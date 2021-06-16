 Skip to content
(CNN)   Royal Caribbean finds its inaugural cruise postponed after two crew members test positive for Covid-19   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, but they are crew. Who gives a fark about them? Just toss them overboard and get some new ones. And where is that serving boy with my mimosa?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If I believed in omens, this would be one.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They should have cruises but only have a vaccinated crew (or remote automated if possible) and an entire manifest of anti-vac passengers.  It would be kind of like the ship in Wall-E.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
the French call it a Royale with COVID.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UberDave: They should have cruises but only have a vaccinated crew (or remote automated if possible) and an entire manifest of anti-vac passengers.  It would be kind of like the ship in Wall-E.


We can call it the B Ark
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UberDave: They should have cruises but only have a vaccinated crew (or remote automated if possible) and an entire manifest of anti-vac passengers.


Then you torpedo the ship
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I know some people who are on a cruise. They are all fully vaccinated, have some sort of Covid Visa, and had to get a rapid test before being allowed on board.

At least they are trying
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I mean, that's gonna happen when you test people who've been vaccinated, especially when it's been less than two weeks since their final inoculation. Assuming some of the positive cases aren't lying about being vaccinated. I guess it's a good thing they're still testing at all. I expect they'll slowly phase the testing out as more crew members claim to be fully vaccinated.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: UberDave: They should have cruises but only have a vaccinated crew (or remote automated if possible) and an entire manifest of anti-vac passengers.

Then you torpedo the ship


It's the only way to stop global warming!
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It was a nice experiment on vaccine effectiveness. Eight positive tests, in close quarters, out of a 1400 crew. All showing none to mild symptoms. Looks like some in the cruise had received their shot too recently to generally be afforded the full protection. But now someone could figure out how much that wait time correlated with the infections here.
 
wademh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kbronsito: It was a nice experiment on vaccine effectiveness. Eight positive tests, in close quarters, out of a 1400 crew. All showing none to mild symptoms. Looks like some in the cruise had received their shot too recently to generally be afforded the full protection. But now someone could figure out how much that wait time correlated with the infections here.


It's been done with health care workers. Good news too. Vax is almost as effective at preventing asymptomatic infection. My laptop is broken or I'd post some refs.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The very deep did rot: O Christ!
That ever this should be!
Yea, slimy things did crawl with legs
Upon the slimy sea.

I hope they get to launch the plague barge soon.   Can't keep those bottomless drinks and buffets waiting!
 
