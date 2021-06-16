 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(India Today)   Man goes into shop and asks for bottle of water. What could go wrong?   (indiatoday.in) divider line
37
    More: Scary, Jammu and Kashmir, Water, Official sources, India Today, Niyaz Ahmad Bhat, Tehsildar D H Pora, Mineral, station house officer DH Pora  
•       •       •

1035 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2021 at 7:27 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"The shopkeeper mistakenly sold him a bottle containing a liquid similar to water, which was battery acid packed in a waste mineral water bottle."

The author of this article and I have very different definitions of the the word "similar".
 
wxboy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Johnny was a shopper.
Johnny is no more.
Johnny thought he bought some H2O.
It was H2SO4.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wxboy: Johnny was a shopper.
Johnny is no more.
Johnny thought he bought some H2O.
It was H2SO4.


Damn, I came here to make this joke. At least someone here has some class.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jst3p: "The shopkeeper mistakenly sold him a bottle containing a liquid similar to water, which was battery acid packed in a waste mineral water bottle."

The author of this article and I have very different definitions of the the word "similar".


I fear this area of the world doesn't have consistently clean, clear water. I would imagine they are used to seeing cloudy, dirty, or yellow tinted water more often than we do.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
an FIR number 60/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered against him.

Somebody called the FIR department?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wxboy: Johnny was a shopper.
Johnny is no more.
Johnny thought he bought some H2O.
It was H2SO4.


We're done here.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Was he charged?
Or was only the victim charged?
One can't be neutral at a time like this.
I'm positive there will be a negative outcome.
I mean that could have been terminal
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, woops.

Milk helps afterwards.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: an FIR number 60/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered against him.

Somebody called the FIR department?


FIR sure they did.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wxboy: Johnny was a shopper.
Johnny is no more.
Johnny thought he bought some H2O.
It was H2SO4.


It has a nicer rhythm if you stick a "little" before Johnny each time, IMHO.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
JAGUART
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It just goes to show that no matter what heights of human achievement and glory we reach as a species, there'll always be someone out there that mistakenly drinks battery acid instead of water.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jst3p: "The shopkeeper mistakenly sold him a bottle containing a liquid similar to water, which was battery acid packed in a waste mineral water bottle."

The author of this article and I have very different definitions of the the word "similar".


Well to be fair he did get hydrated, technically...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And Coca Cola just lost another billion dollars
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: [i.redd.it image 850x502]


You know, if you're dumb and/or unobservant enough to mistakenly use rubbing alcohol instead of honey you deserve whatever happens to you.

/ as I recall the human body breaks isopropyl alcohol down into a neurotoxin
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Homer Simpson becomes Frank Grimes' enemy (sulphuric acid)
Youtube -sT4HZR9Pc4
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]

I hope you found that not in the US, where about a dozen regulations and some common sense, not to mention lawyers stop such things as that. Has to be India or one of those countries where they don't give a shiat.

Like the country where they scrape used cooking oil from the sewers, purify it (?) and sell if again for cooking.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when I was in Cambodia.

This is the petrol station for the locals to fill their scooters:
i1.wp.comView Full Size


i0.wp.comView Full Size


neverendingvoyage.comView Full Size


rtwbytrain.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Not how they used to do it, how they presently do it.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So... who's the target market for bottled battery acid?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It must have been the brown acid.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Battery acid?

caloriecounter.ioView Full Size


Little Billie used to drink, but he doesn't drink no more, for what he thought was H2O was H2SO4 .
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When you really think about it, man, like really think about it, man, it's kind of trippy, man.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: So... who's the target market for bottled battery acid?


Trumpers? Gotta kill that hoax of a virus somehow - without getting autism or becoming magnetized.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I fear this area of the world doesn't have consistently clean, clear water. I would imagine they are used to seeing cloudy, dirty, or yellow tinted water more often than we do.

If you are so foolish as to purchase a water bottle from a street vendor and they politely twist the cap off before handing it to you, don't drink it.
 
Northern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Was he charged?
Or was only the victim charged?
One can't be neutral at a time like this.
I'm positive there will be a negative outcome.
I mean that could have been terminal


I mean, he didn't specifically say he didn't want battery acid.  I mean there was some water in there.
Lionel Hutz approves
 
Iczer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Reminds me of when I was in Cambodia.

This is the petrol station for the locals to fill their scooters:
[i1.wp.com image 850x520]

[i0.wp.com image 657x656]

[neverendingvoyage.com image 850x637]

[rtwbytrain.files.wordpress.com image 850x637]

Not how they used to do it, how they presently do it.


One would hope you'd notice your Pepsi looks like a bottle of piss before you imbibe...
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rik01: BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]

I hope you found that not in the US, where about a dozen regulations and some common sense, not to mention lawyers stop such things as that. Has to be India or one of those countries where they don't give a shiat.

Like the country where they scrape used cooking oil from the sewers, purify it (?) and sell if again for cooking.


I posted a farking picture.
 
Northern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Well, woops.

Milk helps afterwards.


Maybe the shopkeeper can sell him some 10M sodium hydroxide in a used glass bottle to wash that down with?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't buy an opened bottle of water in India. Got it.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*FTA * "Official sources told India Today that Tehsildar D H Pora, Niyaz Ahmad Bhat was coming back after destroying poppy cultivation and had asked for a bottle of water to a nearby general store"
Destroying poppy cultivation ?
Is that slang for shooting smack ?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Reminds me of when I was in Cambodia.

This is the petrol station for the locals to fill their scooters:
[i1.wp.com image 850x520]

[i0.wp.com image 657x656]

[neverendingvoyage.com image 850x637]

[rtwbytrain.files.wordpress.com image 850x637]

Not how they used to do it, how they presently do it.


Seems more convenient actually.  The hell do I wanna sit around Sheetz for and wait for the pump to fill it in the hot summer sun?
 
rhiannon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How is this guy not dead? I remember back in the day spilling some battery acid on my jeans and a few hours later they shredded when I sat down for dinner.
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Don't buy an opened bottle of water in India. Got it.


Oh that's India 101
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.