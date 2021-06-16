 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Austin Police Department didn't even bother to investigate itself in order to find no wrongdoing by their officers   (kxan.com)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Report shows APD didn't investigate 90 formal complaints against officers last year
AUSTIN

I will bet $200, there were about 90 accidental shooting deaths in Austin last year too.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no context for this analysis though. I can't really judge how bad that stat is.

Like is there a preliminary review by someone independent of APD? That's probably the key factor we don't know about either way.

Like, if you hand me some of these complaints and they say, "The cop pulled me over and I was only doing 10 over the limit and that's just wrooooong!" then, yes, I'm fine with shiat-canning it.

Context matters before getting worked up over this sort of thing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Imagine what they do when cops do stuff wrong, and there is no "formal complaint".
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
American police are fascists and white supremacists. You cannot reform them.

They must be forcibly declawed and defanged, and the entire structure must be rewritten from the ground up.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Since we're talking about Austin, I feel it necessary to point out that despite Jon Stewart's weird ass covid/China conspiracy rant the other night and his claims to the contrary, Austin does, in fact, have several virus research facilities.

/if that was supposed to parody he did a shiat poor job of it
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OBVIOUS tag got three days of paid vacation.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Austin Police Department is full of guys who spend all day jacking off in their cars and trying to look tough.

They literally do nothing and just get credit for driving in circles around a city where people don't like doing a lot of crime.

If you want to do crime in Austin, you are very likely going to get away with it. Austin Police have no farking clue what to do when an actual crime happens. They just show up and write stuff down and then drive away.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: Since we're talking about Austin, I feel it necessary to point out that despite Jon Stewart's weird ass covid/China conspiracy rant the other night and his claims to the contrary, Austin does, in fact, have several virus research facilities.

/if that was supposed to parody he did a shiat poor job of it


I don't think it was parody, I think he just doesn't have his takes curated by a team of writers who need to be somewhat educated on the topic at hand anymore.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: despite Jon Stewart's weird ass covid/China conspiracy rant the other night


goddamn i'm lucky i don't ever watch live tv any more
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lifeless: dailygrinds: Since we're talking about Austin, I feel it necessary to point out that despite Jon Stewart's weird ass covid/China conspiracy rant the other night and his claims to the contrary, Austin does, in fact, have several virus research facilities.

/if that was supposed to parody he did a shiat poor job of it

I don't think it was parody, I think he just doesn't have his takes curated by a team of writers who need to be somewhat educated on the topic at hand anymore.


You've actually just described the job of every cop in this country.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wejash: There's no context for this analysis though. I can't really judge how bad that stat is.

Like is there a preliminary review by someone independent of APD? That's probably the key factor we don't know about either way.

Like, if you hand me some of these complaints and they say, "The cop pulled me over and I was only doing 10 over the limit and that's just wrooooong!" then, yes, I'm fine with shiat-canning it.

Context matters before getting worked up over this sort of thing.


It's all in TFA.

In 2020, the OPO received 2,809 contacts about potential complaints. 501 of those were sent to APD as formal complaints for investigation. Of those 501, 312 were about alleged officer misconduct during protests.
However, of the other 189 that were submitted for APD to investigate, only 96 were investigated. According to the report, 90 of those other non-protest-related complaints never were.

I'll let the official statement by the APD as an exercise to the reader, but it's a full paragraph of non-commitment.
 
scalpod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They weren't going to anyway, so think of all the time and money they saved by just not.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
wejash:

Screw context with a walrus dong.

Police should not investigate formal complaints against themselves, ideally, but rather a third party would be doing that. But since that's not the case, the cops should at least follow up on every complaint.

Even if the complaints are as trivial as "I was just committing a crime and the officer had the unmitigated gall to arrest me for it." and filed from the holding cells, some action on fomal complaints is required.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wejash: There's no context for this analysis though. I can't really judge how bad that stat is.

Like is there a preliminary review by someone independent of APD? That's probably the key factor we don't know about either way.

Like, if you hand me some of these complaints and they say, "The cop pulled me over and I was only doing 10 over the limit and that's just wrooooong!" then, yes, I'm fine with shiat-canning it.

Context matters before getting worked up over this sort of thing.


Yeah, we should give the police the benefit of the doubt. It's rare for them to cover up misconduct.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lifeless: dailygrinds: Since we're talking about Austin, I feel it necessary to point out that despite Jon Stewart's weird ass covid/China conspiracy rant the other night and his claims to the contrary, Austin does, in fact, have several virus research facilities.

/if that was supposed to parody he did a shiat poor job of it

I don't think it was parody, I think he just doesn't have his takes curated by a team of writers who need to be somewhat educated on the topic at hand anymore.


So I guess he's been holed up under Colbert's desk watching Tucker Carlson this whole time? I fact check myself before posting on fark, ffs. You'd think he'd do a quick Google search before going on national TV and carrying water for the fascist propagandists.
 
Maktaka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wejash: There's no context for this analysis though. I can't really judge how bad that stat is.

Like is there a preliminary review by someone independent of APD? That's probably the key factor we don't know about either way.

Like, if you hand me some of these complaints and they say, "The cop pulled me over and I was only doing 10 over the limit and that's just wrooooong!" then, yes, I'm fine with shiat-canning it.

Context matters before getting worked up over this sort of thing.


Child, it's obvious to the entire class you didn't do the required reading.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
HEY FBI, Austin PD needs and enema!
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The Austin Police Department is full of guys who spend all day jacking off in their cars and trying to look tough.

They literally do nothing and just get credit for driving in circles around a city where people don't like doing a lot of crime.

If you want to do crime in Austin, you are very likely going to get away with it. Austin Police have no farking clue what to do when an actual crime happens. They just show up and write stuff down and then drive away.


You've actually just described the job of every cop in this country.

/oopsie, replied to wrong post.
//I may fact check, but preview is for chumps
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Flab: It's all in TFA.


You've got a lot to learn about this website
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: You've actually just described the job of every cop in this country.


Bullshiat, man. The DC Metro police go out, investigate crimes and hunt down suspects. When the cops catch up with them, they either plant drugs on them or shoot them and plant a gun on them.
 
