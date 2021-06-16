 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Macrame is back
33
•       •       •

blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that's pretty cool.
Not only do they still have the skill and knowledge, The still have cultural ability to work together for the common good.
The aren't waiting for the government that doesn't give a fark, they put on their bootstraps and are getting it done.

When indigenous Peruvian infrastructure week is going better than the U.S., we might have a problem.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Streaming services haven't caught on in Peru?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now THAT is a long thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

It belongs in a museum.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yo, your bridge needs a shave.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says who? Who?

static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, pandemic hobbies CAN be useful!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pid dance anyway...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
oh, aaaa ,nevermind...
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had suspension bridges a long time before anyone in Europe.

It's impressive even today and something for the locals to be proud of.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Macrame is back

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/yeah, baby!
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You beat me to it, Cheers.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: Dumbest thing anyone has ever said to me in confidence -

I used to work in a place where origami pretty popular, and there were figurines all over the place. One day a guy comes to visit and points to a figure and says to me "Those are nice. What's that called? Macrame?"

I said "It's origami".

He responded "I'm pretty sure its macrame. I'm usually right about this sort of thing".

I'm usually right about this sort of thing
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There's a village that intentionally cuts down their bridge and rebuilds it (I think it was every year) to make sure that the skills didn't get lost

I don't remember if that's the same village that came to DC years ago and did a demonstration on the national mall for the Folklife Festival.  A section of that bridge is in the Smithsonian Museum of the American Indian:

https://americanindian.si.edu/sites/1​/​files/pdf/education/Inka-activity-guid​e.pdf
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost garments of bygone days - the ... err ... what is that?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I just looked at the names of the tribe/village from the Smithsonian and exhibit, and the Guardian article.  And they're the same.

So I this was NOT a 500 year old bridge that fell.  It's a bridge that's been rebuilt every year for 500 years.... because if they don't, then it collapses, like last year, when they didn't rebuild it
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yep. One of my colleagues, from a previous job, arranged the grant to pay for the travel expenses of those guys to do the Smithsonian exhibit during one of the folklife festivals.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smiths​o​nian-institution/inca-rope-bridge-buil​t-span-national-mall-washington-dc-180​955609/
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frayed knot.
 
billybobtoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh....Call me when trapunto makes a comeback...
 
GreenSun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Los Del Rio - Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)
Youtube zWaymcVmJ-A
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

How '70's Ca.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And you can hang planters from underneath the bridge!
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Will read link.
Thanks.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It never left. It was just called "shibari" and rope nerds jerked each other off after tying knots all over themselves and each other.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
After researching for this thread my youtube login must now be abandoned

How Can You Mend a Broken Heart - The Bee Gees (Lyrics on screen)
Youtube 8QUX8fJ40RA
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: And you can hang planters from underneath the bridge!


During the 70s macrame craze, one of my relatives bought a hanging ashtray, to be installed near her husband's easy chair.  He looked at it and drawled, "Hangin's too good for it.  Shoot it."
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

*Oopsie*

And that was posted in the wrong thread.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

billybobtoo: Meh....Call me when trapunto makes a comeback...


itym quipu.

a dear friend who does every damn form of needlework and wavine under the sun, she gets constantly outraged, ugh... I guess there is this whole thing/cadre about copyright of patterns, and people just want to knit or sew or embroider, but... no no no, you're not allowed to! jfc/ffs, the Jacquard loom was one of the very first functionally working computers in the world, so at that point hay we gotta restrict the IP.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
oh lawd, what in the even farking dog-damned autocarrot? "weaving" goes to "wavine"?! in what world is that even A Thing.
 
whitroth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rope, not "string".
 
Pert
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't Bond kill him in Live and Let Die?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


Their macrame is invisible thanks to a generous application of their secret finishing cream.
 
