 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   One man's memorial to dead children is another man's pile of discarded trash   (cbc.ca) divider line
48
    More: Awkward, Catholic Church, Sammie Ne Hiyawak, Sunny Sebastian, Canadian Indian residential school system, Ne Hiyawak, Pastor Sunny Sebastian of St.Michael, Indigenous children, residential school survivor  
•       •       •

1315 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I get the concept of a memorial to the dead children, I see similar ones on highways.  However, there has to be a better way to go about that.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A sign probably would have helped. On the other hand, be aware enough of what's happening in your community that you know of something like this.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
95% of people would have done the exact same thing if they didn't know.
The other 5% would have hoarded them
 
Endus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: A sign probably would have helped. On the other hand, be aware enough of what's happening in your community that you know of something like this.


It really doesn't farking help that the Residential School they found this most recent mass burial site at was Roman-Catholic-run.  The Roman Catholic Church was entirely responsible for that slaughter.  So an RC priests doing this in the immediate aftermath, super bad farkin' look.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm siding with the priest on this one. People leave trash all over the church and it's up to church staff to clean it up. Without a sign or talking to the priest of course he's going to assume it's just more trash.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it a little suspicious that the pastor declared them a tripping hazard and then put them in the trash. If you didn't know what they were all about wouldn't your first thoughts be, "Are these a donation? Did someone forget their shoes? Is there an event going on I don't know about?" then if they were in the way put them aside somewhere else until someone came to claim them.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Endus: Peki: A sign probably would have helped. On the other hand, be aware enough of what's happening in your community that you know of something like this.

It really doesn't farking help that the Residential School they found this most recent mass burial site at was Roman-Catholic-run.  The Roman Catholic Church was entirely responsible for that slaughter.  So an RC priests doing this in the immediate aftermath, super bad farkin' look.


Agreed.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well of course they're going to clean up a pile of dead babies.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean honestly, with no sign or other indication it was a memorial, I would've treated them as litter as well, unless the shoes were in good condition, in which case I would have donated them, because the shelters around here are always having "shoe drives" to collect shoes in decent condition for the homeless, as well as women and children fleeing abuse and in need of some transitional support.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Yeah, I get the concept of a memorial to the dead children, I see similar ones on highways.  However, there has to be a better way to go about that.


On the other hand, I kinda understand being upset about the whole removal by the church, given their history with removals and whatnot. And really, it's easy to make a tripping hazard that is in the middle of the steps into not a tripping hazard that is to the side of the steps.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Ne Hiyawak, who uses they/them pronouns, believes Sebastian was aware of the memorials around Canada.


What? Does he also use nouns, verbs, and adjectives?

I don't know what that writer was trying to say there.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think they thought this memorial through. With no sign of course they were tossed. And unless this is some nation-wide phenomena I'm unaware of, chances are they hoped they would be thrown out to add another layer of awareness through outrage. Why yes, I am cynical.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misunderstanding my @$$.  The church has a long history of not addressing their numerous wrongs and trying to sweep them under a rug.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: But Ne Hiyawak, who uses they/them pronouns, believes Sebastian was aware of the memorials around Canada.


What? Does he also use nouns, verbs, and adjectives?

I don't know what that writer was trying to say there.


The person is transgender or non binary or similar
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: I find it a little suspicious that the pastor declared them a tripping hazard and then put them in the trash. If you didn't know what they were all about wouldn't your first thoughts be, "Are these a donation? Did someone forget their shoes? Is there an event going on I don't know about?" then if they were in the way put them aside somewhere else until someone came to claim them.


The shoes were no good
All ripped up and worthless
Or do you think poor people only deserve people's trash?
If you're just going to arbitrarily decided something is a memorial and not tell anyone what can you expect?
They could have put orange ribbons on the shoes to let people know
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Yeah, I get the concept of a memorial to the dead children, I see similar ones on highways.  However, there has to be a better way to go about that.


Or the priest could have not been an ass.

