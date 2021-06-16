 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Garbage bag full of pot flung off NYC rooftop scatters on sidewalk, leading to frenzy   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, English-language films, 29-year-old man, garbage bag, Eighth Avenue, Brooklyn rooftop, night of June, 29-year-old, Crime  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen plenty of movies used a distraction like that, although usually it was cash and not weed.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like good pot? That's a lot of pot. I might join in.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than someone throwing a garbage bag full of kettle.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, pot
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it was on 8th avenue
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see how dealers might be in a panic. If they've got inventory, the value is going to drop as more pot shops start opening up.

Putting it into trash bags and losing it on the sidewalk isn't a good strategy, though.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They held a gun on him and he said FARK YOU! Good for him.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, uh, what's the address? Asking for a friend.

/username blah blah I know
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh damn, June 1. Old news is not at all exciting.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a frenzy?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who else wants this in their city? Let's take a pot pol
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Street weed?  No thanks.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Who else wants this in their city? Let's take a pot pol


That was a far reaching funny : )
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're ever thrown off a building in NYC, just go limp. People might think you're a garbage bag full of weed and try to catch you because hey, free weed.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reefer madness
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Street weed?  No thanks.


Still better than that Mexican brick crap we got in the early 90's.
 
Hoax_Device
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I can see how dealers might be in a panic. If they've got inventory, the value is going to drop as more pot shops start opening up.

Putting it into trash bags and losing it on the sidewalk isn't a good strategy, though.


kept the thieves from getting it. its a small win and if they were beating him for it they may have gone after it and left him there
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When I was in college, I had one girlfriend who had bad menstrual cramps. I made her catnip and chamomile tea which eased the pain. One day I accidentally left the baggie in one of the University Center bathrooms. The next week, there was a listing on the campus newspaper crime rundowns that said a suspected illicit substance was found where I left it. My girlfriend and I had a laugh.
 
kindms
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: When I was in college, I had one girlfriend who had bad menstrual cramps. I made her catnip and chamomile tea which eased the pain. One day I accidentally left the baggie in one of the University Center bathrooms. The next week, there was a listing on the campus newspaper crime rundowns that said a suspected illicit substance was found where I left it. My girlfriend and I had a laugh.


i didnt know catnip had a human use. interesting
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dracos31: foo monkey: Street weed?  No thanks.

Still better than that Mexican brick crap we got in the early 90's.


Man, that shiat was dirt. By the time you took the seeds out of the bud you were left with a stem with seed casings!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: When I was in college, I had one girlfriend who had bad menstrual cramps. I made her catnip and chamomile tea which eased the pain. One day I accidentally left the baggie in one of the University Center bathrooms. The next week, there was a listing on the campus newspaper crime rundowns that said a suspected illicit substance was found where I left it. My girlfriend and I had a laugh.


Won't someone think of the kittens?!
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tossing a garbage bag full of pot can lead to a Hefty fine.
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm in NorCal, we got so much pot here I would have just walked over it and went on my way.  In college, yeah different story. But now, meh.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Akeem and Semmi still amazed at a country so free one can discard rubbish on the street.
 
spleef420
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Tossing a garbage bag full of pot can lead to a Hefty fine.


I'm still Glad they did it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Frenzy!

leesparts.comView Full Size


Like anyone will understand this joke. :-(
 
chawco
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mock26: Better than someone throwing a garbage bag full of kettle.


It took me a second.

Bravo.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I've seen plenty of movies used a distraction like that, although usually it was cash and not weed.


Well if Judd Apatow had directed it, there would've been weed, damnit!
 
chawco
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like that it was a fracas
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's raining weed! Hallelujah!
It's raining weed! Amen!
I'm gonna go out to run and let myself get
absolutely soaking wet!
It's raining weed! Hallelujah!
It's raining weed! Every specimen!
Buds, dense, dank and green 
Rough and tough and strong and mean...
 
