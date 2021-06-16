 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   The National Park Service warns visitors about pushing their friends into bears. Wait... make that warns people AGAIN. Come on, America   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm, Yellowstone National Park, bear safety tips, Bears, National Park Service, Last year, Park rangers, Bear danger, numerous close calls  
•       •       •

791 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2021 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is some dry-ass comedy gold.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is true. I can't tell you how many times I've been on the trail and got pushed into a bear and just had to beat him off.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: This is true. I can't tell you how many times I've been on the trail and got pushed into a bear and just had to beat him off.


If it was a real, old-school bear, then you probably got off easy (or not at all).
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhh this is something that's been understood for a while

I don't have to outrun the bear. I just have to outrun YOU. If a push helps with that, so be it.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think you'd get better friends after the first time...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was how you got away?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before they're talking about peppery bear shiat with bells in it?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not immediately drop to the ground and "play dead."   Bears can sense overacting.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Davie Street.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Uhh this is something that's been understood for a while

I don't have to outrun the bear. I just have to outrun YOU. If a push helps with that, so be it.


static.xx.fbcdn.net Running to a tree or frantically climbing a tree may provoke a bear to chase you. If the friend you pushed down somehow made it up a tree and is now extending you a hand, there's a good chance you're not getting up that tree. Karma's a bear.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a joke, not a facepalm, subby. Jeez, it's not that hard to figure out.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just wear some kind of protective repellant.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Problem solved.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But mah freedums!
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

optikeye: This is true. I can't tell you how many times I've been on the trail and got pushed into a bear and just had to beat him off.


You're supposed to report those encounters to the park service. It helps them figure out bear behavior in the area. Guess you both got off lucky.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kassandry: optikeye: This is true. I can't tell you how many times I've been on the trail and got pushed into a bear and just had to beat him off.

You're supposed to report those encounters to the park service. It helps them figure out bear behavior in the area. Guess you both got off lucky.


Well, Craigslist took down the erotic services section, and....
 
ongbok
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would like to say this is b.s, who would push their friend into a bear? But then I think about where I grew up at, when I was a kid all the way up till today, it seems like there and the surrounding areas some kids like to push their friends into incoming traffic as a game.
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Remember:

Bug spray goes on you.

Bear spray goes on the bear.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
First, you should never play dead, run, shout or make any sudden movements. You also should never push a friend down to save yourself, the National Park Service said.
"Do not run up and push the bear and do not push a slower friend down...even if you feel the friendship has run its course," park rangers said.

Heh.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


"Oh, come on, Ref!  That's a dive!  I never even touched him!"
 
Brainsick
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lol

How to tell if the bear chasing you is a black bear or a brown bear: climb a tree.

A black bear will climb up to get you
A brown bear will shake you out of the tree
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: In Colorado, a 71-year-old woman came face-to-face with a bear eating watermelon in her home

Then why for God's sake is the National Parks Service not selling these bear-eating watermelons? If we could carry one of those into national parks when hiking this would solve the problem!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"Do not run up and push the bear...."

Oh really?

Woman pushes huge bear off a wall to protect her dogs
Youtube Ew_IQsVO3kg
 
starlost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
go into the woods alone. problem solved.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.