I can't believe that the priest didn't know why several pairs of shoes laid out were there for. And then he didn't need to double and triple down.

If they were a tripping hazard in that location he could have just moved them.

And the shot about them being old shoes was simply uncalled for.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why there are power lines.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On June 8, at least a dozen people showed up with shoes, toys and other mementos to create another memorial, which Sebastian approved - but he still threw out the original shoes Ne Hiyawak left the day before.

"Not even one shoe was good enough for anything ... they were torn and good for no one," Sebastian said in an interview on Friday.

"If you are doing a memorial, you put nice shoes ... when a person dies, you don't put artificial flowers on top of a casket."


What an asshole. So these people can't have a small memorial because they're poor? Yeah, you're a great representation of what that religion has become.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were memorials of this type across Canada, which were well-publicized. Yes, without context, a few random shoes left on the church steps might be trash. With the context - the discovery of the unmarked burial site of 215 children at a Catholic-run residential school and the memorials to this throughout the country - this really looks like a priest who knew perfectly well what the shoes were, didn't approve, and made excuses to get rid of them.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: But Ne Hiyawak, who uses they/them pronouns, believes Sebastian was aware of the memorials around Canada.


What? Does he also use nouns, verbs, and adjectives?

I don't know what that writer was trying to say there.


We are currently in a clunky time where people are more open about not identifying as he or she and there isn't a great mechanism to deal with it.  Since you can't tell what someone wants to be called by looking at them, you need to be told (e.g. my pronouns are he/him).  I need to introduce myself Roger he/him, otherwise no one will know what pronouns to use.  Everyone will need to use Roger he/him whenever talking about me otherwise the people they are talking to won't know what I am.  To compound the issue, there is an ever increasing list of pronouns.

I suspect in the future gendered pronouns will either go away or just be fully appended to a name (e.g. Rogerhe in the same way the son of John is Johnson).
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like how "not at home" do you need to be to hear about the dead kids connected to the church, see the children's shoes, and not see the relation?

Like you could probably debate what the best memorial to abused and murdered kids would be, I wouldn't know for sure, I've never had to think about it before, thank god, but this guy is either extraordinarily dense or just an asshole.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your customs confuse me, and I much prefer to remove your people and memorials despite always having the option to leave them alone." -Western history, abridged
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's declare the Vatican a terrorist state and seize their assets.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Not even one shoe was good enough for anything ... they were torn and good for no one," Sebastian said in an interview on Friday.

Yeah I curse this false profit to Hell. He definitely belongs there.
 
quiotu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: On June 8, at least a dozen people showed up with shoes, toys and other mementos to create another memorial, which Sebastian approved - but he still threw out the original shoes Ne Hiyawak left the day before.

"Not even one shoe was good enough for anything ... they were torn and good for no one," Sebastian said in an interview on Friday.

"If you are doing a memorial, you put nice shoes ... when a person dies, you don't put artificial flowers on top of a casket."


What an asshole. So these people can't have a small memorial because they're poor? Yeah, you're a great representation of what that religion has become.


That's a good way of making sure people are aware that you're a shiatty farking priest...

Something tells me the attendance of that place will not be on the rise.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Yeah, I get the concept of a memorial to the dead children, I see similar ones on highways.  However, there has to be a better way to go about that.


Open a pizza place?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could have also spoken with the priest beforehand and maybe found a better location for the memorial. Or maybe put a sign on the bench next to the shoes stating what it was for.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that article started out with something that seemed like a benign misunderstanding.  and the more they tried to explain the misunderstanding the more it sounded like premeditated malicious emotional abuse.

which, when i think about it, is a good metaphor for religion as a whole.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Endus: Peki: A sign probably would have helped. On the other hand, be aware enough of what's happening in your community that you know of something like this.

It really doesn't farking help that the Residential School they found this most recent mass burial site at was Roman-Catholic-run.  The Roman Catholic Church was entirely responsible for that slaughter.  So an RC priests doing this in the immediate aftermath, super bad farkin' look.


