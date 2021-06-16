 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Welcome to FARK, Mr. Making homemade fireworks next to a school   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, United States, explosion Tuesday afternoon, NORTH TROY, Vermont State Police bomb squad, upper body, Vermont, Wayne LePage, North Troy man  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good job, lefty.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
His condition was not available...

Private_Citizen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nothing a band-aid can't fix.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cause baby, you're a firework
Come on, show 'em what you're worth 
Make 'em go, "Oh, oh, oh" 
As you shoot across the sky.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Police say Wayne LePage, 40, was making homemade fireworks in a camper behind his home when the explosion happened.

Well, that's the whitiest trashiest thing I'll probably read today. Only thing missing was the middle name.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kids! Stopping looking out that window!  Your attention should be on the board!   I'm going to close those blinds!
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Middle name: Wayne. Wayne Wayne Lepage.

Well, that's the whitiest trashiest thing I'll probably read today. Only thing missing was the middle name.


Middle name: Wayne. Wayne Wayne Lepage.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What's wrong with that? Kids love fireworks! You people are a bunch of party poopers.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wayne. Wayne Wayne Lepage.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We used to do shiat like filling old BB gun CO2 cartridges with black powder and canon fuse. Of course, we were teenagers, not farking 40. Our homemade C4 burn a nice chunk of lawn. Thanks Paladin Press!

Man, I sure hope those guys are out of business.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hmm. Where's the guy from the other thread to tell us how illegal fireworks are "fun"?
Tis a mystery.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Look up one post.
Tis a mystery.


Look up one post.
 
dave0821
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can never keep track which amendment guarantees your right to make homemade fireworks?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dave0821: I can never keep track which amendment guarantees your right to make homemade fireworks?


It's somewhere in the back.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Carrying on the great American sensibilities of both Wayne LaPierre and Paul LePage, I see.

Well, that's the whitiest trashiest thing I'll probably read today. Only thing missing was the middle name.

Middle name: Wayne. Wayne Wayne Lepage.


Carrying on the great American sensibilities of both Wayne LaPierre and Paul LePage, I see.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SOUNDS FRENCH CANADIAN.

Well, that's the whitiest trashiest thing I'll probably read today. Only thing missing was the middle name.


SOUNDS FRENCH CANADIAN.
 
dave0821
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

If he was french Canadian it would have been 7 or 8 names long

Well, that's the whitiest trashiest thing I'll probably read today. Only thing missing was the middle name.

SOUNDS FRENCH CANADIAN.


If he was french Canadian it would have been 7 or 8 names long
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dave0821: I can never keep track which amendment guarantees your right to make homemade fireworks?


The 2nd. Just call them antipersonnel munitions and you're good to go. Making rockets for pretty colors and sounds, that's illegal. Making rockets to kill people, that's just dandy.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

There's quite a bit of French Canadian white trash on both sides of the border in New England.

Well, that's the whitiest trashiest thing I'll probably read today. Only thing missing was the middle name.

SOUNDS FRENCH CANADIAN.


There's quite a bit of French Canadian white trash on both sides of the border in New England.
 
