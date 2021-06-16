 Skip to content
 
Amazon releases its own at-home COVID test. No word on whether it'll catch fire while being used
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it is Amazon Basics, it will probably test you for the Vidiian Phage....or give it to you.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH HEY GUYS check out our at-home Cholera and Polio tests, as well. You can never be too safe when dealing with diseases that should be eradicated but aren't, whether it's due to extreme poverty, remoteness, or just internet-based fearmongering.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay Amazon to have access to personal medical information?

Yes, please.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$40 for a DIY test that would likely recommend that I need to get retested professionally for free?  Seems legit.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"originally designed for use by Amazon employees."

"Amazon finds way to convert leftover operating expense into sales profit and marketing win"
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Pay Amazon to have access to personal medical information?

Yes, please.


Too late. Most of the worlds medical records sold out to interested parties years ago and was cross referenced with shopping habits and voting preferences by Facebook etc. thanks to Cambridge Anylitica.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

I've been actively shopping at etailers that are not Amazon if they were cheaper or the same price, who cares about shipping speed.  I always knew at Amazon typically is either the average price or higher for a product, but almost everything I'm finding elsewhere I can get for cheaper, and I'm finding some real gems after wading through some of the muck.

I ordered house air filters at supplyhouse mid-afternoon, and I'm getting it the next day somehow?  I'm also getting 4 of them for 60$ shipped as opposed to 3 for $72 on Amazon.

/CSB

Amazon is basically the AOL interface wrapper for shopping nowadays.  Surprised they don't send out Prime CDs.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll have to sign up for Prime to get it, and even then it's an add-on item, so you'll have to buy something worth $20 or more to get it shipped alongside it.  In a box six times larger than it needs to be.  With one packing pillow.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Duck of Death: $40 for a DIY test that would likely recommend that I need to get retested professionally for free?  Seems legit.


Know how to save yourself $40?

Get farking vaccinated.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: The Duck of Death: $40 for a DIY test that would likely recommend that I need to get retested professionally for free?  Seems legit.

Know how to save yourself $40?

Get farking vaccinated.


They do ask when you get vaccinated if you've had (have) Covid, or have been exposed to someone with Covid.

That being said, I have seen Covid testing sites around were I live, where testing is either free, or under $20.

So.... fark Amazon.
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Keethera
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can get rapid tests for €5 at the supermarket here in Germany.
 
algman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Will the instructions be written in Chinese, or translated from Chinese?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Amazon is going to capture customers DNA?

Well, I couldn't imagine anything nefarious about that at all.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Crypto Dentist: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 435x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
