(WTSP)   The history behind the LGBTQ acronym. Apparently nothing to do with a yummy sandwich   (wtsp.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lean Ground Beef Tacos con Queso?

What am I missing?
 
RocketRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG LOL!
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Listen I love Bacon Lettuce and Tomato sandwiches. I was fine with Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon and Tomato sandwiches. But dammit adding Quinoa is just too much for me.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I though the + meant that being LBGTQ had a streaming service.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RocketRod: OMG LOL!


WTF BBQ
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: RocketRod: OMG LOL!

WTF BBQ


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Im sticking with gay.

Live your life without fear of violence or sanction and everything but im calling you gay.
 
LL316
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Listen I love Bacon Lettuce and Tomato sandwiches. I was fine with Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon and Tomato sandwiches. But dammit adding Quinoa is just too much for me.


I prefer to swap out lettuce for basil.  Lettuce brings nothing to the party anyway.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
LGBTMEW
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
B. Buy sexual. If I want sex, I have to buy it.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x510]


A fella could have a nice time in Vegas with that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LL316: Lettuce brings nothing to the party anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I just picked up a cheapo inverter stick welder. The thing had IGBT (type of inverter tech) in huge letters on the side, so that got changed to LGBTQ+ and it's currently getting a rainbow paintjob. Love my fabulous new welder.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would hope not .
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
According to Steven Petrow of the Washington Post, the term "bisexual" started to become a truly recognized sexual identity in the 1990s

Steven Petrow is likely a Millennial, since I knew what bisexuality was and that I was bi in the early mid 80s. As far as "truly recognized" there are still both straight and gay people who don't recognize bisexuality
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is anyone reading LGBTQIA as an acronym?

Luhg-bet-keya?
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Is anyone reading LGBTQIA as an acronym?

Luhg-bet-keya?


No. Weirdo.
 
Eravior
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Is anyone reading LGBTQIA as an acronym?

Luhg-bet-keya?


Is that what it's up to now? Just wait until science allows us to create new sexes, genders, etc.

LGBTQIAKNDGLJNEBFZDXGVZEL

"I've created a word to encompass everyone in the acronym."
"All right. Add it to the acronym."
"God damn it."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

casual disregard: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x510]

A fella could have a nice time in Vegas with that.


Oh yeah.

/I have.
//But thankfully we hit the gun range before we started drinking.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I prefer the acronym QUILTBAG. It's easy to remember and it rolls off the tongue.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Eravior: kyleaugustus: Is anyone reading LGBTQIA as an acronym?

Luhg-bet-keya?

Is that what it's up to now? Just wait until science allows us to create new sexes, genders, etc.

LGBTQIAKNDGLJNEBFZDXGVZEL

"I've created a word to encompass everyone in the acronym."
"All right. Add it to the acronym."
"God damn it."


At this point, that acronym is going to have more letters than Pi has digits.
 
brilett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Listen I love Bacon Lettuce and Tomato sandwiches. I was fine with Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon and Tomato sandwiches. But dammit adding Quinoa is just too much for me.


That's Queso! Get it right man!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: I prefer the acronym QUILTBAG. It's easy to remember and it rolls off the tongue.


QUILTBAG+ sounds like a place I can store my laptop, pencils, some Hot Pockets, a few cans of beer, my cat, a small car, and a printer/copier/scanner combo.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Listen I love Bacon Lettuce and Tomato sandwiches. I was fine with Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon and Tomato sandwiches. But dammit adding Quinoa is just too much for me.


Quinoa is fine in a survival situation like if you crash in a remote area and you've already eaten all the other passengers.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I knew what bisexuality was and that I was bi in the early mid 80s. As far as "truly recognized" there are still both straight and gay people who don't recognize bisexuality


Same, and yeah, bi erasure is still a thing.  :(

My college's queer org was the "GLSU" (Gay and Lesbian Students Union) back in the '80s.
 
robodog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: According to Steven Petrow of the Washington Post, the term "bisexual" started to become a truly recognized sexual identity in the 1990s

Steven Petrow is likely a Millennial, since I knew what bisexuality was and that I was bi in the early mid 80s. As far as "truly recognized" there are still both straight and gay people who don't recognize bisexuality


Kinsey recognized it in the 1940s, perhaps not by name, but certainly the existence of folks who are attracted to both sexes, heck go back to the Romans and their married boy lovers it's not like it's  a new idea. I'm pretty perplexed by the idea that someone would deny the reality that is blindingly obvious, but we have a LOT of that in our society of late.
 
brilett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: According to Steven Petrow of the Washington Post, the term "bisexual" started to become a truly recognized sexual identity in the 1990s

Steven Petrow is likely a Millennial, since I knew what bisexuality was and that I was bi in the early mid 80s. As far as "truly recognized" there are still both straight and gay people who don't recognize bisexuality


It might help if they hired people who had a modicum of knowledge about the subject.

Word usage changes over time for everything- but use of bisexual to describe that behavior being from the 90's?

Sure - the 1890's.

The first English-language use of the word "bisexual" referring to sexual orientation was by the American neurologist Charles Gilbert Chaddock in his 1892 translation of the 7th edition of Krafft-Ebing's seminal work Psychopathia Sexualis.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: tjsands1118: Listen I love Bacon Lettuce and Tomato sandwiches. I was fine with Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon and Tomato sandwiches. But dammit adding Quinoa is just too much for me.

Quinoa is fine in a survival situation like if you crash in a remote area and you've already eaten all the other passengers.


I've actually had whiskey made with quinoa, and it's the most hipster beverage I have tasted.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I just picked up a cheapo inverter stick welder. The thing had IGBT (type of inverter tech) in huge letters on the side, so that got changed to LGBTQ+ and it's currently getting a rainbow paintjob. Love my fabulous new welder.


Whichever way you prefer to weld...  There's no judgment here.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: I prefer the acronym QUILTBAG. It's easy to remember and it rolls off the tongue.


I fully support this acronym!

On a side note, I will always and forever pronounce "Latinx" as "la-teenks."
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: tjsands1118: Listen I love Bacon Lettuce and Tomato sandwiches. I was fine with Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon and Tomato sandwiches. But dammit adding Quinoa is just too much for me.

Quinoa is fine in a survival situation like if you crash in a remote area and you've already eaten all the other passengers.


but even better if you take the time to make a little passenger stock to cook it in.
and ffs don't skip the rinse!
ok, actually an LBGTQIA+  sandwich does sound better.  i butter mine :)
 
JesseL
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: SumoJeb: I just picked up a cheapo inverter stick welder. The thing had IGBT (type of inverter tech) in huge letters on the side, so that got changed to LGBTQ+ and it's currently getting a rainbow paintjob. Love my fabulous new welder.

Whichever way you prefer to weld...  There's no judgment here.
[Fark user image 425x584]
[Fark user image 320x460]


Arc flash and slag burns are sexy, apparently.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LL316: tjsands1118: Listen I love Bacon Lettuce and Tomato sandwiches. I was fine with Lettuce, Guacamole, Bacon and Tomato sandwiches. But dammit adding Quinoa is just too much for me.

I prefer to swap out lettuce for basil.  Lettuce brings nothing to the party anyway.


Could be worse, could be cilantro
 
Snort
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I prefer mine without the T.  So yucky.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Snort: I prefer mine without the T.  So yucky.


Is it the mouth-feel that gets to you?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I prefer just queer, it's a better blanket term. It bothers the hell out of me when I see an individual referred to as "LGBT+" since they can be at most two of those things.
 
