, maybe, doing their job on cancellations and still got nowhere real until Biden.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ITTs...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I still remember their commercials like they were aired yesterday.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Stumpy McLunger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does one get in on this, or is it too late? Those farks told me my GI Bill was covering my time there, but it turned out they'd had me fill out a regular loan application & said "Oh, yeah, this's the GI Bill one."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Too ugly to fix the cable?

Call ITT Technical Institute today!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catch-22 (9/10) Movie CLIP - Shameful Opportunist (1970) HD
Youtube j-OcaLECz1k


/Spoiler alert:  Nately didn't live to see January.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does this mean my VCR repair degree that I got in 98 wasn't completely stupid?
 
wademh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's good but how about sanctions against ITT and the loan brokers and loan servicing groups who partook of this scam?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Try this one on for size:

Wright Business School Commercial 02 Video Production
Youtube 4DdSQg3Lz54


/ has brilliant personality, also *buffs nails*
 
