(WJCL Savannah)   There are things you shouldn't put inside a pneumatic tube at a bank drive through, and this is definitely one of them   (wjcl.com) divider line
51
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp, I clicked thinking he put something else in there.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Michael Aaron Bass was arrested Wednesday in Thomasville after the flare set off a panic when a bank teller concluded it was a stick of dynamite, police said."

I think the teller made the right call. Maybe it's wasn't dynamite but it could easily start a fire.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ImOscar: Welp, I clicked thinking he put something else in there.


I think there will be quite a few people who click on that expecting something else. I know I did.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're not my supervisor!
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: Welp, I clicked thinking he put something else in there.


You take a fleshlight insert and put it in the pneumatic tube and, trust me, you'll be done and will have left faster than someone getting money out of an ATM.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "salmon" an option?  If not I won't be banking there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
poop in it like a man
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Could be worse. Could be a LIT road flare.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Welp, I clicked thinking he put something else in there.


Same.
 
dave0821
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Huh wow never thought I would say this but I guess the republicans were right....
I thought it was america and now a fine upstanding citizen can't deposit his favorite road flare for safe keeping.
This world has gone to shiat
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You do have to be careful near those things
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We need to talk about your flair!
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"And that's why, kids, we can never go back to wells fargo. Now, can one of you get the door? The cops have daddy's prints on file..."
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I worked with a woman whose previous job was as a drive-thru bank teller. One day a man pulled up and said he was going to put a bomb in the tube thing unless she gave him all the money. So, she flips a switch and turns off the vacuum, folds her arms and just looks at him. He drove away. I'm not sure if he was caught.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

akya: You do have to be careful near those things
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 400x232] [View Full Size image _x_]


Did you eat a lot of paint chips as a kid?
 
dj_bigbird [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's not Caturday, but there's a story about how New Yorkers sent a cat thru a pneumatic tube https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-2393211/How-New-Yorkers-sent-cat-ma​il-pneumatic-tubes-years-ago--inspired​-Elon-Musks-revolutionary-Hyperloop.ht​ml
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

akya: You do have to be careful near those things
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 400x232] [View Full Size image _x_]


farkingismybusiness: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 400x232] [View Full Size image _x_]


I love how they're both synched up.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think the article's writer needs to look up the definition of a vacuum tube.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Is "salmon" an option?  If not I won't be banking there.


[Fark user image 493x327]


Salmon Cannon Evening
bing.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Deposit - Southwest Airlines Commercial Example
Youtube MNl_6LLXMko
 
Lt Los3r
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My dad always told me a story of his sister's husband who worked at a railroad and his friend wanted to "joke" with him and sent him a kitten through a pneumatic tube. Obviously it exploded pretty much immediately and the entire tube was smeared with blood and guts. The guy had no idea that it would do that, was fired immediately, and my uncle was horrified for the rest of his life. And I have this interesting story that only works for this story.
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: [i.pinimg.com image 500x606]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Terrorists have no sense of humor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
quiotu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Both an asshole for the prank, and a weapons grade idiot for doing it after a transaction when they know exactly who you are.

This guy is proof that stupidity should be a crime sometimes.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Back in the day, I saw Saturday morning cartoons like this.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, the object in question was not a live grenade.

Georgia: your crazy people are slipping.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: ImOscar: Welp, I clicked thinking he put something else in there.

Same.


Is it bad that I'm kind of disappointed that wasn't the case?
 
mononymous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, not with THAT attitude, you can't.

/anything can be put in a pneumatic tube, if your brave enough...
 
ShawnKemp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lt Los3r: My dad always told me a story of his sister's husband who worked at a railroad and his friend wanted to "joke" with him and sent him a kitten through a pneumatic tube. Obviously it exploded pretty much immediately and the entire tube was smeared with blood and guts. The guy had no idea that it would do that, was fired immediately, and my uncle was horrified for the rest of his life. And I have this interesting story that only works for this story.


Dad's Sisters's husband?  You mean, your uncle?!?
 
