(Fark)   "As a writer, you should not judge, you should understand." ―Ernest Hemingway. Meanwhile, I judge everything I write to be crap, and don't understand why I drunkenly bought a five pound bag of gummy bears online. This is your Fark Writer's Thread   (fark.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the one hand, Sturgeon's Law kinda backs me up statistically on my self-judgement, even if the gummy bears (the good Haribo ones at least, and not the sugar-free ones of gastrointestinal distress legend) do make the top ten percent.  So I've got that going for me.  On the other hand, at the risk of making yet another roundabout excuse for why I've gotten so little actual writing done this week, I can say that at least nothing I wrote was crap!

The headline quote came from an article listing the books Hemingway considered to be essential education for a writer.  I was pleasantly surprised to note that I'd actually read quite of few of them, even if Hemingway would consider me uneducated (and probably a lightweight drinker, but that would apply to most people, I think.)

Question of the week:
What books would you consider essential education for a writer of your genre?

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!
We're still hard at work here on this year's Anthology and we're starting to pull out of the doldrums, with a bunch of new submissions coming in!  (If I haven't responded to you yet, don't worry, I'll get a receipt email out to everyone by this weekend!) Remember that submissions will close July 31, so we've only got a month and a half or so left for you to get your stories to us!
 
