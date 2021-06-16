 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Black labs matter   (indy100.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Idiot, Nigel Farage, football debacle, lukewarm takes, Gareth Southgate, football fans, Black Lives Matter movement, various right wing irritants  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor dog, having to hang around with a coont
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You wouldn't believe what this son of a biatch has gotten away with. ACAB.
 
jethroe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I get that no other Tabs get more than maybe a dozen posts in each thread, but come on.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x394]
You wouldn't believe what this son of a biatch has gotten away with. ACAB.


Do these look like the faces of criminals? Yet the Paw Patrol sees fit to keep these puppies locked up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KiwDaWabbit [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All dogs matter.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jethroe: I get that no other Tabs get more than maybe a dozen posts in each thread, but come on.


Coming up with dog puns is kinda ruff.
 
quatchi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We're only making fun... of Nigel.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So he posts a picture with his dog and every one makes it political. When do you edge lords sleep?
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So he posts a picture with his dog and every one makes it political. When do you edge lords sleep?


It's never too late or too early to fight, make fun of, ruin, attack, assault, batter, or mock fascists or Russian muppets.  Farage happens to be both.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I liked the Mike Oxlong story better.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So he posts a picture with his dog and every one makes it political. When do you edge lords sleep?


In between long drawn out and slow edging sessions?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My lab Luna wants everyone to know her owner is a farkin nut bag, but not an ignorant nut bag!
 
Caelistis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All Labs Matter

/Says the owner of a yellow lab
//Who is absolutely adorable
///And pretty much lives up to the stereotype of yellow labs being total goobers
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The only picture of Farage taking a knee I want to see is one of him taking one to the bollocks.
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Caelistis: All Labs Matter

/Says the owner of a yellow lab
//Who is absolutely adorable
///And pretty much lives up to the stereotype of yellow labs being total goobers


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

quatchi: We're only making fun... of Nigel.


https://youtu.be/4WbzdqwkHAk
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Caelistis: All Labs Matter

/Says the owner of a yellow lab
//Who is absolutely adorable
///And pretty much lives up to the stereotype of yellow labs being total goobers


you obviously never owned a chocolate Lab.  Total idiots, in a fun sort of way! :)
 
chawco
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So he posts a picture with his dog and every one makes it political. When do you edge lords sleep?


Its a joke snowflake.
 
Snort
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Everyone know black labs are more prone to violence than other labs.
 
p51d007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
