 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Well, that's absolutely one of the worst ways to kill someone I can think of   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
73
    More: Sick, Water, Crown Prosecution Service, Boiling, Cooking, Simmering, Corinna Baines, kettles of water, family member  
•       •       •

1989 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2021 at 11:46 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that wasn't my worst, but it will do.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, could've been worse.  I vaguely remember some case where a woman poured a mixture of lye and  (room-temperature) molasses over her victim as he lay sleeping.  Also, in the present case, if the woman was 58, the man was 81, and they'd been married for 38 years, then he would have been 43 and she only 20 when they got married.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the point of the sugar? I don't get it
 
Nogale
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Very inefficient but she had five weeks to relish his suffering. Was she abused?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: What's the point of the sugar? I don't get it


Make it stick
Hot water will run off you
Boiling sticky sugar water will stay and cook
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: What's the point of the sugar? I don't get it


She was following Def Lepard's instructions
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's a terrible way to go
 
Abox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: What's the point of the sugar? I don't get it


I thought it was sweet
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: What's the point of the sugar? I don't get it


Raises the boiling point of the water and causes it to stick.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: What's the point of the sugar? I don't get it


to create a syrup that sticks to the victim.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, she's available?
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Napalm.

Sweet!
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not the worst, but not the best.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The real horror was when she released the bees.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why do you all know about this killing method? I'm concerned about who I spend my free time with now. Lol
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dave0821: Stephen_Falken: What's the point of the sugar? I don't get it

Make it stick
Hot water will run off you
Boiling sticky sugar water will stay and cook


Is that a thing exclusive to the UK? I read another anecdote a while back where a psycho lady in a Starbucks had the barista heat a cup of coffee up with the steamer until it was near boiling, then pour in a bunch of sugar packs just so she could throw it in some guy's face. Seem to recall that story took place in the UK as well.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Xanadone: Nah, could've been worse.  I vaguely remember some case where a woman poured a mixture of lye and  (room-temperature) molasses over her victim as he lay sleeping.  Also, in the present case, if the woman was 58, the man was 81, and they'd been married for 38 years, then he would have been 43 and she only 20 when they got married.


The pain would have been quite similar. Chemical burns aren't significantly different than temperature burns as far as suffering goes.
 
squidloe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
parachute not opening... that's a way to die. Getting caught in the gears of a combine... having your nuts bit off by a Laplander, that's the way I wanna go!
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nogale: Very inefficient but she had five weeks to relish his suffering. Was she abused?


She tortured someone to death and here you are wondering if really she was the victim?

Jesus farking Christ.

You understand that women can be farked up too, right?

Did you read the article to find out the the victim was 81 years old, over 22 years older than the attacker?

shiat like this, posts like yours, are why male domestic violence victims don't call the police.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RatMaster999: Napalm.

Sweet!


I dunno. He didn't burst into flames so I'm thinking she lacked several critical components.
 
Birnone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
to "extract vengeance" after a family row

He was still kayaking at 81? Impressive.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nogale: Very inefficient but she had five weeks to relish his suffering. Was she abused?


But, of course, they're always abused, even though there's no current evidence or past history. He probably gave her "the silent treatment" or something. The "world's greatest monsterTM" deserved to die!!!
 
Ashelth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: What's the point of the sugar? I don't get it


Water won't get hotter than 100C.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: What's the point of the sugar? I don't get it


sugar water has a higher thermal capacity, therefore it will cook longer than plain water.
sugar increases the viscosity of the water so it will take longer to pour off the victim
sugar increases the tackiness of the water so it will cling to the victim better

Pretty much makes the act of dumping boiling water on someone more efficient at causing injury or death.
 
dave0821
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: dave0821: Stephen_Falken: What's the point of the sugar? I don't get it

Make it stick
Hot water will run off you
Boiling sticky sugar water will stay and cook

Is that a thing exclusive to the UK? I read another anecdote a while back where a psycho lady in a Starbucks had the barista heat a cup of coffee up with the steamer until it was near boiling, then pour in a bunch of sugar packs just so she could throw it in some guy's face. Seem to recall that story took place in the UK as well.


Not from the UK so couldn't tell you honestly.
But you may find that in places where you aren't tripping over guns every step they tend to get creative
 
detonator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mofa: [Fark user image image 425x301]


It was a bedroom blitz
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Probably not the worst but probably in the top 50
 
pounddawg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: What's the point of the sugar? I don't get it


If you never played with liquid sugar, it's fun. See you put sugar and water in pan and heat it until the water evaporates and you're left with sugar that is liquid and boils at like 500degree Fahrenheit. Also it solidifies to the touch, though still hot enough to burn. So if you touch it with your finger you ending up pulling a long strand as you yank your now burnt finger away.