If the Church wasn't going to do what it did, the Canadian government wouldn't have used them. The Canadian Government is entirely responsible, the Catholic Church was the weapon it used, complicit, but still just a tool.

Honestly, the memorial for this at a church is stupid. It's like venerating a thresher if your buddy died in a farming accident. or wearing a torture device to honour your god.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe ask first 🤔
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Wolf892: I'm siding with the priest on this one. People leave trash all over the church and it's up to church staff to clean it up. Without a sign or talking to the priest of course he's going to assume it's just more trash.


Sorry but I don't buy that excuse.  In Canada this has been the top story in every newspaper, TV, radio and news internet sights for a long time now.  I am pretty sure this Roman Catholic priest has gotten the memo since it was the Catholic church running most of the Residential Schools.
 
bababa
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: They could have also spoken with the priest beforehand and maybe found a better location for the memorial. Or maybe put a sign on the bench next to the shoes stating what it was for.


There were memorials consisting of children's shoes left on church steps across Canada! The discovery of the bodies of the 215 children at a former residential school was in the news for weeks, and was a major talking-point for the government, the churches, and Canadian citizens in general. The most likely assumption is that the priest knew what the shoes were for, and doesn't approve of memorials to children who died at a Catholic-run residential school and were buried in an unmarked grave.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Endus: Peki: A sign probably would have helped. On the other hand, be aware enough of what's happening in your community that you know of something like this.

It really doesn't farking help that the Residential School they found this most recent mass burial site at was Roman-Catholic-run.  The Roman Catholic Church was entirely responsible for that slaughter.  So an RC priests doing this in the immediate aftermath, super bad farkin' look.

If the Church wasn't going to do what it did, the Canadian government wouldn't have used them. The Canadian Government is entirely responsible, the Catholic Church was the weapon it used, complicit, but still just a tool.

Honestly, the memorial for this at a church is stupid. It's like venerating a thresher if your buddy died in a farming accident. or wearing a torture device to honour your god.


They tried to put the memorials at the schools themselves but they're all active crime scenes.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's also very telling that the idiot priest never apologized.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I don't think they thought this memorial through. With no sign of course they were tossed. And unless this is some nation-wide phenomena I'm unaware of, chances are they hoped they would be thrown out to add another layer of awareness through outrage. Why yes, I am cynical.


No, this is exactly why it was done.  And they had the press on speed-dial.  Because it does elevate the issue, and make people more aware.  And hopefully the Priest steps up and requests their help to rebuild it, or make a more obvious memorial with their inclusion.  In which case, the issue is elevated locally, it is not a political football, and that is good.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wolf892: I'm siding with the priest on this one. People leave trash all over the church and it's up to church staff to clean it up. Without a sign or talking to the priest of course he's going to assume it's just more trash.


Yeah I can tell you didn't read the article:

"Not even one shoe was good enough for anything ... they were torn and good for no one," Sebastian said in an interview on Friday.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Of course, if he does not, then he might be part of what's wrong.  Pride is bad, Mr. Priest.  I mean ... uh, this is Pride month, but that was the wrong kind.
 
dywed88
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Endus: Peki: A sign probably would have helped. On the other hand, be aware enough of what's happening in your community that you know of something like this.

It really doesn't farking help that the Residential School they found this most recent mass burial site at was Roman-Catholic-run.  The Roman Catholic Church was entirely responsible for that slaughter.  So an RC priests doing this in the immediate aftermath, super bad farkin' look.

If the Church wasn't going to do what it did, the Canadian government wouldn't have used them. The Canadian Government is entirely responsible, the Catholic Church was the weapon it used, complicit, but still just a tool.

Honestly, the memorial for this at a church is stupid. It's like venerating a thresher if your buddy died in a farming accident. or wearing a torture device to honour your god.


I don't think you understand why they put these memorials at Catholic Churches.

