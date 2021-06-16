 Skip to content
(The Drive) NewsFlash After initial denials that anything was wrong at all, secretive authoritarian country now admits major problem at nuclear plant. This is not a repeat from April 1986 but it sure looks like it's playing out exactly the same way   (thedrive.com) divider line
SpectroBoy
34 minutes ago  
Maybe stop building nuclear plants right next to the ocean!?!?!
 
Gubbo
27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Maybe stop building nuclear plants right next to the ocean!?!?!


You build nuclear plants next to people.

People live near the water.

Maybe just stop building nuclear plants
 
gopher321
26 minutes ago  
So the Yangtze River 3 Gorges dam project is on the verge of collapse, and now a nuke plant.

Smooth move, China.
 
Bootleg
20 minutes ago  
[D]ocuments obtained by CNN also accuse Chinese safety officials of raising acceptable limits for radiation in the area surrounding the plant in order to avoid shutting it down.

LOL, of course. "The radiation is above the safe level!" "Well, raise the safe level and we're good!"
 
Warfield55
19 minutes ago  
You need a LOT of water to cool a nucl
 
iheartscotch
18 minutes ago  
TLDR: The sensors only go to 3 milli-Roentgen.
 
Warfield55
18 minutes ago  
Nuclear reactor
 
Subtonic
18 minutes ago  
Not bad, not great.
 
fragMasterFlash
18 minutes ago  
How do you say "Not great, not terrible" in Mandarin?
 
Vtimlin
17 minutes ago  

Warfield55: Nuclear reactor


Dont drive and fark
 
BenSaw2
17 minutes ago  
"Remember, you can't give a nuclear reactor too much water."
 
MythDragon
17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: SpectroBoy: Maybe stop building nuclear plants right next to the ocean!?!?!

You build nuclear plants next to people.

People live near the water.

Maybe just stop building nuclear plants


Coal it is then!
 
gopher321
17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How do you say "Not great, not terrible" in Mandarin?


'Crisitunity'!
 
TappingTheVein
16 minutes ago  
It's only roentgen, not great but not terrible.
 
Vtimlin
16 minutes ago  
Made in china
 
Khellendros
16 minutes ago  

Gubbo: SpectroBoy: Maybe stop building nuclear plants right next to the ocean!?!?!

You build nuclear plants next to people.

People live near the water.

Maybe just stop building nuclear plants


Stop building shiatty nuclear plants.  Particularly those with outdated designs and fail safes.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How do you say "Not great, not terrible" in Mandarin?


不是很好不可怕

\ Google Translate, it might actually say "the translation server is down"
 
dhcmrlchtdj
15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Maybe stop building nuclear plants right next to the ocean!?!?!


Ocean water is used for cooling.
 
BenSaw2
14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
14 minutes ago  

Bootleg: [D]ocuments obtained by CNN also accuse Chinese safety officials of raising acceptable limits for radiation in the area surrounding the plant in order to avoid shutting it down.

LOL, of course. "The radiation is above the safe level!" "Well, raise the safe level and we're good!"


"Levels are getting a little high, what's the current safety limit?"
'Uh...80 rads an hour.'
"Better increase that limit to 100."
'Good *cough* call sir.'
 
iheartscotch
14 minutes ago  

gopher321: So the Yangtze River 3 Gorges dam project is on the verge of collapse, and now a nuke plant.

Smooth move, China.


Who would have guessed that building a 7,600 ft damn that generates ~95 TWh(Tera Watt hours) a year would be a hard thing?
 
Flab
14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Maybe stop building nuclear plants right next to the ocean!?!?!


You need a large body of water to cool a nuclear plant.
 
NewportBarGuy
14 minutes ago  
Isn't this thing less than 10 years old?
 
Subtonic
14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How do you say "Not great, not terrible" in Mandarin?


Aghh. I butchered it.
 
thisispete
13 minutes ago  
So the plant went online in 2018. Maybe it's still under warranty or something.
 
Sin'sHero
13 minutes ago  
You know this Typhoon Season is going to send a few Cat 5s right up the coolant inlet.
 
Declassify Issue
13 minutes ago  
They were using the rods for mining crypto
 
null
13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Maybe stop building nuclear plants right next to the ocean!?!?!


