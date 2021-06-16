 Skip to content
 
(TMZ)   Charles Manson murder house sold for $1.8M. Must have been discounted because of all the carpet stains and the flamethrower burn marks in the swimming pool   (tmz.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I figured Zak Bagans would be involved with the sell of this place.  The place must be super creepy that even Zak sells it.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a bad price for a piece of property of that size in that area.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Built in 1922, the two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom home sits on a lot that slopes gently in the back, allowing for views of the San Gabriel Mountains.
Inside the 1,655-square-foot home

I just assumed that the house was much bigger with them owning a grocery store chain.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The home where Charles Manson's followers murdered the LaBiancas is finally in the hands of a new owner ... after months of sitting on the market and a significant slash in price.


grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ColSanders
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Apparently they were actually living beyond their means because of Leno's debts -- gambling, IIRC.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care who died there...well, I mean I do, but it wouldn't stop me from snagging that piece of property.

It's a nice place with a good view. If no one famous had died there it'd still be worth 1.74 mill.

Hell, it might be worth more actually. Might have turned off a lot of buyers and drove the bids down.
 
devilEther
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charles Manson's Epic Question
Youtube XREnvJRkif0
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Not a bad price for a piece of property of that size in that area.


Sounds like the Amityville Horror house.
 
Hawk24
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

It also looks like it's been remodeled so extensively that it basically isn't the same place it was in 1969.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Yeah - I know a lot of people who live for that shiat.
 
Troy McClure [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here's the video the real estate agent put together to show off what you could be buying:

Nine Inch Nails: Gave Up (1992)
Youtube yVpw1SwJRBI
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hawk24
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Here's the video the real estate agent put together to show off what you could be buying:

Wrong 'Manson Murder' house.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

It's been 52 years since the LaBianca murders. I would hope that it's been remodeled extensively.

The house that Sharon Tate was murdered in has been torn down and a new house built in its place. They even changed the street address.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The department chairman at one of the grad schools I went to bought a house where several members of a family were murdered. He was giddy about getting it for such a great price. He even said that the carpets had to be replaced due to all the blood stains.

I'm not a superstitious curse believer, but years later some other members of the murdered family were killed in a car crash on the freeway directly behind the house.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hawk24
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I knew they tore it down...didn't know they changed the street address. IIRC, someone built a huge monstrosity of a home in its place.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tonto's Expanding Headband: The department chairman at one of the grad schools I went to bought a house where several members of a family were murdered. He was giddy about getting it for such a great price. He even said that the carpets had to be replaced due to all the blood stains.

I'm not a superstitious curse believer, but years later some other members of the murdered family were killed in a car crash on the freeway directly behind the house.


Sounds like the family was cursed, and not the house.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Butt does it come with an ottoman pouf?
The website says I must have an ottoman pouf.
/pouf
 
Hawk24
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Butt does it come with an ottoman pouf?
The website says I must have an ottoman pouf.
/pouf


Ottoman poof?

/too obscure?
 
phedex
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"You're rick farkin' dalton"
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
1.8 mil? Must have made a killing...

/here all week !
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

/too obscure?


Bey please.
 
ippolit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Playing house - family guy
Youtube SZX_yZqhTZA
 
phlegmjay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

It's kind of shocking just how huge houses have gotten in the past 40 years. Prior to that, even relatively wealthy members of the upper middle class tended to live in small houses by today's standards.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I told a pal to flip murder houses and she is making a killing
 