She literally candy coated him to death.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: The real horror was when she released the bees.


And the dogs.  And the dogs with the bees in their mouths, and when they bark, they shoot bees at you.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: RatMaster999: Napalm.

Sweet!

I dunno. He didn't burst into flames so I'm thinking she lacked several critical components.


Same general principle, though.  It's like a molotov cocktail:  An amateur will just put gasoline in a bottle, but that just gets you a big quick fireball.  Flashy, sure, but not very effective.  Someone who knows what they're doing will add dish soap or something similar to act as a bonding agent, giving the resultant fire something to adhere to and letting it keep burning for a bit.  This woman knew what she was doing.  Maybe not the particulars, but she'd burned herself making candy-coated almonds or something before, and knew how incredibly hot, sticky, and painful those burns can get.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark covid !!!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My Crim Pro professor, a cheery British expat, was a barrister before landing in America. He told us of a woman who poured boiling oil in her husband's face while he slept. Somehow the guy didn't die, although I'm sure he wished he did.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There used to be a subreddit called watch people die (or something similar). I saw much worse there.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Fark:

[Fark user image 850x386]


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scaphis​m
 
wild9
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I make fudge a few times a year and have gotten badly burned a few times from a bit of boiling sugar landing on me..... getting that mixture poured all over me? Nah bro, that's nightmare fuel.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
59....81.....34 years.

34 years? That was practically a life sentence.

Although I guess it was ultimately a death sentence.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow. This is exactly how my mom threatened to kill my dad if he ever beat her. Warned him he had to kill her if he ever took a swing at her because she wasn't gonna give him a second shot at it. He was gonna be dead the moment he fell asleep. Hot deep fryer oil and a funnel was also floated as a possibility.

My old man has never been anything but kind to her but they had a family friend who was battered that stayed with them several times before always returning to her ahole husband. Every time that lady went back to her abuser, my poor olde dad had to endure my mom going all "oh, no he didn't," "you'd best not get any ideas" with detailed descriptions of all the ways she'd kill a man that did the same to her. If anything my dad was the one being psych abused with threats of murder for shiat he didn't do or would consider doing. But they're coming up on 50 years of marriage and generally happy with each other. So apparently gruesome death threats can be a part of a happy, functional, long-lasting marriage.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mofa: [Fark user image image 425x301]


Bah gawd king...is that the sound of Sweet I hear?
 
RiverRat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nogale: Very inefficient but she had five weeks to relish his suffering. Was she abused?


I read that as " Was she AMUSED?"

/god I need help
 
Dbearup
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: What's the point of the sugar? I don't get it


Boiling water cools relatively fast so a bucket of boiling water poured onto a person would scald the top layer of skin and then cool off. Boiling sugar water is sticky so after being poured on a person the surface would cool fast and form a shell which would retain the heat, allowing it to cook deep into the skin and possibly the muscle.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: xxBirdMadGirlxx: RatMaster999: Napalm.

Sweet!

I dunno. He didn't burst into flames so I'm thinking she lacked several critical components.

Same general principle, though.  It's like a molotov cocktail:  An amateur will just put gasoline in a bottle, but that just gets you a big quick fireball.  Flashy, sure, but not very effective.  Someone who knows what they're doing will add dish soap or something similar to act as a bonding agent, giving the resultant fire something to adhere to and letting it keep burning for a bit.  This woman knew what she was doing.  Maybe not the particulars, but she'd burned herself making candy-coated almonds or something before, and knew how incredibly hot, sticky, and painful those burns can get.


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size



What someone acting as bonding agent may look like
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wild9: I make fudge a few times a year and have gotten badly burned a few times


Fark user imageView Full Size


I feel your pain.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Stephen_Falken: What's the point of the sugar? I don't get it

If you never played with liquid sugar, it's fun. See you put sugar and water in pan and heat it until the water evaporates and you're left with sugar that is liquid and boils at like 500degree Fahrenheit. Also it solidifies to the touch, though still hot enough to burn. So if you touch it with your finger you ending up pulling a long strand as you yank your now burnt finger away.

She literally candy coated him to death.


I was making candy once and got hot sugar on my finger. Without thinking, I put my finger in my mouth right away and got two burns for the price of one.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Ambitwistor: Fark:

[Fark user image 850x386]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scaphism​


Somehow I knew this would show up in this thread.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Wow. This is exactly how my mom threatened to kill my dad if he ever beat her. Warned him he had to kill her if he ever took a swing at her because she wasn't gonna give him a second shot at it.


You come at the queen, you better not miss.
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.