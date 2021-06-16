 Skip to content
35
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good looking replacement.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First you say he has health problems because he's fat, now your complaining he has health problems because he's getting thin? 

Make up your freaking minds.

/Joking aside, didn't he have a horrible case of COVID that nearly killed him?  That could explain the weight loss.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: First you say he has health problems because he's fat, now your complaining he has health problems because he's getting thin?  Make up your freaking minds. /Joking aside, didn't he have a horrible case of COVID that nearly killed him?  That could explain the weight loss.


Covid was his weapon of choice.

Fatboy Slim - Weapon Of Choice
Youtube XQ7z57qrZU8
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is f*cking in heaven.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Funk Seoul Brother?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lil Kim's got bars.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Funk Seoul Brother?


Dubble ewe bee cee N, who's this?
 
likwidflame
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought Norman Cook bought the farm... Thank goodness it's just N. Korean news
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have nothing to add to this because the joke I was going to make was already done...

FlashHarry: Funk Seoul Brother?



...right about now.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, first we make fun of him for his weight, then we make fun of him when he loses it.
What does a horrible, despotic, bufftet-loving fat boy of a dictator have to do to get a little respect around here?
 
largedon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All those people around the table were clapping like their lives depended on it.  And it probably does.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Funk Seoul Brother?


Czech it out, now.....
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lost his appetite because he's pining for Donald.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like he joined the rest of us in taking up one of those "Get fit in 30 days!" video sets on YouTube during lockdown.

/Made it to Day 17 with Yoga with Adrienne before giving up
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought it was only in the US where people become concerned a big giant tub of lard losing weight was a sign that they were sick.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
one of the possible side effects of covid is dramatic weight loss.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Sounds like he joined the rest of us in taking up one of those "Get fit in 30 days!" video sets on YouTube during lockdown.

/Made it to Day 17 with Yoga with Adrienne before giving up


Gym, Jong-Un
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The real Kim Jong Un is dead.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Really looks like he wasted away.

/rolls eyes
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've been reading an excellent book on North Korea. It was published while Kim Jong Il was still alive, but I recommend Under the Loving Care of the Fatherly Leader by Bradley Martin. I've learned so much.
 
covfefe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now show the average North Korean.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Could be IBD.  I dropped 50 pounds over four years due to undiagnosed Crohn's.
 
sid244
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Really looks like he wasted away.

/rolls eyes


again in Margaritaville?
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: FlashHarry: Funk Seoul Brother?

Czech it out, now.....


slashfilm.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Doesn't look an ounce under 300.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Autocrat from the Philippines, not Best Korea, but if we're going for Fatboy Slim references:
David Byrne & Fatboy Slim - When She Passed By (feat. Allison Moorer)
Youtube kR9BKQVEMbw
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
this guy dies more often than Castro did
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
gulftoday.aeView Full Size


Don't let the cute face fool you, Kim Yo-Jong has always been the brains of the operation. Without Fatfark in the way, we'll all get to see true competent evil in action.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe he got a Peloton.
 
Snort
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Driedsponge: First you say he has health problems because he's fat, now your complaining he has health problems because he's getting thin?  Make up your freaking minds. /Joking aside, didn't he have a horrible case of COVID that nearly killed him?  That could explain the weight loss.

Covid was his weapon of choice.

Try it in 4k.
Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins - Weapon Of Choice [Official 4k Video]
Youtube wCDIYvFmgW8
 
Fista-Phobia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins - Weapon Of Choice [Official 4k Video]
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Using the same logic: Jonah Hill, Kevin Smith, and Rebel Wilson aren't looking so good either.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I ain't seeing it.  More like wide angle and telephoto, because those chins haven't moved.
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Driedsponge: First you say he has health problems because he's fat, now your complaining he has health problems because he's getting thin? 

Make up your freaking minds.

/Joking aside, didn't he have a horrible case of COVID that nearly killed him?  That could explain the weight loss.


They're giving him the same treatment they give democrat first ladies.  They're either gigantic hippos one step away from a quadruple bypass, or anorexic waifs who look like concentration camp survivors.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.