(We Are Central PA)   When you are wanted on outstanding charges, it is ill advised to blast past a state trooper in a gas station parking lot. On a minibike. While carrying meth, marijuana, and Adderall pills   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I disagree.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Its a farking brilliant idea.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To his credit it was a camouflaged mini bike.
 
dave0821
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RiverRat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Says YOU subby
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One crime at a time, you morons!
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rudemix: One crime at a time, you morons!


He's an overachiever...
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's never exercised good judgment before and he's not about to start now. At least he's consistent.
 
dave0821
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Honestly...
With all the paper straws now I can totally see someone carrying their own
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I disagree.

[Fark user image 220x210] [View Full Size image _x_]

Its a farking brilliant idea.


It's a horrible idea - you're probably blowing right past one of your biggest customers without even stopping to see if they need anything.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Somacandra: I disagree.

[Fark user image 220x210] [View Full Size image _x_]

Its a farking brilliant idea.

It's a horrible idea - you're probably blowing right past one of your biggest customers without even stopping to see if they need anything.


Username checks out
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I mean, it's Clearfield county, what did you expect?

The high levels of meth correlate to Donald Trump getting a bit better 74% of the vote.
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I should be called Adderall Adderly

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
