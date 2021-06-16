 Skip to content
(Stuff.co.nz)   Giant Nope tries to help land a Cessna in the most Australian of pilot distractions you'll hear today   (i.stuff.co.nz) divider line
IP
3 hours ago  
Jeebus, I damn near pissed myself just watching the video!
 
AlgaeRancher
2 hours ago  
I love this article, recommend reading.

Especially the end as they went off to experience a typical Australian afternoon.
 
SurfaceTension
1 hour ago  
The spider, which Hancock described as a 15-centimetre "big boy"

Funny. Fifteen Centimeter Big Boy is what I named my...well...big boy.
 
I_Am_Weasel
1 hour ago  
After the flight, Hancock and his wife went to watch "croc jumping" to round out what he said was a perfect day in the Northern Territory.

So is that people jumping crocs, crocs jumping like in some sort of Australian Animal Olympics?
 
jtown
15 minutes ago  
Great.  Now I have to burn my underwear.
 
morg
10 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: After the flight, Hancock and his wife went to watch "croc jumping" to round out what he said was a perfect day in the Northern Territory.

So is that people jumping crocs, crocs jumping like in some sort of Australian Animal Olympics?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
6 minutes ago  
Seriously? How many times do we need this thread?
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
4 minutes ago  
Pilot probably had a few Fosters in him, so no biggie.
 
casual disregard
3 minutes ago  

morg: I_Am_Weasel: After the flight, Hancock and his wife went to watch "croc jumping" to round out what he said was a perfect day in the Northern Territory.

So is that people jumping crocs, crocs jumping like in some sort of Australian Animal Olympics?
[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x680] [View Full Size image _x_]


That gave me nightmares as a child. So I'm glad you reminded me.
 
TorpedoOrca
2 minutes ago  
It looks like you're trying to land a plane. Would you like a spider to assist?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
