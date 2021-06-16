 Skip to content
(KCRG)   Nothing worse than burns on your organ   (kcrg.com) divider line
18
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
did their calliope crash to the ground?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, the buggy whip factory next door is fine.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you don't sign the donation documents.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put the roses on the piano and tulips on the organ
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom has a saave for that. I guess she sees a lot of that.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...something something roses on a piano.
 
iodized attic salt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dobson Pipe Organ Builders' website says it was founded in 1974 by Lynn Dobson, a Carroll, Iowa, native who attended Wayne State College in Nebraska (and so this is what he gets Let's Go Hawks!).

Implication mine
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingOfTown: [Fark user image image 425x255]


Unless your name is Smith... ah goddammit.
 
carkiller
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jokes aside, this is a loss. Here's the list of instruments they've built in their time:

http://www.dobsonorgan.com/html/instr​u​ments/opus.html

That's no small amount of transcendence added to the world
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: did their calliope crash to the ground?


Yes, and it was decidedly unpleasing as it did.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Put the roses on the piano and tulips on the organ


Sir Reginald's Marvellous Organ
Youtube 1XWo4ufMkG4
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's a pipe organ factory/repair shop a few blocks from my house. I was under the impression that it was one of the last ones in the US. Maybe now it is.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Inconsolable (and possibly undead)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Burns in your organ?
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why is your organ so small?

I didn't know I was playing in a cathedral.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Say goodnight, Gracie.
 
