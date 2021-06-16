 Skip to content
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1066
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I decided to do something nice for the neighbor a couple of weeks ago and offered to trim around his culvert since he didn't have a weed eater. And since a good deed never goes unpunished, I promptly broke the weed eater halfway through when I tapped it to feed more line. So after a bit of Internet searching I found a battery-powered weed eater and blower combo for half off retail. It came in yesterday, so I fired it up and was able to go for well over half an hour on a single battery charge. However, I then realized the kicker on the deal. Apparently manufacturers have went to the razor blades sales model on these - you can't just respool regular line or the automatic feeder won't work, you have to order their manufacturer-specific prewound spools. At their own manufacturer specific prices. While 200 ft of generic line is about $4, 200 ft of that same line for this model has to be purchased as 18 11-ft spools at about $3/spool.

I gotta wonder where this model is going to spread to. We've already got coffee makers that only work with brand-specific coffee pods, complete with embedded computer chips to ensure compliance. I'm half-expecting my rice cooker to get a firmware update and refuse to cook generic white rice anymore any day now. And what are we going to do when our sauce bottles scan our meat before allowing themselves to be poured?

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what you think is going to be next to join the razor blade model of sales.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
RocketRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoo-hoo..!  I'm #1!

(For now... but hey.  A win is a win.)
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RocketRod: Whoo-hoo..!  I'm #1!

(For now... but hey.  A win is a win.)


git gud welfare boy

AFKobel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Star Trek actors?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AFKobel: Star Trek actors?


There's a question on the Easy Quiz about Star Trek Actors.

However, everyone doesn't get every question, so its possible you might not see it.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
/4
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: I decided to do something nice for the neighbor a couple of weeks ago and offered to trim around his culvert since he didn't have a weed eater. And since a good deed never goes unpunished, I promptly broke the weed eater halfway through when I tapped it to feed more line. So after a bit of Internet searching I found a battery-powered weed eater and blower combo for half off retail. It came in yesterday, so I fired it up and was able to go for well over half an hour on a single battery charge. However, I then realized the kicker on the deal. Apparently manufacturers have went to the razor blades sales model on these - you can't just respool regular line or the automatic feeder won't work, you have to order their manufacturer-specific prewound spools. At their own manufacturer specific prices. While 200 ft of generic line is about $4, 200 ft of that same line for this model has to be purchased as 18 11-ft spools at about $3/spool.

I gotta wonder where this model is going to spread to. We've already got coffee makers that only work with brand-specific coffee pods, complete with embedded computer chips to ensure compliance. I'm half-expecting my rice cooker to get a firmware update and refuse to cook generic white rice anymore any day now. And what are we going to do when our sauce bottles scan our meat before allowing themselves to be poured?

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and what you think is going to be next to join the razor blade model of sales.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.


I went the cheap/lazy route in the past.  The $20 Walmart "grass cutter", which did not have any replacement spools designed for it.  Walmart wanted people to just buy a new one once the line ran out, or buy a better quality one.  It was a starter weed eater.

So I bought the cheapest replacement spools I could find, and fed and wound the line onto the spool in the "grass cutter".  I kept that up for a few years until it broke.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I haven't had hoisin sauce as far as I can remember, but I probably have had it without realizing it.
 