G-doggy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There is something missing from this story.  It makes no sense for him to cash a check and then stick a road flare in the tube.  Any of you have any theories?

He was on a motorcycle, why would he have a road flare on hand?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lt Los3r: My dad always told me a story of his sister's husband who worked at a railroad and his friend wanted to "joke" with him and sent him a kitten through a pneumatic tube. Obviously it exploded pretty much immediately and the entire tube was smeared with blood and guts. The guy had no idea that it would do that, was fired immediately, and my uncle was horrified for the rest of his life. And I have this interesting story that only works for this story.


This never happened.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: I worked with a woman whose previous job was as a drive-thru bank teller. One day a man pulled up and said he was going to put a bomb in the tube thing unless she gave him all the money. So, she flips a switch and turns off the vacuum, folds her arms and just looks at him. He drove away. I'm not sure if he was caught.


asdfmovie4 - This is a Robbery
Youtube 7zO8TbD1L04
 
RI_Red
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: ImOscar: Welp, I clicked thinking he put something else in there.

I think there will be quite a few people who click on that expecting something else. I know I did.


Nah, I expected an explosive of some kind.

Although, what you were expecting could be considered an explosive too... giggity
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xanadian: akya: You do have to be careful near those things
[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 400x232] [View Full Size image _x_]

farkingismybusiness: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 400x232] [View Full Size image _x_]

I love how they're both synched up.


My browser has them as the exact same file, and the HTML element containing each shares some of the same attribute values, which would explain the synch.  I assume the javascript restarts the gif in both frames when the second one is clicked (assuming the first is still playing)
 
Spego
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: I worked with a woman whose previous job was as a drive-thru bank teller. One day a man pulled up and said he was going to put a bomb in the tube thing unless she gave him all the money. So, she flips a switch and turns off the vacuum hot air, folds her arms and just looks at him. He drove away. I'm not sure if he was caught.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a marine flare.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The ATM was not working for me last week so I pulled up to an open Drive Thru with tube window.

I had to leave because everyone was too involved with the guy next to me who apparently had a Deposit Bag that was "too big" for the Container Thing so he just stuffed the Bag directly into the tube and hit Send.  It got stuck somewhere.

I heard him tell his story twice before I realized that it looked like every Bank Employee was going to line up and ask him to repeat what happened so they could better understand what the problem was.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lt Los3r: My dad always told me a story of his sister's husband who worked at a railroad and his friend wanted to "joke" with him and sent him a kitten through a pneumatic tube. Obviously it exploded pretty much immediately and the entire tube was smeared with blood and guts. The guy had no idea that it would do that, was fired immediately, and my uncle was horrified for the rest of his life. And I have this interesting story that only works for this story.


Before he became a senator from Arizona, Barry Goldwater's family had a department store in Phoenix.  It's said that Barry liked to put a live mouse in the message-holder and send it to the girls in the steno pool, imagining their reaction to opening it up to find the mouse-pilot inside.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the cat's in the cradle and the vacuum tube
your father's sister's husband is your uncle, dude
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: "Michael Aaron Bass was arrested Wednesday in Thomasville after the flare set off a panic when a bank teller concluded it was a stick of dynamite, police said."

I think the teller made the right call. Maybe it's wasn't dynamite but it could easily start a fire.


He definitely wanted them to think it was a stick of dynamite.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I think the article's writer needs to look up the definition of a vacuum tube.


???
Reporter called it a pneumatic tube and quoted the cop who called it a vacuum tube (at least in the transcript. Didn't watch the video).
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The headline had me thinking Ammon Bundy is finally getting around to depositing some his loot.
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Welp, I clicked thinking he put something else in there.


Fark user imageView Full Size


She may have thought of it.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [64.media.tumblr.com image 850x575]
[64.media.tumblr.com image 850x565]


Of course not. Christ. 

You'd use a series of tubes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What if it's the drive through at the sperm bank?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ImOscar: Welp, I clicked thinking he put something else in there.


Here is what I would have posted:  OMG. He didn't. Nope, he didn't. Thank Fark for that.
 
