(Guardian)   Texans urged to cut back on cooking and cleaning in order to leave more electricity for mining Bitcoin   (theguardian.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reality check. Which does Texas value more highly. money aggregation or human life?
Trick question.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fastfxr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
+1 Subby
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quatchi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So the Texas electrical grid only works in the spring and fall now?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The cost of freedumb.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Texas Tag please
 
p51d007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Heck, when I go to bed, I set the thermostat to 78 and keep a fan running.  Always
have.  Cool enough.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: [Fark user image 850x445]


PeopleInDireNeedOfACockPunch.jpeg
 
RasIanI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When did Texas turn into the old Soviet bloc?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: [Fark user image 850x445]


While I understand your point, this is exactly what Cruz will say:

"The Texas power crisis was caused by Biden/Harris/AOC making CA's failed energy policy the standard nationwide."
 
Katolu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

p51d007: Heck, when I go to bed, I set the thermostat to 78 and keep a fan running.  Always
have.  Cool enough.


Good for you, I guess.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

shastacola: The cost of freedumb.


Freedumb isn't free, there's a motherfarking fee.

About $9,000 per megawatt-hour.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: [Fark user image 850x445]


Ah ted cruz... basic functions of civilisation aint electricity. Its not killing each other like mad men. California is more civilised than Texas.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Telling people to wear masks in someone else's property = Holocaust

Telling people what appliances they can use in their own damn homes is worse than every historical genocide combined. Patriotic Texans need to rise up and do laundry, while steam cleaning their carpets, running an empty dishwasher, with the A/c cranked up and all the lights on, and shoot anyone who says anything about it.
 
jayphat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

p51d007: Heck, when I go to bed, I set the thermostat to 78 and keep a fan running.  Always
have.  Cool enough.


Hard to set your thermostat and run a fan when the electric is off.....
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In the 90s? Texas can't handle temperatures in the 90s. Texas, a state that is, and has always been, in the south. Cannot handle temperatures in the 90s.

I feel as if I'm missing something important here. Maybe they meant Celsius?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Difficulty: Red state populace

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

quatchi: So the Texas electrical grid only works in the spring and fall now?


And only if people don't use it in the spring and fall. Ta-da!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Texas really needs to upgrade its power distribution system...

/ if only there was a federal initiative up for a vote that would pay for some if not all of that upgrade....
 
mekkab
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

p51d007: Heck, when I go to bed, I set the thermostat to 78 and keep a fan running.  Always
have.  Cool enough.


Heck, when I go to bed, I set the temperature to 0 kelvin and achieve a state of superfluidity.  Always have.  Never cool enough.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

p51d007: Heck, when I go to bed, I set the thermostat to 78 and keep a fan running.  Always
have.  Cool enough.


"It's not a problem for me therefore it shouldn't be a problem for you either."

This is why you're tagged in bright red for me.
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I say let Abbot and ERCOT show their ass again and let it crash.  Maybe the folks here will wake up and at least put competent people in.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is what happens when your state devotes its Family Dollar power grid to shiatty podcasters.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ive lived in Texas my entire life, from Lubbock (worst) to Houston (best) and im always amazed at how poor people worship the rich and actively work against themselves.
Like they think its some kind of badge of honor to barely scrape by so a handful of pricks can have another vacation house.

And these are the same people who claim to need guns to fight the government.
 
TrainingWheelsNeeded
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

quatchi: So the Texas electrical grid only works in the spring and fall now?


we don't have a spring and fall in texas
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

snocone: Reality check. Which does Texas value more highly. money aggregation or human life?
Trick question.


Yes.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's been said before, but Texas is really a decent place if you're in the decent-sized cities.  Sure they skew more conservative than say Berkley or wherever, but people are by and large fairly reasonable.  The problem is that between those cities there's a WHOLE LOT of nothing in between.  So they all get state representatives, which farks up our state politics, not to mention a vote for governor.  We have had progressively worse governors since Ann Richards left, starting with W. then Perry and now Abbott.

It's kind of a microcosm of the nation as a whole, with our democracy being held hostage by gerrymandered rubes with way too much power.  Only moreso.

So we get stuck with all this goofy shiat like ERCOT, open carry, lack of even MEDICAL marijuana (OK has it ffs), and Abbott inviting a disgraced former president to look at a stupid border wall.  So yeah, it's definitely frustrating as a resident.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TrainingWheelsNeeded: quatchi: So the Texas electrical grid only works in the spring and fall now?

we don't have a spring and fall in texas


Just electrical failure season?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kpaxoid: jack_o_the_hills: [Fark user image 850x445]

While I understand your point, this is exactly what Cruz will say:

"The Texas power crisis was caused by Biden/Harris/AOC making CA's failed energy policy the standard nationwide."


And we can gladly show him this map, and ask him which power grid do texas and california share?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mekkab
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And since we're talking about not cooking inside, this is now a brisket thread:
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
♬ Ohhhhhhhh the sun shines bright and you can't turn on the lights.  *clap**clap**clap*  Deep in the heart of Texas! ♬
 
