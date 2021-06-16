 Skip to content
(WISTV)   It's hard enough to get a chainsaw started above water   (wistv.com) divider line
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Underwater logging is a phrase that needs ", if you know what I mean" added to it, otherwise it just doesn't make any sense.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. Fuel mix, oil res. Topped. ✔
2. Compression button ✔
3. Pump fuel bulb. ✔
4. Squeeze throttle 3 times. ✔
5. Choke on, switch on. ✔
6. One tug. ✔
7. Choke off second tug.
8. It's running.

Keep em tuned. Keep the chains almost snug. Keep em sharp.
Wear safety gear.
Dont fark around.

I dragged 800 board feet of red maple, red and white oak, and cherry out of the woods after work today.

The way lumber prices are, I'll be damned if I watch blow down trees rot.
Leftovers get split and put in IBC cages to sun bake.
Then a pallet jack to put them in the walk out basement.
Why go out when it's cold?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: Underwater logging is a phrase that needs ", if you know what I mean" added to it, otherwise it just doesn't make any sense.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said his agency had encountered them before and warned them to get a license, which can cost $500 per location for state residents or $1,000 for out-of-state residents.

For whatever reason, Lucas said, they didn't get a license.

I can think of 500 to 1000 reasons.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, you have to start somewhere when basket-weaving....
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: 1. Fuel mix, oil res. Topped. ✔
2. Compression button ✔
3. Pump fuel bulb. ✔
4. Squeeze throttle 3 times. ✔
5. Choke on, switch on. ✔
6. One tug. ✔
7. Choke off second tug.
8. It's running.

Keep em tuned. Keep the chains almost snug. Keep em sharp.
Wear safety gear.
Dont fark around.

I dragged 800 board feet of red maple, red and white oak, and cherry out of the woods after work today.

The way lumber prices are, I'll be damned if I watch blow down trees rot.
Leftovers get split and put in IBC cages to sun bake.
Then a pallet jack to put them in the walk out basement.
Why go out when it's cold?


Also dont put bar oil in the gas tank, that one took a lot of work to fix. With mine i pull it with the choke on til it sputters, turn choke off, pull it twice more and its going.

I always take my chainsaw box along which has a bar wrench, flat screwdriver for tensioning, tiny flat screwdriver for carb adjustment, spark plug wrench, bar grease gun, and most importantly my dremel tool and appropriate sharpening bits for your chains. Mine runs on an inverter in my truck.

Bits are expensive at retail, 8 bucks for 3 bits.
I got twenty diamond 5/32 bits for 11 bucks on amazon, excellent quality and way better than the abrasive ones. Still havent tried to start it underwater...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think you have a get rich quick idea that no one else is doing, ask yourself why you are the first to think of it. Most likely you were not the first, and there are additional barriers to developing your idea.

/gov't regs crush many of my crazy dreams
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live that this isn't about preserving anything, or protecting the environment, it's about a state agency not getting their cheddar and THAT is the crime. Pretty stupid thing to arrest someone for, just issue then a summons and have them pay a fine of some multiple of the license cost plus court costs.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: [Fark user image 234x181]


Original Log Commercial | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube -fQGPZTECYs
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They were on a quest"

I'm going to stop you right there and say that if you use those words then a crime has been committed.

Am I wrong?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't wood usually float?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: I live that this isn't about preserving anything, or protecting the environment, it's about a state agency not getting their cheddar and THAT is the crime. Pretty stupid thing to arrest someone for, just issue then a summons and have them pay a fine of some multiple of the license cost plus court costs.


Removing fallen trees that clog the waters is archeology?  You'd think the government would be happy to have people remove old debris from the water.
But yeah, gov't gotta get their cut of any action.
 
caljar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If a company dropped logs in the water today, it would be consider pollution, and the state would fine the company.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this an early 90s buddy drama come to life?
 
