(WTAE)   Oh, sure. If a tree falls on a street, they put it in the news, and everybody hears about it   (wtae.com) divider line
15
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it makes a sound, then?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wasn't a tree you heard, that was a mumble-rap subwoofer.
 
reign424
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those are some lazy sons of branches
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Father wears his Sunday best
Mother's tired, she needs a rest
The kids are playing up downstairs
Sister's sighing in her sleep
Brother's got a date to keep
He can't hang around
Tree house, in the middle of our street
Tree house, in the middle of our
Tree house it has a crowd
There's always something happening
And it's usually quite loud
Our mum, she's so house-proud
Nothing ever slows her down
And a mess is not allowed
 
H31N0US
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That website tho
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

reign424: Those are some lazy sons of branches


Son of a birch!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's bark.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
Beavers Gather Veggies and Bring Them Back To Lodge
Youtube 7AopPb3C7g4
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is it not available in The Golden Realm?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This gives me wood
 
Summoner101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well why doesn't it make like a tree and get out of here!?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"apparently came down" ?
 
catmander
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Da Fark.  When Charlie dropped a 120' oak tree with a 10' trunk across our cul de'sac, we all attacked that sucker the next morning and chopped a way out with HAND SAWS.  Not the trunk, but enough of the canopy to get out.  Pussies.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's a block away from my in-laws' old house. There are a whole lot of trees that were planted there that need to be checked out by an arborist. Some because boughs are on the verge of falling and others because they were planted 100 years ago and the sidewalks can't structurally support them.
 
