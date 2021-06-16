 Skip to content
 
(Vox)   Wrinkles are supposedly the hottest new pandemic trend   (vox.com) divider line
    Interesting, Old age, Ageing, Gerontology, Aging, Death, Retirement, Ageism, older women  
posted to Main » on 16 Jun 2021 at 12:20 PM



‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say that I highly doubt this, then I thought back to the past year and how many men have come on to me at my wrinkly age of sixty, and I just felt sad.

Sad for them oh, that is.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is horrible.  I have noticed a strong correlation between winkles and Nazi supporting.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"There's nothing wrong with your face."

- Ugly people
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Grandfather approves.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Given the small sample of overly filtered to the point of removing cheekbones and chins dating profile photos I have seen... yeah no.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Prevention! Sunscreen (or hats), daily moisturizer of some sort, and a retinoid (Differin, for example) can do wonders. Staying hydrated as much as possible seems to help too.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I mean sure people don't like wrinkles, but you should see how they freak out when I iron their faces.

Buncha hypocrites.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Approves of this message.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had my balls ironed to take the wrinkles out.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Exercise can prevent and even reverse wrinkles:

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2014​/​04/16/wrinkles-younger-skin-exercise_n​_5158153.html

It makes you live longer:

https://time.com/5547500/exercise-liv​e​-longer/
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I was going to say that I highly doubt this, then I thought back to the past year and how many men have come on to me at my wrinkly age of sixty, and I just felt sad.

Sad for them oh, that is.


I read that as "how many men have come on me."
Though I hear it's supposed to be good for your skin.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Duck of Death: [Fark user image 425x425]
/ Approves of this message.


The instructions clearly say to wash in cold on the gentle cycle!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Prevention! Sunscreen (or hats), daily moisturizer of some sort, and a retinoid (Differin, for example) can do wonders. Staying hydrated as much as possible seems to help too.


I have earned every wrinkle I have. Every line tells a story, as they say. (Although I ascribe the grey hair to my kids, of course.)

Wrinkles really do give a face character. Have you ever looked at an old person, and I mean really old, and really SEEN the beauty that life has etched onto their visage?
 
Dbearup
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People who think wrinkles make them look old don't seem to realize how old they look when they try to hide their wrinkles by caking their faces with makeup. My advice is, instead of trying to hide your true age, flaunt the fact that you've survived long enough to get wrinkly.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: Exercise can prevent and even reverse wrinkles:

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2014/​04/16/wrinkles-younger-skin-exercise_n​_5158153.html

It makes you live longer:

https://time.com/5547500/exercise-live​-longer/


Leave

Me

Alone!!!

Exercise doesn't make you live longer, it just makes it seem that way.

/ oh my aching knees
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: New Rising Sun: Prevention! Sunscreen (or hats), daily moisturizer of some sort, and a retinoid (Differin, for example) can do wonders. Staying hydrated as much as possible seems to help too.

I have earned every wrinkle I have. Every line tells a story, as they say. (Although I ascribe the grey hair to my kids, of course.)

Wrinkles really do give a face character. Have you ever looked at an old person, and I mean really old, and really SEEN the beauty that life has etched onto their visage?


I've looked into wrinkles and seen a bank account, property, and an estimate of how many sex acts I'd have to perform to get it all for myself.
 
p51d007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
drscdn.500px.orgView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

p51d007: [drscdn.500px.org image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size


MODS!!!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Or how about you wear long sleeves and hats while outside, and gloves while working, so you don't look like burnt leather and shiattily-varnished wood by the time you hit your 40s?  Everybody.  Seriously.  Splotchy dried decolletage is ugly, and that beard isn't hiding your broken face.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just turned 48. Looked at pictures of my mom and grandmother when they were about the same age.

I don't color my greys, don't plaster makeup (though you'll have to pry my eyeliner out of my cold dead hands), never was a smoker or a suntanner- always thought that made people look older than they were. Maybe that's what is happening here- people chain smoking less and using SPF. I don't have those 'etched' wrinkles or neck rings like a tree, so I consider myself lucky.

I know I have wrinkles and age spots, because I am 48 and maybe its delusional but I really don't think I look older than 48, was never trying to look younger, Mr. Hallows isn't eyeing younger models, so I am cool with it.
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cafe Threads: New Rising Sun: Prevention! Sunscreen (or hats), daily moisturizer of some sort, and a retinoid (Differin, for example) can do wonders. Staying hydrated as much as possible seems to help too.

I have earned every wrinkle I have. Every line tells a story, as they say. (Although I ascribe the grey hair to my kids, of course.)

Wrinkles really do give a face character. Have you ever looked at an old person, and I mean really old, and really SEEN the beauty that life has etched onto their visage?


Beautifully said!
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't get Botox because of COVID, so wrinkles are trendy now.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
UNLIKELY
 
