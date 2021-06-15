 Skip to content
(CNN)   Another federal holiday is now all but certain   (cnn.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Now do Election Day.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh white people gonna be maaaaaaad....
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice little feel good gesture. Do the same for Election Day, and I might be a bit impressed. I don't need a federal holiday to celebrate Juneteenth. I've been celebrating it as long as I've known about it. Hell, I consider it more of my independence day than the Fourth of July to be honest.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

foo monkey: Now do Election Day.


Farking this!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day,

Alabama congressmen seen furiously googling "June 14" "birthday" "klan"
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm all for this, but we have too many Federal Holidays as it is.

Unless they can mandate I get the day off too, I'm not for Federal workers getting even more vacation.

//It's only almost pure jealousy
// the other bit is this costs money
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Brosephus: Nice little feel good gesture. Do the same for Election Day, and I might be a bit impressed. I don't need a federal holiday to celebrate Juneteenth. I've been celebrating it as long as I've known about it. Hell, I consider it more of my independence day than the Fourth of July to be honest.


Would you say July 4th is 3/5ths of an Independence Day?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well they can't do anything meaningful like voter rights or police accountability so the best they can do is this while Republicans work to make it do that schools can't teach kids about slavery. We need real reforms not performative, superficial dreck.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: Oh white people gonna be maaaaaaad....


White people will get the damn day off.
Other people will find the bank closed
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: Brosephus: Nice little feel good gesture. Do the same for Election Day, and I might be a bit impressed. I don't need a federal holiday to celebrate Juneteenth. I've been celebrating it as long as I've known about it. Hell, I consider it more of my independence day than the Fourth of July to be honest.

Would you say July 4th is 3/5ths of an Independence Day?


More like the missing 2/5ths. Had the founders given us the full fifths back then, we may have avoided all the other stuff in between.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am fine with this.
I am not fine with no holiday for Voting Day.
Still considering Whacking Day, but need to repurpose to whacking MAGAts to see any real interest.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Now do Election Day.


This!

But it should be a "Mandatory holiday with pay" IMO. Or at least "Mandatory 4 hours off w/ pay" or something.

Some people can't afford the day off without pay and they should be able to vote too. IMO
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: I am fine with this.
I am not fine with no holiday for Voting Day.
Still considering Whacking Day



On the internet EVERY day is whacking day.
If you know what I mean
And I think that you do
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, Democrats have failed!  Nothing they do is good enough.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Democrat infantilization. "Let's give Black people a holiday that sounds like it was named by an illiterate 4 year old."
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Oh white people gonna be maaaaaaad....


Nah, just you so far.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Well they can't do anything meaningful like voter rights or police accountability so the best they can do is this while Republicans work to make it do that schools can't teach kids about slavery. We need real reforms not performative, superficial dreck.


Eat your chocolate ration, citizen.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jan 6 Bonfire Night?
 
AlAlvin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
biatch Mitch has already has stated that Election Day will never be a holiday because that would put too much financial hardship on employers.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: foo monkey: Now do Election Day.

This!

But it should be a "Mandatory holiday with pay" IMO. Or at least "Mandatory 4 hours off w/ pay" or something.

Some people can't afford the day off without pay and they should be able to vote too. IMO


In lieu of that, make Election Day into Election Week. Polls open at least 12 hours for 7 straight days, with at least one day staying open overnight as well. Many states do this (maybe not the overnight) with early voting already, but making at least a week be available nationwide would eliminate the need for a dedicated holiday.

Or just keep the mail-in voting thing going, but I'm not all that optimistic on that one.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Oh white people gonna be maaaaaaad....


Yeah, people are always mad to get an additional paid day off. I'm getting to the point I could take off 2 consecutive months of my choosing. (I could already do November/December with days off for election day, veteran's day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas all added in)
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This pleases me greatly. Those of you wanting election day too, I agree with you. At the least, it should be moved to a weekend. Why are we voting on freaking Tuesdays?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the GQP Senate approved of this. All of them.

What's their deal?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Oh white people gonna be maaaaaaad....


I don't get it. It's a holiday (paid if you actually have a decent job). I'll support National Fark Them Crackas day if it gets  me a day off work.

/Plus there's a chance some fine big booty sisters might wildly misunderstand the concept of Fark Crackas, and make my day sooo much better.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Election day?

I haven't voted on election day in over 5 years. I've either voted early or by mail.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Typical Democrat infantilization. "Let's give Black people a holiday that sounds like it was named by an illiterate 4 year old."


Aren't most 4 year old pretty illiterate?
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this going to be a day off work?
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlAlvin: biatch Mitch has already has stated that Election Day will never be a holiday because that would put too much financial hardship on employers.


He also said that it was a blatant power grab by the Democrats. Because he knows there are lots of voters with sore backs out there.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DuneClimber: Is this going to be a day off work?


Only if you already get President's Day and Veteran's Day off. Odds are low for most people.

/"Washington's Birthday" technically.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Oh white people gonna be maaaaaaad....


*drops mayonnaise sandwich*

THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never really gotten the fuss over Juneteenth. It's not the day emancipation was declared, nor is it the day the last slaves in the US were freed, that didn't happen for several more months. It was a significant day for the slaves of Texas, but it wasn't really a major milestone for the country. I guess that doesn't really affect the meaning it has come to take on for a lot of people, it's just odd to me.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: AdmirableSnackbar: Well they can't do anything meaningful like voter rights or police accountability so the best they can do is this while Republicans work to make it do that schools can't teach kids about slavery. We need real reforms not performative, superficial dreck.

