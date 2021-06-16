 Skip to content
(PR Newswire)   In a recent poll, only 57% of Americans were willing to tell the truth to pollsters
25
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd imagine there is a population of people who don't watch any
* asexual
* religious or moral objection
* No internet
* Wife won't let him


But no way that's 43%
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I'd imagine there is a population of people who don't watch any
* asexual
* religious or moral objection
* No internet
* Wife won't let him


But no way that's 43%


Did they ask only men? Because I know very few women who voluntarily watch porn. I was shown a few movies when I was younger, and it bored and disgusted me.

It's like watching sportsball: if you're not doing it, why bother looking at it? Meh.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: SpectroBoy: I'd imagine there is a population of people who don't watch any
* asexual
* religious or moral objection
* No internet
* Wife won't let him


But no way that's 43%

Did they ask only men? Because I know very few women who voluntarily watch porn. I was shown a few movies when I was younger, and it bored and disgusted me.

It's like watching sportsball: if you're not doing it, why bother looking at it? Meh.


fta : When asked if they ever view adult content, a whopping 57% of the respondents (68% of men and 48% of women) said they did.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: fta : When asked if they ever view adult content, a whopping 57% of the respondents (68% of men and 48% of women) said they did.
* asexual
* religious or moral objection
* No internet
* Wife won't let him


But no way that's 43%

Did they ask only men? Because I know very few women who voluntarily watch porn. I was shown a few movies when I was younger, and it bored and disgusted me.

It's like watching sportsball: if you're not doing it, why bother looking at it? Meh.

fta : When asked if they ever view adult content, a whopping 57% of the respondents (68% of men and 48% of women) said they did.


Does that match the original survey proportions? Yes, I'm too lazy to click on that.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Does that match the original survey proportions? Yes, I'm too lazy to click on that.
* asexual
* religious or moral objection
* No internet
* Wife won't let him


But no way that's 43%

Did they ask only men? Because I know very few women who voluntarily watch porn. I was shown a few movies when I was younger, and it bored and disgusted me.

It's like watching sportsball: if you're not doing it, why bother looking at it? Meh.

fta : When asked if they ever view adult content, a whopping 57% of the respondents (68% of men and 48% of women) said they did.


30% of men are lying.

But i do agree with you about women. I've talked with women about that before and they say the same thing, porn doesn't do it for them as much as it does for guys.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I'd imagine there is a population of people who don't watch any
* asexual
* religious or moral objection
* No internet
* Wife won't let him


But no way that's 43%


(Religious states have higher consumption rates of online porn than less religious states. Alabama and Utah and constantly battling for the top spot)
 
dennysgod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: SpectroBoy: Cafe Threads: SpectroBoy: I'd imagine there is a population of people who don't watch any
* asexual
* religious or moral objection
* No internet
* Wife won't let him


But no way that's 43%

Did they ask only men? Because I know very few women who voluntarily watch porn. I was shown a few movies when I was younger, and it bored and disgusted me.

It's like watching sportsball: if you're not doing it, why bother looking at it? Meh.

fta : When asked if they ever view adult content, a whopping 57% of the respondents (68% of men and 48% of women) said they did.

30% of men are lying.

But i do agree with you about women. I've talked with women about that before and they say the same thing, porn doesn't do it for them as much as it does for guys.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: But i do agree with you about women. I've talked with women about that before and they say the same thing, porn doesn't do it for them as much as it does for guys.


It's a YMMV sort of thing.  I previously dated women who'd watch it on their own and/or who liked watching it to get in the mood, but the wife doesn't bother with it.  Anecdotally, I'm guessing the number of women who watch porn is higher than most people would think, but not nearly as much as men.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One of the Americans who said they don't watch adult content is Matt Gaetz.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There is not truth, only your truth.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I've talked with women about that before and they say the same thing, porn doesn't do it for them as much as it does for guys.


This is why slash fanfiction exists.  It's overwhelmingly written by women for women audiences.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mrtraveler01:
But i do agree with you about women. I've talked with women about that before and they say the same thing, porn doesn't do it for them as much as it does for guys.


YMMV

I have known women in both camps. I think the majority don't care for it, but I have also known some that like it so much we swapped links when we found something we both might like.

I dated one woman who pretty much never masturbated. She was a real horndog when we were together so I asked Why not? She just said "I don't know. It just seems silly. What's the point?". Worked for me. When she got "randy" she would call me.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: SpectroBoy: I'd imagine there is a population of people who don't watch any
* asexual
* religious or moral objection
* No internet
* Wife won't let him

But no way that's 43%

Did they ask only men? Because I know very few women who voluntarily watch porn. I was shown a few movies when I was younger, and it bored and disgusted me.


From my understanding, men are much more likely to be turned on by visual stimulus. Pictures, videos, just seeing a pretty girl, has more impact on the male brain.

Women are responsive top other forms of stimulus, and I wish I knew enough to list them.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: This is why slash fanfiction exists.  It's overwhelmingly written by women for women audiences.

This is why slash fanfiction exists.  It's overwhelmingly written by women for women audiences.


Like Twilight?
 
Cubs300
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's ok. I watch enough to cover at least 30% of those who don't.
 
dave0821
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cubs300: That's ok. I watch enough to cover at least 30% of those who don't.


30% of people who "say" they don't
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Women are responsive top other forms of stimulus, and I wish I knew enough to list them.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When being annoyed into taking a poll, I always pick the most rediculous answers.

/Lyndon LaRouche for president!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: When being annoyed into taking a poll, I always pick the most rediculous answers.

/Lyndon LaRouche for president!


Well, thanks for farking up our results.

/you could just say no thanks and walk away.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Like Twilight?

This is why slash fanfiction exists.  It's overwhelmingly written by women for women audiences.

Like Twilight?


Yup.  50 Shades of Grey started out as Twilight fanfic, then was republished as original fic with the serial numbers filed off.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*sniff* *sniff*

Smells like an ad.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Yup.  50 Shades of Grey started out as Twilight fanfic, then was republished as original fic with the serial numbers filed off.

This is why slash fanfiction exists.  It's overwhelmingly written by women for women audiences.

Like Twilight?

Yup.  50 Shades of Grey started out as Twilight fanfic, then was republished as original fic with the serial numbers filed off.


I find it hilarious that people are only now finding out that Bridgerton is basically lady porn.  I remember it was a really popular free period read in my high school.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA:When asked if they ever view adult content, a whopping 57% of the respondents (68% of men and 48% of women) said they did.

The percentage of women seems high and the percentage of men seems low.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And?  This should be public knowledge from early on, except that it is the last thing the media wants you to know.  It ruins every "science feature" they have when it turns out it was based on a survey paid for by X marketing firm/PR agency to drive a specific agenda.

Even when surveys aren't driving a specific agenda there is a reason that marketing research ignores them.   I think the only reason 538 works at *all* is that "voting behavior" (check the box in front of you) is close enough to "survey behavior" (pick from a list recited to you) compared to other survey questions.

Just ignore surveys.  And remember there is a reason that social psych experiments go to great lengths to hide what they are really researching (although I imagine a lot of it is to show off how clever they are at social psych).  And whenever you hear about research claiming "X", assume a survey unless proven otherwise.  Surveys might not be cheap, but they are *way* cheaper than accurately measure "X".
 
dywed88
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I'd imagine there is a population of people who don't watch any
* asexual
* religious or moral objection
* No internet
* Wife won't let him


But no way that's 43%


Don't forget blind people. They wouldn't be "viewing" porn.
 
