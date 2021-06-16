 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Giant waterslide called 'High Anxiety' at NJ waterpark lives up to its name, goes up in flames   (abc7ny.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Mountain Creek Waterpark, Sussex County, New Jersey, New York City, Vernon Township, New Jersey, Mountain Creek Water Park, New Jersey, Water parks, Mountain Creek  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
almost as bad as the fire at seaparks
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: almost as bad as the fire at seaparks


That's what I came here to post...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Still safer than the Kansas City Decapitator:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
artist.api.lv3.cdn.hbo.comView Full Size

How many sharks got loose?
 
ds_4815
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In case you were about to make a "how does a waterslide catch on fire?" quip: Mountain Creek is built on the same cursed site as Action Park.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
New Jersey water park Trifecta in play?

Going to a mirror and say "Traction Park" three times.  Last time I did that, I went down a dark tube, did a loop de loop and plopped out in a splash pool decapitated.  I got better.

Time before that, a hawt newscaster in a bikini did a live remote and the guy back at the studio lost his shiat on TV.
 
neongoats
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How does a water slide catch on fire? Were they importing the water from Cleveland?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If only there was a way to get water to it.
 
chawco
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A water slide where you go through some flaming Rings sounds like a pretty badass ride. And a more open and libertarian Society we could have things like this
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
After all, this wasn't intended to be a luxury waterslide.   If the park guests are of light build and relatively sedentary and if the weather's on our side, I think we have a winner here.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mountain Creek - Isn't that what Action Park became?
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Still safer than the Kansas City Decapitator:
[Fark user image 425x283]


which, apparently, was perfectly safe if the ride operator operated it as a group ride as intended instead of caving to a senator's kid begging to go by themselves...
 
cold_war_relic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UberDave: vudukungfu: almost as bad as the fire at seaparks

That's what I came here to post...

[Fark user image 850x478]


Ha! Beat me to it!
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ds_4815: In case you were about to make a "how does a waterslide catch on fire?" quip: Mountain Creek is built on the same cursed site as Action Park.

[Fark user image 512x384]


It IS the old Action Park. Just with safer, updated attractions. The name of the property changed back and forth a few times.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's like 10000 spoons when all you need is a flaming water slide.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Private_Citizen: Still safer than the Kansas City Decapitator:
[Fark user image 425x283]

which, apparently, was perfectly safe if the ride operator operated it as a group ride as intended instead of caving to a senator's kid begging to go by themselves...


He wasn't by himself. I think there were a couple of others, at least, on with him. If the weight had been distributed differently, the tragedy might not have happened, or it might not have been as bad.

I still think the kid should have been told no. Give him a new experience.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Baloo Uriza: Private_Citizen: Still safer than the Kansas City Decapitator:
[Fark user image 425x283]

which, apparently, was perfectly safe if the ride operator operated it as a group ride as intended instead of caving to a senator's kid begging to go by themselves...


He rode with two sisters. Sisters who sustained physical injuries, and life changing mental trauma when their co-rider was decapitated and they were still strapped into the ride.

Google it. The thing was unsafe from the start.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