It certainly isn't to honour the Church.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnphantom: "Not even one shoe was good enough for anything ... they were torn and good for no one," Sebastian said in an interview on Friday.


So exactly how the church treated First Nation children?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aungen: Subtonic: I don't think they thought this memorial through. With no sign of course they were tossed. And unless this is some nation-wide phenomena I'm unaware of, chances are they hoped they would be thrown out to add another layer of awareness through outrage. Why yes, I am cynical.

No, this is exactly why it was done.  And they had the press on speed-dial.  Because it does elevate the issue, and make people more aware.  And hopefully the Priest steps up and requests their help to rebuild it, or make a more obvious memorial with their inclusion.  In which case, the issue is elevated locally, it is not a political football, and that is good.


Well, gotta say it worked for me. I might have heard a blip on this but nothing more. There's enough horrible US news to keep Canada's dirty little secrets pretty quiet.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Maybe ask first 🤔


"Hi, do you mind if we do medical and nutritional experiments on children?"
 
johnphantom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
johnphantom: Wolf892: I'm siding with the priest on this one. People leave trash all over the church and it's up to church staff to clean it up. Without a sign or talking to the priest of course he's going to assume it's just more trash.

Yeah I can tell you didn't read the article:

"Not even one shoe was good enough for anything ... they were torn and good for no one," Sebastian said in an interview on Friday.

I take that back. As a social worker involved with these people knowing that they knew about the shoes (you're really going to tell me a Catholic priest didn't hear about Native Americans placing shoes to honor the dead children the priests murdered?) you are complicit in this shiat obviously.

You send children to be at least indoctrinated if not raped if not murdered by Christians.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "Your customs confuse me, and I much prefer to remove your people and memorials despite always having the option to leave them alone." -Western history, abridged


More like world history, abridged.

"Let's go kill those weird people over there, burn their temples, steal their gold and fark their women!"
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some of the pics I took while wandering about this place.  Dad and I stumbled across it while wandering around backroads on the north side of Vermillion Bay, Ontario, back in 2016.

On our previous trip out, we discovered the site of a WWI internment camp (which housed mostly eastern European immigrants) in Kapuskasing, Ontario.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I don't think they thought this memorial through. With no sign of course they were tossed. And unless this is some nation-wide phenomena I'm unaware of, chances are they hoped they would be thrown out to add another layer of awareness through outrage. Why yes, I am cynical.


Yes it is very obvious that you are unaware that this is some nation-wide phenomena.   Just to bring you up to speed this is a nation-wide phenomena in Canada.  Being from the USA I will cut you a little slack.  A Canadian that is not aware of this (especially a Catholic priest)  is like an American not knowing about Black Lives Matter.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Endus: Peki: A sign probably would have helped. On the other hand, be aware enough of what's happening in your community that you know of something like this.

It really doesn't farking help that the Residential School they found this most recent mass burial site at was Roman-Catholic-run.  The Roman Catholic Church was entirely responsible for that slaughter.  So an RC priests doing this in the immediate aftermath, super bad farkin' look.


Agreed, except the word "entirely"; gov is on the hook too.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: Subtonic: I don't think they thought this memorial through. With no sign of course they were tossed. And unless this is some nation-wide phenomena I'm unaware of, chances are they hoped they would be thrown out to add another layer of awareness through outrage. Why yes, I am cynical.

Yes it is very obvious that you are unaware that this is some nation-wide phenomena.   Just to bring you up to speed this is a nation-wide phenomena in Canada.  Being from the USA I will cut you a little slack.  A Canadian that is not aware of this (especially a Catholic priest)  is like an American not knowing about Black Lives Matter.


Heck.  I know places in the USA that haven't heard of COVID yet.  You would not believe how disconnected some places are.  Especially when there's no industry or infrastructure.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Almost all of these types of memorials are eventually thrown away. My main concern here is that the shoes weren't donated, assuming they weren't trash to begin with.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.