Thermal power plants rely on heat transfer to work.  The easiest way to make that heat work is by heating and cooling water.  Therefore, you need a location with a lot of water.  Also, electric generation works best when located closer to demand due to losses from resistance in wires increasing as their length increases.

Unless you can break physics with your magic Arc Reactor and room temperature superconductor, or something like that, in which case you can happily have the Nobel Prizes in physics, economics, and peace.
 
wage0048
13 minutes ago  
The town I grew up in had a mutual aid agreement with Wright County regarding the Monticello, MN nuclear plant (Which happens to be the same design as was built at Fukushima, but fortunately is not in an area subject to earthquakes or tsunamis).  I remember one of our local cops saying "If you ever see Plymouth fire trucks on the reds headed west on I94, drive the other way!"
 
RasIanI
12 minutes ago  
CCP, right now...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
12 minutes ago  
paging Beijing Bob to the thread, Beijing Bob to the thread please.
 
sid244
12 minutes ago  
Not good, not bad either.
indiewire.comView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
12 minutes ago  
Duh.

When china let's France ask the US for help in stabilizing its nuclear power plant, it's because things are on the verge of getting really ugly, really fast.
 
farkingismybusiness
12 minutes ago  
Oh great. This is just what we need. Another Godzilla.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
12 minutes ago  
Nothing is wrong. We're all fine. No, you can't come in and see how fine we are. That would only decrease the level of fine-ness of this reactor.
 
jack_o_the_hills
12 minutes ago  
Sum Ting Wong ?
 
FrancoFile
12 minutes ago  
The French have a 30% stake in the place, and they certainly know how to run nuke plants.

The fact that they're asking the US for help means the situation is bad.
 
Barnhawk72
11 minutes ago  
Maybe you shouldn't buy fuel rods from Amazon Basics.
 
downstairs
11 minutes ago  
Extreme tourism opportunity!
 
Michael J Faux
11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious
11 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: "Remember, you can't give a nuclear reactor too much water."


And "you can never look at a mushroom cloud for too long."
 
HighlanderRPI
11 minutes ago  
Oh no, the Chinese government is downplaying and hiding another disaster in the making? fetch me my fainting couch!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: SpectroBoy: Maybe stop building nuclear plants right next to the ocean!?!?!

You build nuclear plants next to people.

People live near the water.

Maybe just stop building nuclear plants


Humans will build huge, elaborate structures...they will spend all the money on them...and then those structures fail because the humans in question cut the dumbest corners possible because of cost. They couldn't be bothered to get the undercoating because it's extra.

/ It's like owning a Lewis Gun and feeding it the shiattiest surplus ammo you can find.
 
Thew00tbroughtme
9 minutes ago  
Can someone please post a map of winds from the area? Seriously.
 
Surpheon
9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Gubbo: SpectroBoy: Maybe stop building nuclear plants right next to the ocean!?!?!

You build nuclear plants next to people.

People live near the water.

Maybe just stop building nuclear plants

Coal it is then!


If we get our thumbs out of our asses, we can ride our existing nuclear plants right over to wind, solar, and hydro power. Chernobyl was an outlier, Fukushima was a trend - nuclear power's failure mode is really rare, but too catastrophic to keep farking with. No private insurance company on earth will insure nuclear reactors without a hard cap well below the costs of Fukushima (or Chernobyl). Why do I want my tax dollars to provide that insurance?
 
CrazyCurt
9 minutes ago  
So we wouldn't have known except for The French surrendering ... information.

/ Pepe Le Plutonium.
 
aleister_greynight
9 minutes ago  
So a dirty bomb waiting to go off, with 40 million people in the blast radius.  Well if just one reactor goes up they can keep running the other 3 for the next 13 years.
 
RasIanI
9 minutes ago  
In unrelated news, Springfield and China participate in worker exchange...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
9 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Sum Ting Wong ?


Also wanted for questioning: Bang Ding Ow, We Too Lo, Fuk Dis Chit
 
rockymountainrider
9 minutes ago  
PRC news brief - "Everything is fine"  translation - Something is terribly wrong
PRC news brief - "This thing happened" translation - Someone is going to get farked dry
PRC news brief - "Well this is bigger than we originally anticipated" = bend over and kiss your ass goodbye

There is a distict difference between the Chinese PEOPLE and the Chinese Gov't.  People = good, gov't = underhanded liars

\probably an international thing
\\and they're playing the long game
\\\we're playing chess while they're playing Go
 
