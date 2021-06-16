 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Fireworks supplies are up in smoke before July 4th   (fox8.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great news because fireworks suck.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog likes this news.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind the city doing a firework display.
My dog does.

But I do mind Joe Bob neighbors lighting them off 24/7.
They wake me and my dog up all the time.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news for cats and dogs.
Bad news for hand surgeons.
 
please
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.  I guess I'll rely on non-19th century forms of entertainment this year.

But what will all the drunken assholes do?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about our stories where we laugh at drunk idiots that blow off body parts?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cooooool, dude.
thewrap.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: But what about our stories where we laugh at drunk idiots that blow off body parts?


I'm sure people will make their own fireworks due to lack of commercial supply.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the pet angle has been covered nicely.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
please:

But what will all the drunken assholes do?


Start the hurling competition earlier?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's pay the local news station to run a story that will help to inspire more panic-buying!
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone else notice that TFA is basically just an advertisement from a fireworks company?
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fantastic!  Fark personal fireworks.
 
Uranus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everyone should just run around shouting "BANG!"

that way the pets can have their revenge.

DNRTFA
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: groppet: But what about our stories where we laugh at drunk idiots that blow off body parts?

I'm sure people will make their own fireworks due to lack of commercial supply.


Independence From Firework Suppliers Day!
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meh.

For some reason I like smoke bombs a lot. Nice and quiet, and when it's the right temperature and humidty it hangs for a while.

/Makes mental note to get a couple jugs of stump remover
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I question this as an ad for phantom who sucks. But it is true fireworks sales are way up since the start of coronavirus along with the supplies, mortar tubes, ignitors etc.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Great news because fireworks suck.


I'm sorry you hate fun.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I want to train groups of veterans and packs of dogs to maul any individual who feels compelled to make a big sonic BOOM-BOOM all over his neighborhood.
 
God--
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If this will lessen the noise of my idiot neighbors at 3am waking my kid up and causing my dogs to shake, I'm all for it
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Great news because fireworks suck.


OMG, something that can type but doesn't have a soul.  Maybe some sort of crude AI?
 
Fubegra
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm getting a sense of déjà vu here, for some reason. Oh, right.I still call bullshiat, especially since I'm hearing no shortage of fireworks in my neighborhood.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
While some wreck for all, agreed, there is a tremendous amount of stop liking what I don't like in this thread.  I thought I'd logged onto next door.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't mind a bit of neighborhood fireworks fun on the 4th. I live close to a park that attracts amateur pyrotechnicians, so we usually get a pretty good show.

But I'm fully in favor of execution for the assholes who are still launching them after, say, 11pm. People have jobs and kids. At least the 5th is a day off this year.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: While some wreck for all, agreed, there is a tremendous amount of stop liking what I don't like in this thread.  I thought I'd logged onto next door.


The problem with comparing fireworks to "stop liking what I don't like" is that people who blow off fireworks force (yes, since the noise is unavoidable) everyone within a radius of a couple miles to put up with what you like.  Especially the people who blow off fireworks late into the night and early morning, when most people are trying to sleep.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Phantom (the company pitching fireworks in that additicle) is advertising like crazy in my area. The store is stocked and the prices are high. I strongly suspect the only shortage Phantom is worried about is a revenue shortage.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Pinche Mateo: Great news because fireworks suck.

I'm sorry you hate fun.


Wanna bet?

Say hello to my little friend:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: Pinche Mateo: Great news because fireworks suck.

OMG, something that can type but doesn't have a soul.  Maybe some sort of crude AI?


I'm here all week. Be sure to try the chicken.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ohio-based Phantom Fireworks says industry faces possible fireworks shortage for July 4th


Gosh, one reason for that may also be because assholes set off fireworks almost weekly out here in LA. California re-opening from covid June 15th? Fireworks and firecrackers!
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There doesn't seem to be a shortage in Florida. Every corner has its requisite fireworks tent. Surprisingly, I haven't heard much happy fire from the locals yet, but that will change as we get closer to the 4th.
 
munko
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: please:

But what will all the drunken assholes do?


Start the hurling competition earlier?


they do lots of things.  and it's usually entertaining.  they could make their own fireworks.  or start a website where people comment on current events.  dream up new and exciting things to do to their trucks.  chase the ol lady around the fire.  go to walmart.  make some killer bbq.  start a band.  have a summit.
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seems the choice around here is fireworks or guns..  I will continue being pro-fireworks, as I don't like chunks of lead dropping out of the air, as they tend to injure or kill whoever they fall on.... started a campaign against shooting into the air many years ago.. I have good neighbors, so it was successful..
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Pinche Mateo: Great news because fireworks suck.

I'm sorry you hate fun.


And freedom, too. You forgot to tell him that he hates freedom.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People who hate fireworks are soulless farks.

People who shoot off fireworks after 11:00 p.m. are a$$holes.

This story was an ad for Phantom Fireworks.
 
