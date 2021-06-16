 Skip to content
 
(WKRG Mobile)   'Alabama fared better with the number of syphilis cases' is not good enough news to turn this article around   (wkrg.com) divider line
27
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
...flipper babies.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Still leading the country in the worst sexually-transmitted condition: Being conceived in Alabama
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The article headline is wrong. Alabama is among the *best* states for chlamydia and gonorrhea. They're thriving there.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Probably still have a rickets problem too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My bulldog is barking in the backyard, loud enough to raise the dead...
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Still pretty far behind on teeth per capita though.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How come Alabamans are doing relatively so well managing syphilis? Maybe they have some experts who've done some research on it??? They should probably have those guys look into other STDs.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How's that abstinence-only edumakashun working out for you?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Please, no clapping for Alabama
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Washington:

Chlamydia - Ranked 31
Gonorrhea - Ranked 31
Syphilis - Ranked 17. LOL Okay. You got us.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Please, no clapping for Alabama


Too late. Jeffrey Toobin is already giving them a standing ovation.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When asked, the syphilis commented, "get these disgusting Alabamians off of me!"
 
dyhchong
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Where the waffles are so blue"
 
SMB2811
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have no family in Alabama, so this news doesn't really worry me.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of COURSE Alabama is suffering from a widespread outbreak of sexually transmitted diseases! And it is obvious why.

Once we are old enough to take some responsibility for ourselves, one of the most important things we need to do is to take care of our own health and look after ourselves.

However, people will only do this if we are taught to highly value, care for, accept and love ourselves as we are.

In Republican states, a very high proportion of the population are taught that their sexuality is something to be hated, to be suppressed, and to be utterly shameful of. Being ignorant about your own sexuality and sexual health are also seen as positive things there.

So whenever "the urge" becomes too strong to resist there, the people involved tend to "do it" without regard for the potential consequences, as they have been taught not to think about it too much until their sexual frustration reaches a boiling point. With the inevitable spread of sexual infections.

It is far better to accept whoever you are sexually and to interact in a mature society where everyone else also accepts themselves in that way. Republicans are doing everything possible to stop that from happening.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Since it is the home of the Alabama Crabdangle, can't really blame them?
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just seems to belong in this thread. Possibly NSFW.

They must be russians - Don't try to cure yourself
Youtube iz3zY2oiB0A


Nothing to do with Alabama, but luckily, most things don't.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
With more and more places opening up VD clinics all across the country had better stock up on supplies!
 
wademh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SMB2811: I have no family in Alabama, so this news doesn't really worry me.


But someone in your extended family might visit Alabama and be unfaithful to your family, then next you know, your whole family has cooties. So your strategy of just sexing your own kin won't work.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As long as it stays in the family.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Chlamydia, Chlamydia
Have you met Chlamydia
Chlamydia the tattooed lady....
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kbronsito: How come Alabamans are doing relatively so well managing syphilis? Maybe they have some experts who've done some research on it??? They should probably have those guys look into other STDs.


There really needs to be a way to vote "ooh, that's dark humor" on a post.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: The article headline is wrong. Alabama is among the *best* states for chlamydia and gonorrhea. They're thriving there.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
A_Listless_Wanderer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Conservatives don't use condoms for the exact same reason they refused to wear masks.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Please, no clapping for Alabama



hey, VD is nothing to clapp about.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kbronsito: How come Alabamans are doing relatively so well managing syphilis? Maybe they have some experts who've done some research on it??? They should probably have those guys look into other STDs.


Probably has something to do with the amount of mercury in the water.
 
