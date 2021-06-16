 Skip to content
 
(WABI Bangor)   Pet Sematary   (wabi.tv) divider line
17
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
freecat.jpg
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope they bury the pets in a balanced way, one side mirrors the other. That sort of thing.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes... dead is betta.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sometimes... dead is betta.


It can be tough to Gage.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Way better than his follow up: Pet Seminary.   Like dude, lay off the cocaine.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Never a good idea. Sometimes they come back.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Biffer Biffer Helluva Sniffer
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Original Grumpy cat:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Like dude, lay off the cocaine.


Paxcow says it's too late.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pet Seminary?

I didn't know that was an option for my Fifi to become a minister or a priest.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rfenster: Pet Seminary?

I didn't know that was an option for my Fifi to become a minister or a priest.


Depends.  Does Fifi sniff kids' butts?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
None of you posted this?  Dammit.

Ramones - Pet Sematary (Official Music Video)
Youtube HJWFsZ_YUc4
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"It's considered the first in Maine."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NOT THIS AGAIN
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sometimes... dead is betta.


Ayuh.
 
crinz83
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Burrill's own pets can be seen in the brochure. "Otis and Bella," Burrill said. The two pups have a lot of life in them, but Burrill says they may find their resting place here too.

if i was either otis or bella, i'd stop chewing on the furniture
 
