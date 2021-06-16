 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun)   Scorned strangers realize boyfriend is two-timing them, hatch scheme luring him to Turkey "for a holiday" and ditch him once they land to go on the "ultimate girls' trip" instead   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a movie plot.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one curr
 
ng2810
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Sounds like a movie plot.


strikingfilmreviews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
AWs gonna AW.
 
ng2810
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: No one curr


You cared enough to comment
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He probably enjoyed the trip as well.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did they enjoy constantinople?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder which one of them ultimately believed the other was the other woman.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Their parents never taught them the idea of sharing? They can't just share him? Threesomes? They found out they like each other so now threesomes sound awesome!

I don't get the boyfriend/girlfriend jealousy. You are not married. You are not engaged. You do not own the other person. They are free to play the field if you are not living together.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Their parents never taught them the idea of sharing? They can't just share him? Threesomes? They found out they like each other so now threesomes sound awesome!

I don't get the boyfriend/girlfriend jealousy. You are not married. You are not engaged. You do not own the other person. They are free to play the field if you are not living together.


Much like renting a car, you need to set those terms ahead of time or you're breaking the agreement.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Their parents never taught them the idea of sharing? They can't just share him? Threesomes? They found out they like each other so now threesomes sound awesome!

I don't get the boyfriend/girlfriend jealousy. You are not married. You are not engaged. You do not own the other person. They are free to play the field if you are not living together.

They are free to play the field if you are not living together.


Your rules aren't everyone else's. Most people consider boyfriend/girlfriend relationships to be monogamous. The fact they they didn't know, and were upset by the existence of each other strongly suggests they weren't on board for an open relationship.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine (Official Video)
Youtube qSIOp_K5GMw
 
Ianman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is why I make more money than women.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


And then we went to a pumpkin patch and I opened a pumpkin and somebody was inside the pumpkin making babies and I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Saint Saviour - Woman Scorned (Official Music Video - Highest Quality)
Youtube i5JtU3UOruM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uml​X7H​YrQiU
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LewDux: [YouTube video: Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine (Official Video)]


Damn that song. He was never hers in the first place. Or her rivals. He was playing them both.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [thesun.co.uk image 670x893]

And then we went to a pumpkin patch and I opened a pumpkin and somebody was inside the pumpkin making babies and I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me. Why pumpkins are better than boyfriends
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LewDux: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [thesun.co.uk image 670x893]

And then we went to a pumpkin patch and I opened a pumpkin and somebody was inside the pumpkin making babies and I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me. Why pumpkins are better than boyfriends


Pretty sure David S. is the best pumpkin a girl could land
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And then got drunk and had steamy lesbian sex?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Important question.  Was the an agreement that the dating would be exclusive?  If not, then this is a case of two entitled biatches screwing some guy over.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [thesun.co.uk image 670x893]

And then we went to a pumpkin patch and I opened a pumpkin and somebody was inside the pumpkin making babies and I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me.


Two girls, one gourd
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ianman: This is why I make more money than women.


Jeff Bezos, is that you? I didn't think the entirety of womankind only made a few billion dollars a year.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Their parents never taught them the idea of sharing? They can't just share him? Threesomes? They found out they like each other so now threesomes sound awesome!

I don't get the boyfriend/girlfriend jealousy. You are not married. You are not engaged. You do not own the other person. They are free to play the field if you are not living together.


Wasn't there a song about that? Something about putting a ring on it?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ianman: This is why I make more money than women.


Remember during this pandemic women only lost 79 cents to every dollar a man lost, due to unemployment.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: And then got drunk and had steamy lesbian sex?


I didnt RTFA, but the island of Lesbos is definitely relatively close.
 
