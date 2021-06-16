 Skip to content
(Slate)   Ever have a one night stand and learn, decades later, that you just missed out being the victim of a serial killer?   (slate.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had since met the man who would become my first husband. He was with me each time I saw Gary, who pulled out when he saw us.

Damn, lady.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a lady friend who went out with this guy on a date... it was all good... then at some point in the date she had a weird feeling about him... decided to not go on a second date with him.

A few months later, the guy kidnapped, raped and killed his ex.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I met Jack Lord in Hawaii once.  He didn't book me.  Close?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure my dates feel that way when I murder them with this dick.

/honks airhorn from lifted F-350 doing a burnout.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't, no - but several girls I dated have.

/ sorry
 
nyclon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I'd write an article about it.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no, but i've masturbated to wall of voodoo once or twice.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's the very reason I don't say no to one night stands... If they need to get laid bad enough to one night stand me, then I figured I'm the last line of defense before she offs someone for turning her down.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No, but I have learned that if I want to get a green here, posting links to Slate crap is the way to make that happen.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I met Jack Lord in Hawaii once.  He didn't book me.  Close?


I thought Danno did all the booking.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think a couple of my exes may have killed people, but we don't need to talk about that now.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No one:

Absolutely no one:

Millennials:  Missed out is def the right view point here...
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Absolutely true CSS:

Years ago I found my parked car had been sideswiped by the truck parked next to it. The owner was a young guy who didn't have insurance but agreed to pay for the damages. He went radio silent and never paid, as expected. Some of my friends wanted to go over to his place and "convince" him to pay, but we smartly realized that was a stupid idea.

A few years later we saw him on TV. Turns out he had bludgeoned an old guy to death with a pipe and was caught using his checks. He's still in jail.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No, but I remember almost killing several women.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Evangelical christians : if you ever masturbated, you've killed more people than Hitler!
 
dryknife
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had lunch in Ridgway, CO once.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Imagine how crushing it must be to be not even worth killing by a serial killer.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No one night stand but I spoke briefly with Ted Bundy in Florida in early 1978, the week he murdered 12 year old Kimberly Leach.
I was 11 and on a road trip with my grandmother.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

parasol: No one night stand but I spoke briefly with Ted Bundy in Florida in early 1978, the week he murdered 12 year old Kimberly Leach.
I was 11 and on a road trip with my grandmother.


I was kidding about what is immediately above. I am so glad you are alive.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Evangelical christians : if you ever masturbated, you've killed more people than Hitler!


End enjoyed it more too!
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Imagine how crushing it must be to be not even worth killing by a serial killer.


I'm pretty okay with it.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

parasol: No one night stand but I spoke briefly with Ted Bundy in Florida in early 1978, the week he murdered 12 year old Kimberly Leach.
I was 11 and on a road trip with my grandmother.


Let's hear about that road trip with your grandmother
 
Eravior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The prospect of a conversation gnawed at me. What could I say? "You know how I'm not always the best judge of character?" I finally told him while we hiked the Mountain Lake trail at Moran State Park. He stopped and kissed my head. "Thank goodness you weren't a victim, too," he said."

"You know how I'm not always the best judge of character?"
"Thank goodness you weren't a victim, too."

Wait. Did she marry another serial killer?

"I was going to bury you under my floorboards but I fell in love with your eyes."
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

parasol: No one night stand but I spoke briefly with Ted Bundy in Florida in early 1978, the week he murdered 12 year old Kimberly Leach.
I was 11 and on a road trip with my grandmother.


Thats cool that he stopped to talk to a fan in the middle of a busy week.
 
gregario
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

parasol: No one night stand but I spoke briefly with Ted Bundy in Florida in early 1978, the week he murdered 12 year old Kimberly Leach.
I was 11 and on a road trip with my grandmother.


So, because you were 11 when you talked to him, how can you remember that yeah, that was TOTALLY Ted Bundy back then?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: I haven't, no - but several girls I dated have.

/ sorry


Damn, beat me to it
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I went on a date with Alyssa Milano about 20 years ago.  Super close call.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gregario: parasol: No one night stand but I spoke briefly with Ted Bundy in Florida in early 1978, the week he murdered 12 year old Kimberly Leach.
I was 11 and on a road trip with my grandmother.

So, because you were 11 when you talked to him, how can you remember that yeah, that was TOTALLY Ted Bundy back then?


It was probably King Kong Bundy.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
how journalist Claudia Rowe had corresponded with serial killer Kendall Francois in her memoir, The Spider and the Fly.

