(Guardian)   EU: It is the Summer of Love. We've been vaccinated and cases are dropping everywhere and people have been cooped up and EVERYONE IS WELCOME. Well, except for UK, where cases are rising   (theguardian.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey everybody!  We're all gonna get laid!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Given how well the UK was doing, compared to how poorly the EU was doing, what changed?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've been keeping my eyes on Italy and Romania and both are having issues getting their rural populations vaccinated.   Romania is also dealing with a culture that is still superstitious.   They've been very slow with their rollouts, too -- both countries.
 
wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The UK rather famously disinvited itself from the EU.
 
minorshan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Given how well the UK was doing, compared to how poorly the EU was doing, what changed?


Good question.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Brexit negotiations strong arming?
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Hey everybody!  We're all gonna get laid!


Heh... almost a PCU reference. Enough so that I think I'll revisit that flick out later. Thanks dude - a nice cure for a bout of depression!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Given how well the UK was doing, compared to how poorly the EU was doing, what changed?


The UK was focused on first doses, and the Delta variant's rapid growth has everybody worried. When you compare to same time last year (when cases fell off during the summer despite nobody being vaccinated) the current growth in cases is worrisome as heck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I've been keeping my eyes on Italy and Romania and both are having issues getting their rural populations vaccinated.   Romania is also dealing with a culture that is still superstitious.   They've been very slow with their rollouts, too -- both countries.


'Superstitious' is a little unfair.  They're only a little stitious.

/his cap was detated!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I've been keeping my eyes on Italy and Romania and both are having issues getting their rural populations vaccinated.   Romania is also dealing with a culture that is still superstitious.   They've been very slow with their rollouts, too -- both countries.


No problem, just tell them the vaccine also repels vampires, werewolves, and goth tourists.
 
minorshan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: syrynxx: Hey everybody!  We're all gonna get laid!

Heh... almost a PCU reference. Enough so that I think I'll revisit that flick out later. Thanks dude - a nice cure for a bout of depression!


Might wanna throw on Caddyshack first.
We're All Gonna Get Laid
Youtube mOD0XCm57d8
 
payattention
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
wxboy - The UK rather famously disinvited itself from the EU.

I was about to say. There is no 'except', subby, the UK is no longer part of the EU.

/do you think the EU version of Campbell's Alphabet soup had those letters removed?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: syrynxx: Hey everybody!  We're all gonna get laid!

Heh... almost a PCU reference. Enough so that I think I'll revisit that flick out later. Thanks dude - a nice cure for a bout of depression!


Or maybe a Caddyshack reference
 
spleef420
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: syrynxx: Hey everybody!  We're all gonna get laid!

Heh... almost a PCU reference. Enough so that I think I'll revisit that flick out later. Thanks dude - a nice cure for a bout of depression!


Now I know why tigers eat their young.
 
comrade
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Given how well the UK was doing, compared to how poorly the EU was doing, what changed?


Not sure about other places in Europe but here in Switzerland COVID is pretty much gone.
 
