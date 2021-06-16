 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Yeah, about that woman who allegedly gave birth to ten babies ... even the husband is saying "show me the babies"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The hospital where they were supposedly delivered had never heard of these people. Seems like this was a grift.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He shouldn't bother looking for the babies in corners, because nobody puts babies in a corner.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wouldn't this be pretty easy to verify?

I mean, I'm no journalist or anything, but I can count.
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm guessing her Sithole is looking pretty rough about now
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Octamom, meet Decamom.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Whatever the fark this is, this is peak img.fark.net , so of course it was greenlit.

/dnrtfa
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You wouldn't know them, they live in Canada.
 
Snort
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's a yoga ball.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gosiame Sithole

This is like the South African version of Gene Masseth, right?
 