Maybe CSB: one of my school classmates was Francois' jail cell buddy. I remember when she disappeared from school. We knew her step-mom was an abusive prick and it turns out she finally stabbed her. She happened to be in at the same time the serial killer was caught.

https://www.poughkeepsiejournal.com/s​t​ory/news/crime/2014/10/12/francois-let​ters-darkness-complete/17029175/

NCSB: I also just learned from getting that link that she passed away a few months ago. Sorry Kristina :(
 
buntz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

parasol: johnphantom: Imagine how crushing it must be to be not even worth killing by a serial killer.

I'm pretty okay with it.


You know, you may not want to go to the party, but it's always nice to be invited!!
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know a guy who we joke was almost a victim of Bob Berdalla.  My now MiL was late picking up my SiL and him when they were younger, and Bob offered to give him a ride home.  Very much on key with how his victims went...
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gregario: parasol: No one night stand but I spoke briefly with Ted Bundy in Florida in early 1978, the week he murdered 12 year old Kimberly Leach.
I was 11 and on a road trip with my grandmother.

So, because you were 11 when you talked to him, how can you remember that yeah, that was TOTALLY Ted Bundy back then?


I think he's pretty memorable.  And his movements are very well known in several locations and time frames.  If parasol was one of the kids he asked for help with the bike at that one place, it would be very easy to remember his lure-line and do the 2+2, and realize it was him.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
97% of people named Gary are rapists.
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's refreshing to have a casual sex story from the early 80's that doesn't end in HIV.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, this happened to a friend of mine but the story always stuck with me.  Late one night she was driving around Hollywood.  It was really late and traffic was light.  A cop car started to follow her.  Not thinking much of it, she turned onto a dark street where there was no traffic and the cop car followed her.  He turned on the cop lights.  She pulled over, like you're supposed to and the lone cop came up to her window.  She got a creepy feeling and refused to open her door or roll down her window more than a crack.  She told him she would drive to the police station and he could follow her all the way there but she was NOT unlocking the door or rolling down the window.  Surprisingly, the "cop" said something like Oh, just forget it and stomped back to his car and drove off.  Weird.  I asked her what creeped her out and she said it was that he followed her to a deserted street to pull her over when he could have done it on a busier, better lit street.  I asked her to picture him and tell me the first thing that struck her.  She said his shoes -- he wasn't wearing cop shoes.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: 97% of people named Gary are rapists.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fat_free
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A) Weak sauce ending to the article
B) Had a one-night stand with some weird I.R.A. supporting woman, and it was all right poontang but I GTFO and sprinted from her apartment like almost immediately after I got out of her. If someone wanted to kill a random stranger, a bar hookup would probably be the easiest trap of all.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I do remember being in the nearest park with a racquetball court one day in the 80s when I was a kid. I was getting some practice in when an older guy asked if I wanted to play a few games. I agreed and we started playing. It wasn't long before my mind wandered to the Atlanta Child murders which were current in the news and still unsolved. I became paranoid about the situation, hadn't even seen anyone else around the park except for the guy I was playing racquetball with. I told him I needed to run use the restroom and as soon as I was outside, I dragged a picnic table over and blocked the door to the court shut with it and ran away to the home of a nearby family friend.

Sometimes it's hard to balance a survival instinct with wanting to treat people decently.

I have no idea how long that guy was trapped in that court after I left.
 
Dbearup
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aungen: gregario: parasol: No one night stand but I spoke briefly with Ted Bundy in Florida in early 1978, the week he murdered 12 year old Kimberly Leach.
I was 11 and on a road trip with my grandmother.

So, because you were 11 when you talked to him, how can you remember that yeah, that was TOTALLY Ted Bundy back then?

I think he's pretty memorable.  And his movements are very well known in several locations and time frames.  If parasol was one of the kids he asked for help with the bike at that one place, it would be very easy to remember his lure-line and do the 2+2, and realize it was him.


