(Fox Business)   Following on from the Mona Lisa petition, there's now a petition to deny Bezos re-entry from his space flight   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
29
    More: Followup, Sub-orbital spaceflight, Mark Zuckerberg, Spaceflight, Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, Outer space, Atmospheric reentry, Lex Luthor  
•       •       •

Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bezos is sus
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're always looking for ways to test the National Missile Defense system.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's stupid.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid tag is MIA?  How the f*ck do people intend to "deny" him reentry?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

$50 billion fine and 30 years in prison for landing.


$50 billion fine and 30 years in prison for landing.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish there was a text-searchable Bloom County archive.  I'm pretty sure there's a cromulent strip along these lines that ends with something like, "You don't suppose he's coming back?"
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I noticed in the tags you put Lex Luthor.

How many cakes is that?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[thats_not_how_that_works.gif]
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a chance, he's not actually going far into space only crossing the edge of the atmosphere, that thing is coming right back like it or not.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, duh... with Trump's space wall.


Well, duh... with Trump's space wall.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

It's alright. I answered it for myself.

Fark user imageView Full Size

How many cakes is that?


It's alright. I answered it for myself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

???


Russ1642: They're always looking for ways to test the National Missile Defense system.


???
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bo Burnham: Inside - Jeff Bezos Song with lyrics
Youtube lI5w2QwdYik
 
silverjets
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If Bezos doesn't carry his passport on the trip, can he be denied re-entry?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is why I like this particular Robber Baron. At least he's trying to get into space.  Unlike NAA, who I think are going to have their facilities seized by aliens planning on opening an amusement park showing how pitiful the human "Space Program" is. And next we have -snerk- Golly Gee Chemical Rocket -lol-  display.
 
tuxq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not saying anyone should wish something like that on a person, but at least it's Bezos.
 
discoballer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

A missile would work.


A missile would work.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So you're just going to have him in orbit, glowering down below at a planet the rebuked him, his hate growing with each pass, eventually driving him to madness...

He's already half a supervillain, you want to push him all the way?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We're assuming he planned on returning. He has already made contact with his home planet and has been constructing a starship with all of the shiat we return to Amazon.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pilot: "It's coming right at us!"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's just weird. And I know weird.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Purchased by Mackenzie.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x566]


Purchased by Mackenzie.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think ULA should stop messing around with petitions and get their rocket off the pad.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Knowing the dangers and statistical increased likelihood of watching them burn up and die, I'm all for this idea of rich assholes launching themselves into space.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Maybe the Forest Service could alter his trajectory or something.


Maybe the Forest Service could alter his trajectory or something.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's at this point I would like to point out that American supervillains need to be seen more with fluffy white cats.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/It's traditional.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

"Someone onboard is having a medical emergency" there ya go

$50 billion fine and 30 years in prison for landing.


"Someone onboard is having a medical emergency" there ya go
 
G-doggy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hate the game, not the player.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

