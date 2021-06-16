 Skip to content
 
(The Smoking Gun)   Giraffe killer arrested for battering boyfriend with plate of chicken   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You don't joke with one of the earth's deadliest predators. Boyfriend knows, what starts as chicken throwing, could end with a viral photo of that biatch holding his severed head.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And just like that, chicken assault trifecta is in play.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Poultry Fusillade" is the name of my Oasis and Sum 41 mashup band.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA:
"Booth is an avid hunter whose Facebook page is stocked with pictures of her posing with animals she has shot dead, images that have prompted online derision. One photo shows Booth holding the head of a giraffe killed during a 2017 hunt in South Africa, which she described in a Facebook caption as "One of the best days of my life."

Her boyfriend should consider himself extremely lucky that she merely used chicken as her choice of weapon.

Sheesh, maybe restraining herself to just fling fried chicken at her man was, on her part, something of a considerate action to the person she loves.
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: And just like that, chicken assault trifecta is in play.


Winner winner... chicken dinner?
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Booth's companion, who cooked dinner, was not injured by the poultry fusillade......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Eh?
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: FTA:
"Booth is an avid hunter whose Facebook page is stocked with pictures of her posing with animals she has shot dead, images that have prompted online derision. One photo shows Booth holding the head of a giraffe killed during a 2017 hunt in South Africa, which she described in a Facebook caption as "One of the best days of my life."

Her boyfriend should consider himself extremely lucky that she merely used chicken as her choice of weapon.

Sheesh, maybe restraining herself to just fling fried chicken at her man was, on her part, something of a considerate action to the person she loves.


Shooting a giraffe sounds about as challenging as shooting the side of a particularly lazy barn.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 593x743]


Eh?


I was pretty confused too, but they seem to be links to other articles. Imagine if Fark made you submit a silly low-effort Photoshop along with an article.
 
