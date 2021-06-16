 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Creepy sight of the day: Australian town completely draped in spider webs after it was hit with severe flooding   (9news.com.au) divider line
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia: not even once.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mein gott!
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody get William Shatner on the phone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mollari [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So THAT's how the fires started last year.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know that thing where homophobes are always secretly gay?

I think I might be a really big spider.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There isn't enough nope gifs.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...a survival instinct used by ground dwelling spiders to get away from floodwater after intense rain in the area.

Surfing the Web before it was cool.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We vacationed a  lot on Edisto Island. When we were particularly short of cash one summer, we rented a converted 2 car garage. Once we woke up to find the place wrapped in a spider web. Several webs, I guess.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Australia is having a mouse apocalypse right now, which makes me think that an ancient, evil presence has been awakened beneath Australia...
 
Biledriver
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
gregscott
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All those spiders are perfectly harmless, right?
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Primitive Screwhead: Somebody get William Shatner on the phone.

[Fark user image image 400x311]


Haha. My first thought as well. Rifftrax did a fantastic number on that one.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gregscott: All those spiders are perfectly harmless, right?


It's Australia.  Everything there can kill you, and the only safe animals are some of the sheep.

But only some.

These things probably secrete a toxin that causes your skin to spontaneously combust.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can we stop with the spiders already? shiat I thought I just felt another one on me.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
