TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Having an open air wank in Times Square is like taking it back to the 1970's, isn't it?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No big deal. He's fully vaccinated.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Man busted for masturbating in broad daylight in Times Square".
Broadway's back,baby!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Um, this is news?

Bums have been jerkin' themselves in Manhattan since before they were called hobos.

In fact, the bums in Manhattan are the jerkiest.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought everybody knew you do that over to one side, not in the middle of the Square.

Must be a tourist.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you let Sweet Dee have a role in an off-Broadway show I'm sure she can take care of your little masturbating hobo problem. Win-win.

i.imgur.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I kind of like how the pandemic has brought a bit of the grit back to the city.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dave Chappelle - BUS HOSTAGE
Youtube LtqEknAtyQQ


/not just NYC
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*clicks link, immediately sees Heidi Klum in cropt-top*

One ticket to Times Square, please, and hurry!

/ Faptown Station
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: Um, this is news?

Bums have been jerkin' themselves in Manhattan since before they were called hobos.

In fact, the bums in Manhattan are the jerkiest.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bughunter: Um, this is news?

Bums have been jerkin' themselves in Manhattan since before they were called hobos.

In fact, the bums in Manhattan are the jerkiest.


We used to let the cops knock them around a bit.
 
HFK
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Headline: Man busted for masturbating in broad daylight in Times Square

FTA: Deaven Russell was busted in the Crossroads of the World around 12:30 a.m.


As always , great reporting from the post.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Having an open air wank in Times Square is like taking it back to the 1970's, isn't it?


People forget how recent that stuff changed. As late as the mid 90s you still had hookers, tons of porn joints, drug dealers, etc all over it.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nature is healing.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Having an open air wank in Times Square is like taking it back to the 1970's, isn't it?



no

that became a 90's and later theme.


Gotham
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Nature is healing.



He should be rewarded for not having kids he can't afford as so many Murcans do.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HFK: Headline: Man busted for masturbating in broad daylight in Times Square

FTA: Deaven Russell was busted in the Crossroads of the World around 12:30 a.m.


As always , great reporting from the post.


In fairness, all the electronic billboards make it as bright as day even at 12:30am.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LineNoise: bughunter: Um, this is news?

Bums have been jerkin' themselves in Manhattan since before they were called hobos.

In fact, the bums in Manhattan are the jerkiest.

We used to let the cops knock them around a bit.



The Jerkers in Times Square are doing much less damage to this nation than the big business owned Jerkoffs on Capital[sic] Hill claiming that "insurrectionists" were trying to destroy Democracy that no longer even exists.


Touche'
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HFK: Headline: Man busted for masturbating in broad daylight in Times Square

FTA: Deaven Russell was busted in the Crossroads of the World around 12:30 a.m.


As always , great reporting from the post.


But you can't be sure when he started.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Nature is healing.



Run amuck used car salesman capitalism is Destroying.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I kind of like how the pandemic has brought a bit of the grit back to the city.



just remember.........they are the product of the greatest country on earth....
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can think of about a dozen convenient places better than broad daylight in Times Square.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
