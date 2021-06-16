 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Golfer attacks man with staff at club... no, wait, I've got that all jumbled   (wesh.com) divider line
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong Sandy, but if I kill all the golfers they'll lock me up and throw away the key.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A Trump voter no doubt
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I was figuring, "Ok, some asshole smacked a guy with a club, what a jerk."  In the head?  More than 10 farking times?  Until the CLUB BROKE?  While he was lying there... JFC yeah I'd say that's attempted murder alright.  Dude...

/that needs to be a long-ass sentence right there, life is fine
//not just Karen shiat right there
///that's stone cold psychosis
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut:
///that's stone cold psychosis

The dude's photo confirms that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: A Trump voter no doubt


This site's not as bad as local news comment sections with the political trolls, but it's not for lack of trying by a handful of jackasses.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA: Police said the staffer was closing the club and trying to direct Foster to the proper exit when Foster became angry and pulled a driver from his golf bag.

Foster allegedly hit the victim in the head with the club, knocking him to the ground then continued to hit the victim with the club until the club broke.


His picture, presumably a mugshot, doesn't seem like that of a guy who likes to relax after along day by enjoying a nice round of golf. A nice round of something hallucinogenic, more likely.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A country club member? Prison is out of the question. That would be unseemly.

/ Caddied as a youngster
// The country club was a hive of fat drunken scum and villainy
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why is this not attempted murder?

Hit the staff member in the head and then ten more times when he was down?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I was figuring, "Ok, some asshole smacked a guy with a club, what a jerk."  In the head?  More than 10 farking times?  Until the CLUB BROKE?  While he was lying there... JFC yeah I'd say that's attempted murder alright.  Dude...

/that needs to be a long-ass sentence right there, life is fine
//not just Karen shiat right there
///that's stone cold psychosis


Execution by driving range patrons?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

New Wario Ware game announced. You know the fat man is going out to party.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I was figuring, "Ok, some asshole smacked a guy with a club, what a jerk."  In the head?  More than 10 farking times?  Until the CLUB BROKE?  While he was lying there... JFC yeah I'd say that's attempted murder alright.  Dude...

/that needs to be a long-ass sentence right there, life is fine
//not just Karen shiat right there
///that's stone cold psychosis

Execution by driving range patrons?


Apt, painful, slow, eventually effective.  I like it.
 
Slypork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Some Junkie Cosmonaut:
///that's stone cold psychosis

The dude's photo confirms that.

[Fark user image image 521x506]


Wonder what his handicap is.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why would Guy Fieri do this??
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Slypork: Dodo David: Some Junkie Cosmonaut:
///that's stone cold psychosis

The dude's photo confirms that.

[Fark user image image 521x506]

Wonder what his handicap is.


mental
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crime scene photo...
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He looks like he pick the wrong week to stop sniffing glue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