Plus, this happened long before the average 11 year-old would be a brain-dead phone-zombie.
 
eKonk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've never been worried about finding out my date was a serial killer. I mean, seriously, what are the odds that two serial killers randomly end up on a date with each other?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CSB - I was planning to hike a really remote part of the Florida Trail once.  I had parked on the side of the road where the trail crosses a dirt road.  There was another car there - a beat-up green truck.  I was surprised because this is almost squarely in the middle of a patch of public land around a million acres, but it was a week or two before deer season so it might be a guy scouting it out.  Anyway, I'm about five minutes into the trail when I come across a homeless-looking guy walking the opposite direction - back(?) to the truck.  I'm trying to make eye contact because this trail is maybe three feet wide through brush, you almost have to make physical contact to pass, and it's a little awkward. As he approaches, it's creeping me out that he won't make eye contact.  I even say "how ya doin' this morning?".  Nothing.  I tense up and watch his hands, but he just keeps his head down and brushes by me.

I'm on edge, listening, and turn around, just to see him turn back around after looking at me.  We do that routine a little bit more, like what Brad Pitt and Claire Forlani do in Meet Joe Black before he gets hit by a car.  I finally round a bend and stop.  Now I'm worried about him farking with my car.  I dunno, he just gave off a vibe.  So I walk back to my car and see him pull away.  I tell my girlfriend about it and joke that he probably dumped a body out there.

About a week or two later, a hunter finds the body of a dead woman in that area.  A serial killer had dumped it.  I knew it would be the same guy before I even saw the picture.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: CSB - I was planning to hike a really remote part of the Florida Trail once.  I had parked on the side of the road where the trail crosses a dirt road.  There was another car there - a beat-up green truck.  I was surprised because this is almost squarely in the middle of a patch of public land around a million acres, but it was a week or two before deer season so it might be a guy scouting it out.  Anyway, I'm about five minutes into the trail when I come across a homeless-looking guy walking the opposite direction - back(?) to the truck.  I'm trying to make eye contact because this trail is maybe three feet wide through brush, you almost have to make physical contact to pass, and it's a little awkward. As he approaches, it's creeping me out that he won't make eye contact.  I even say "how ya doin' this morning?".  Nothing.  I tense up and watch his hands, but he just keeps his head down and brushes by me.

I'm on edge, listening, and turn around, just to see him turn back around after looking at me.  We do that routine a little bit more, like what Brad Pitt and Claire Forlani do in Meet Joe Black before he gets hit by a car.  I finally round a bend and stop.  Now I'm worried about him farking with my car.  I dunno, he just gave off a vibe.  So I walk back to my car and see him pull away.  I tell my girlfriend about it and joke that he probably dumped a body out there.

About a week or two later, a hunter finds the body of a dead woman in that area.  A serial killer had dumped it.  I knew it would be the same guy before I even saw the picture.


Did they ever find the body you dumped, or was it just his?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I mean Siri does kinda send people to the same locations when you ask her where to dump a body.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aungen: I mean Siri does kinda send people to the same locations when you ask her where to dump a body.


Does she at least update to a new location when the current one is full?

Asking for a friend.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is a story you tell your friends, not a magazine article.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Alternate story: "Have you ever had a one-night stand so bad you turned him into a serial killer?"
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: 97% of people named Gary are rapists.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Animatronik: This is a story you tell your friends, not a magazine article.


You clicked on it and read it.  Therefore it is a magazine article.  This is the new way of "journalism", unfortunately.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes and the scariest part is it was me masturbating the whole time.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: CSB - I was planning to hike a really remote part of the Florida Trail once.  I had parked on the side of the road where the trail crosses a dirt road.  There was another car there - a beat-up green truck.  I was surprised because this is almost squarely in the middle of a patch of public land around a million acres, but it was a week or two before deer season so it might be a guy scouting it out.  Anyway, I'm about five minutes into the trail when I come across a homeless-looking guy walking the opposite direction - back(?) to the truck.  I'm trying to make eye contact because this trail is maybe three feet wide through brush, you almost have to make physical contact to pass, and it's a little awkward. As he approaches, it's creeping me out that he won't make eye contact.  I even say "how ya doin' this morning?".  Nothing.  I tense up and watch his hands, but he just keeps his head down and brushes by me.

I'm on edge, listening, and turn around, just to see him turn back around after looking at me.  We do that routine a little bit more, like what Brad Pitt and Claire Forlani do in Meet Joe Black before he gets hit by a car.  I finally round a bend and stop.  Now I'm worried about him farking with my car.  I dunno, he just gave off a vibe.  So I walk back to my car and see him pull away.  I tell my girlfriend about it and joke that he probably dumped a body out there.

About a week or two later, a hunter finds the body of a dead woman in that area.  A serial killer had dumped it.  I knew it would be the same guy before I even saw the picture.


It sounds like it might have been Ottis Toole (who probably killed Adam Walsh, among others)
 
