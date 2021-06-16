|
Fark NotNewsletter: Which tourist attraction is "like Cthulhu decorated a TGI Fridays"?
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-06-16 12:40:40 PM, edited 2021-06-16 12:41:48 PM (16 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
I teased a thing about Snopes last week, however it's been kicked 'til the end of the month. I also teased an upcoming kinda dumb idea for Fark, that got postponed 'til later today. Depending on how it goes, I might post a TotalFark Discussion thread to solicit opinions. Sorry about the lack of updates on both those fronts, I blame summertime.
The Fark News Livestream returns Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET - Dallan and I were both travelling last week, so we had a hiatus. Based on the speed of the news cycle this morning, we'll have a ton of interesting stuff including what post-pandemic shortages to expect next, why your dog smells like corn chips, and a history of Batman not doing oral. When I was a kid, I thought my dog was just sneaking Fritos. Turns out there's another explanation.
Speaking of travel last week, I dropped in to visit House on the Rock. I think I was last there 25 years ago. Still super ass weird, like Cthulhu decorated a TGI Fridays. Also for anyone wondering, the entire tour racks up about 8,000 steps according to my health app.
On an unrelated note, does anyone live along this year's RAGBRAI route? If this question doesn't mean anything to you, the answer is no. However, if you do, hit me up - tag me in the Fark NotNewsletter thread by bolding my name in your comment.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
EdwardTellerhands tried to make sense of a confusing headline
asciibaron answered a question about dating
bostonguy thought about what you should or shouldn't own once you turn 30
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs figured out how to go about leaving a spouse who drinks 200 beers a week
EnzoTheCoder witnessed an impressive feat that was accomplished while crashing a boat
vudukungfu had an idea of what the upcoming fourth Matrix film could be about
AnotherBluesStringer explained what winning at Tetris actually means
Smart:
Mr. Coffee Nerves shared the first rule of home decorating
Ragin' Asian shared a story about being questioned by a self-appointed authority on who "belongs" in the neighborhood
CarnySaur could see why a plastic mat from a Twister game would be an appropriate substitution for a pride flag
SpectroBoy speculated on why some cruise lines are requiring COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated passengers
Cache told us about a woman who presumably had plenty of money doing something really trashy
stray_capts talked about being a good neighbor without being a racist clown
Gubbo had a suggestion for anyone who's in charge of ensuring users have secure passwords
CSB Sunday Morning: How you met your significant other
Smart: Jesus McSordid found love in the dungeon
Funny: HeadbangerSmurf fell for a talker
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
Officer Barrelroll knew who was responsible for making it appear that Donald Trump's pants were on backwards
mrshowrules pointed out that Joe Biden engaged in nepotism in a way that Trump did not
Badmoodman had an idea that would follow Trump's advice to avoid cyberattacks by decreasing computer use
Hubris Boy learned one thing from a Fox News article about people working in the Biden administration who're related to one another
Combustion figured out how MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell could've gotten more people to show up for his "Frank" rally
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Headso revealed the truth about the COVID-19 vaccines turning people magnetic - because this thread was originally greenlit, before it was redlit as a duplicate, the comments are still visible even to people who do not have TotalFark
Politics Smart:
swaniefrmreddeer shared a story about the high cost of emergency room visits
FlashHarry discussed the security of Sens. Joe Manchin's and Kyrsten Sinema's positions as senators
Badmoodman summed up Manchin's philosophy
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That spoke up for white farmers
revrendjim looked at which country is responsible for most of the carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
zeon did what must be done to all tunnels in Photoshop contests
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed that the Twin Towers didn't look quite how you remember them
bugdozer created a website devoted to a very specific form of pareidolia
RedZoneTuba showed how one celebrity gets that camera-ready glow
HailRobonia found someone who appreciates gifts from Aunt Clara
samsquatch made a change to a classic book cover
samsquatch's big cat wasn't fooled by an impostor
Yammering_Splat_Vector found out what happens when a mantis has been praying to the devil
bugdozer brought in a power plant aficionado to say goodbye
zeon showed off a portrait of the king
Fartist Friday: The ocean
PhotoshopCrazy sent an S.O.S. to the world
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: In honor of National Eat Your Vegetables Day, create a new original advertisement for your favorite vegetable, and really sell it. Promote those potatoes, hype some haricots, ballyhoo some broccoli! Use any medium to make your artwork, and remember you have to make your entries brand spanking new for this contest.
Farktography: Same Stuff, Different Day 2
CiliarySpasm showed us the ol' uni-ball
Beyond Fark
We're very sad about the recent loss of Farker Real Women Drink Akvavit. She was a well-loved member of Fark's Caturday community, and this comment from fellow Caturdayer Mitch Taylor's Bro speaks to how the group felt about her:
"Sylvia, you were, and will continue to be, an inspirational light in a dark, stormy sea. A fighter of the good fight. A lover of the unloved, two legs and four. (And maybe three?) An oasis of compassion and generosity in a cold, self-centered world. Thank you for being you and sharing your love with the rest of the world. For giving us a higher standard we can all aspire to. To say you will be missed is both obvious and an understatement. May you rest in peace...and may God have earplugs thick enough so you can enjoy your favorite music the way it was meant to be enjoyed."
You can find out more about Real Women Drink Akvavit by visiting her Fark profile page, where she wrote about her illness, some of her interests, and her love for Fark's Caturday community. This coming Caturday thread will be dedicated to Real Women Drink Akvavit, so keep an eye out for it and feel free to drop in to pay your respects.
Fark Parties
Friday, July 9, 2021: Buffalo, NY Fark Party (with all public health guidance carefully followed)
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's quiz, although I'm still kinda unsure on the odd flavored ice cream. On the Quiz itself, Dead Skin Mask came out on top with 1021 and is joined in the 1000 club by Recoil Therapy who made 1019. Unfortunately, I'm not making any more ice cream until the rest of the pesto stuff is gone, so that's what we have for refreshments this week. scottdrummer came in third with 971, jerrysloan21 made fourth with 968, and Sebas rounds out the top five with 937.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about which Disneyland attraction has been shut down for extensive remodeling because it's basically falling apart. Only 42% of quiztakers knew that it was The Matterhorn which was not a part of the park's initial lineup of rides, but was added later in 1959. Fun fact: The Matterhorn was constructed because Disney needed to do something with the mountain of dirt left over from excavating the moat around Sleeping Beauty's Castle, since people were using it as a remote area to... get to know one another better. Yeah.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which country's military forced a passenger plane to divert and land so that a journalist on board could be arrested. 90% of quiztakers knew that it was Belarus who had just decided they no longer needed commercial air travel from other countries. I mean, say what you want about Putin, but he doesn't really inconvenience other air travelers when he has a problem with a journalist.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which TV channel now had its own branded hard seltzer. Only 29% of quiztakers knew that it was indeed the same channel that had its own wine - the Hallmark Channel. I'm not really sure of the demographic they're going for here, but I say there's nothing wrong with getting out of your comfort zone and trying new things. Unless it's watching Hallmark movies because I'm not going to do that.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which major film star was also a highly decorated WWII fighter pilot who retired as a Brigadier General. 81% knew that it was Jimmy Stewart who flew sorties and bombing missions in Europe throughout the war. After enlisting at 33, he learned he was too old for cadet training, so he applied for an officer commission on the basis of his flight experience and college degree. The war meant rapid promotion, and he wound up going from private to colonel in less than four years. He was promoted to Major General post-retirement by Ronald Reagan.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on it now.
Congratulations to the winners, and be sure to check out this week's Fark Weird News Quiz
