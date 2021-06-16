 Skip to content
(Talking Points Memo)   Manufacture a scandal about your food, get served   (talkingpointsmemo.com)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops lie.
They lie all the time.
They should be assumed to be lying in court
Cops lie
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Officer Cherry Shake" starring in "Footlong Friday".
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did they say, "I can't breathe?" Because I would have pointed and laughed.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The cops' shakes weren't contaminated. But you can bet they are now, if cops are dumb enough to walk into a Shake Shake.

"I need one vanilla milkshake. It's for a cop." [Sounds of pants being unzipped, phlegm being summoned]
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In B4 some guy who walked past a law school once informs us that this guy has absolutely no case and why don't all these minorities stop complaining?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Around you farked.  Out you found.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If the NYPD wants respect, then they need to vote their abusive, corrupt union leaders out of power and vote in people who aren't malevolently evil human garbage.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jso2897: In B4 some guy who walked past a law school once informs us that this guy has absolutely no case and why don't all these minorities stop complaining?


I mean he'd probably be right.

Qualified immunity and all.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trump tells people to drink bleach, the police unions still endorse him.
Put bleach in a cop's milkshake and police start losing their minds!
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gonegirl: If the NYPD wants respect, then they need to vote their abusive, corrupt union leaders out of power and vote in people who aren't malevolently evil human garbage.


They don't want respect they want money and power
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: The cops' shakes weren't contaminated. But you can bet they are now, if cops are dumb enough to walk into a Shake Shake.

"I need one vanilla milkshake. It's for a cop." [Sounds of pants being unzipped, phlegm being summoned]


Not amused.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jso2897: In B4 some guy who walked past a law school once informs us that this guy has absolutely no case and why don't all these minorities stop complaining?


"The investigation into the allegedly deadly milkshakes found that the bleach taste of the milkshakes likely came from cleaner fluid that had been left on the machine after it was cleaned - not intentional poisoning."

There you go buddy they don't have a case, cause the underpaid wage slaves didn't finish cleaning the machine before use for the fascist racist pigs.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Patrick Lynch is an absolute garbage human being and a big part of the reason why people don't trust cops.
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ah, the one way you can actually lose a defamation/libel suit in the US, say provably false things about a company with deep pockets. Never mess with the money.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll find a way to get taxpayers to foot the bill.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DonaldJDrumpf: jso2897: In B4 some guy who walked past a law school once informs us that this guy has absolutely no case and why don't all these minorities stop complaining?

"The investigation into the allegedly deadly milkshakes found that the bleach taste of the milkshakes likely came from cleaner fluid that had been left on the machine after it was cleaned - not intentional poisoning."

There you go buddy they don't have a case, cause the underpaid wage slaves didn't finish cleaning the machine before use for the fascist racist pigs.


They make at least $15/hour.
 
DonaldJDrumpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: DonaldJDrumpf: jso2897: In B4 some guy who walked past a law school once informs us that this guy has absolutely no case and why don't all these minorities stop complaining?

"The investigation into the allegedly deadly milkshakes found that the bleach taste of the milkshakes likely came from cleaner fluid that had been left on the machine after it was cleaned - not intentional poisoning."

There you go buddy they don't have a case, cause the underpaid wage slaves didn't finish cleaning the machine before use for the fascist racist pigs.

They make at least $15/hour.


they're still Underpaid
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Cops lie.
They lie all the time.
They should be assumed to be lying in court
Cops lie


They call it "testilying". Why would good cops need a word for it?
 