Eat your chocolate ration, citizen.


Well Big Brother did just increaseit to 20 grams, so there is reason to celebrate. Plus I still have my 30 gram bar from last time....wait a second  here...
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: puffy999: Oh white people gonna be maaaaaaad....

*drops mayonnaise sandwich*

THIS IS AN OUTRAGE!


Woah, you're having mayo?

Isn't that a little too spicy?

I don't care about Juneteenth one way or the other. I won't be getting it off.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Typical Democrat infantilization. "Let's give Black people a holiday that sounds like it was named by an illiterate 4 year old."

Aren't most 4 year old pretty illiterate?


Fine. Or a toddler that hasn't quite mastered language. "Look at that cute thing little Patty said. She got her days and months mixed up and came up with her own precious word. How fun!"

Don't even pretend like that's not what it sounds like.

Infantilization.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Brosephus: foo monkey: Brosephus: Nice little feel good gesture. Do the same for Election Day, and I might be a bit impressed. I don't need a federal holiday to celebrate Juneteenth. I've been celebrating it as long as I've known about it. Hell, I consider it more of my independence day than the Fourth of July to be honest.

Would you say July 4th is 3/5ths of an Independence Day?

More like the missing 2/5ths. Had the founders given us the full fifths back then, we may have avoided all the other stuff in between.


You think giving more weight to the votes of white men in slave states would have helped?
 
runbuh
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Typical Democrat infantilization. "Let's give Black people a holiday that sounds like it was named by an illiterate 4 year old."


Maybe you missed an important clue FTFA:

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Brosephus: foo monkey: Brosephus: Nice little feel good gesture. Do the same for Election Day, and I might be a bit impressed. I don't need a federal holiday to celebrate Juneteenth. I've been celebrating it as long as I've known about it. Hell, I consider it more of my independence day than the Fourth of July to be honest.

Would you say July 4th is 3/5ths of an Independence Day?

More like the missing 2/5ths. Had the founders given us the full fifths back then, we may have avoided all the other stuff in between.


Slave owners wanted slaves counted as people for the purpose of representation Abolitionists wanted slaves counted as zero because they knew the southern states would get oversized representation in Congress, prolonging slavery as a legal practice. The compromise was by Abolitionists not because they viewed slaves as less than full people, but because they had to compromise somewhere in the middle.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"But Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson blocked the bill in 2020..."

Of course he did.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

StrandedInAZ: At the least, it should be moved to a weekend.


Low-level workers are more likely to have a Tuesday off than a weekend off.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Once again, Democrats have failed!  Nothing they do is good enough.


Congratulations on your lip service, while actual voting rights are being stripped.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Now do Election Day.


Which would fix absolutely nothing.  The type of people that would most need the day off are working jobs that are the least likely to give them a holiday off.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Now do Election Day.


Make Juneteenth Election Day.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: All the GQP Senate approved of this. All of them.

What's their deal?


It lets them pretend they support minorities.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When you think about it, giving a lot of people the day off to commemorate the emancipation of African-American slaves probably makes the most sense of any holiday day off, from a symbolic perspective.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I'm all for this, but we have too many Federal Holidays as it is.

Unless they can mandate I get the day off too, I'm not for Federal workers getting even more vacation.

//It's only almost pure jealousy
// the other bit is this costs money


Too true.  As a veteran, I never got Veterans Day off in the 38 years I was in the work force.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll take it.  I'm guessing it will somehow get twisted into a day of celebration, but you can celebrate at work.

still doesn't fix the three months of no holidays between president's day and memorial day.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Although I strongly support celebrating Emancipation, I objected to the cost and lack of debate," said Johnson in a statement. "While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter."


No stranger then say giving federal employees the day off to celebrate the harvest aka Thanksgiving.

I'd even through Veterans Day only because most veterans don't actually get that day off unless they happen to be federal employees, otherwise it's "thanks for your service now get the fark back to work"
 
Tinderlicious
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
foo monkey:

So, we're all good then, right BLM?

This is all the Repukes are giving up.  A token holiday.   No real police reforms.  No gun reforms.  No funding reforms.  No accountability reforms.  No immunity reforms. No changes in prosecution of police.  No additional body cam requirements.  No national rules on ending deadly restraints.

Just a holiday.

Nice negotiating, Dems.   Do the Democrats know that they're the party in power or are they just used to losing so they surrender up front now?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rightClick: I'll take it.  I'm guessing it will somehow get twisted into a day of celebration, but you can celebrate at work.

still doesn't fix the three months of no holidays between president's day and memorial day.


We traded half a christmas and half a thanksgiving day to get Flag Day off. The best day off.
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: MythDragon: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Typical Democrat infantilization. "Let's give Black people a holiday that sounds like it was named by an illiterate 4 year old."

Aren't most 4 year old pretty illiterate?

Fine. Or a toddler that hasn't quite mastered language. "Look at that cute thing little Patty said. She got her days and months mixed up and came up with her own precious word. How fun!"

Don't even pretend like that's not what it sounds like.

Infantilization.


Word origin is a hell of a thing to understand
 
